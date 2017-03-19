Getty

Watch Damian Lillard hit 1,000 made 3-pointers, drop 49 on Heat (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 19, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

Damian Lillard is likely already one of the best Portland Trail Blazers to ever live. He passed Brandon Roy in games played for Portland earlier in the year, and he’s taking up spots in the Blazers’ record books.

One of those spots he now holds by himself. Against the Miami Heat, Lillard became the first Trail Blazer to make 1,000 3-pointers.

Here’s what the big shot looked like at American Airlines Arena.

Lillard helped the Blazers beat Miami, 115-104, by dropping 49 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 9-of-12 from 3-point range. That mark matched Lillard’s own team record of made 3-pointers in a single game, a record held jointly by Nicolas Batum.

Greg Monroe fined $35,000, Nick Young will pay $25,000 for Lakers/Bucks altercation

By Dane CarbaughMar 19, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

The dust has settled on Friday’s kerfuffle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. The league brought the hammer down on Sunday, fining Bucks big man Greg Monroe $35,000 for his role in the scuffle. The NBA also fined Lakers guards Nick Young and D’Angelo Russel $25,000 and $15,000, respectively.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of Milwaukee’s 107-103 victory over the Lakers. Following a hard foul, the teams got in each others faces and a shoving match ensued.

Young was fined for shoving Malcolm Brogdon, who had committed the foul on the Lakers wing. Monroe to protect Brogdon, going after Young. Russell earned his fine by going at Monroe.

Monroe and Russell were assessed double technicals and ejected. Young received a technical, his second of the night, and was also ejected.

No fine has been assessed for Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram, who came flying into the scrap much to the delight of Twitter. Lakers coach Luke Walton, said after the game that a Bucks assistant had touched one of his players. Neither Walton nor the staffer was fined.

Rumor: Omri Casspi close to deal with Minnesota Timberwolves

By Dane CarbaughMar 19, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Omri Casspi might have been the second- or third-best player in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately for both Casspi and the Pelicans, he broke his thumb in his first game for New Orleans.

That forced the Pelicans to waive Casspi, who then was able to shop around for another team.

Now, it appears Casspi has found a team willing to take him on. According to ESPN, the sharpshooting wing is close to a deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Casspi would replace the gap left by Zach LaVine, who tore his ACL, and Nemanja Bjelica, who is out for the season with a foot injury.

It’s interesting that Casspi isn’t closing a deal with a playoff team. You would think his skill set would be better suited to a team looking to add the final firepower they need for a deep postseason run.

Perhaps Casspi sees an opportunity for more playing time in Minnesota, given their need for players of his caliber and the open opportunity due to injury.

Doc Rivers wants changes to schedule when it comes to rest: “We have to protect our product”

By Dane CarbaughMar 19, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers rested LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a big, national TV game, so not having Cleveland’s most important players drew the ire of both the league office and Hall of Fame forward Karl Malone.

But it also triggered an important discussion about NBA scheduling that Clippers coach Doc Rivers weighed in on after LA beat the Cavaliers, 108-78.

Speaking to ESPN, Rivers said the schedule needs to be worked out to benefit a reduced workload for players while maintaining the overall product for fans.

Via ESPN:

“We have to protect our product,” Rivers said. “It’s hard. It’s impossible, if you actually knew what went into scheduling, but the look of back-to-back ABC national games — it’s not good.”

“I hate it for the fans,” Rivers said. “I really do. I hate it. I do it. We all do it. I mean, it’s bad. And I did it the other night in Denver. There are people with Blake and DJ jerseys all over the place.”

The discussion could go off the rails, but really what we’re talking about here is the ability of the NBA to keep fans interested in big, primetime regular season games while still allowing teams to chase the ultimate goal of a championship.

Fans want to see their teams win, and they want to see their teams in person. They shouldn’t have to choose between the two. But it’s become increasingly common in the past few seasons for star players to get rest during the season, and during critical games. What was once thought of as a quaint characteristic of the San Antonio Spurs has now become part of a winning strategy for top teams.

Rivers said he thinks they should eliminate some of the scheduling around how primetime games are handled, “I think we have to treat those games like they’re afternoon games and you don’t play the night before,” said Rivers. “And then you don’t play the next night after.”

That would make more sense. Malone is out of order if he thinks every player should be able to put up his iron man game log. Ironically, perhaps only LeBron in the modern era could be compared to Malone. But it would be nice for folks who spend their Saturday trying to get tickets, or who arrange a social event around watching the game, to not have to worry about whether they’re going to get a combined 35 minutes from DeAndre Liggins and James Jones instead of Kyrie and the King.

Karl Malone on Cavs resting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love: “Get your a– playing”

By Dane CarbaughMar 19, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers rested LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love during a 108-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. That decision earned Cleveland GM David Griffin a call from the league office.

It also earned the Cavaliers some ire from NBA Hall of Fame forward Karl Malone.

Speaking with ESPN’s Sage Steele, Malone said only 10-year veterans should be allowed to rest.

“If you don’t have at least 10 years experience, get your ass playing. It’s not work — it’s called playing. Besides, tell our underpaid service members and police and first responders to rest. They can’t.”

The seemingly random connection between NBA players and public servants aside, I think we all have some kind of agreement that national TV NBA games should deliver a quality product for both in-person and broadcast viewers.

As Kurt pointed out yesterday, there is a big problem with the league promoting these games as show stoppers, yet having a schedule that’s so rough some teams feel the need to rest players coming off a back-to-back.

It would have been nice to see a full lineup against the Clippers on Sunday for Cleveland, but even by Malone’s logic we still would have been missing LeBron. Love is in his 9th year and Irving is in his 6th.

Still, that there is no variation in Malone’s logic is sort of ridiculous. Love just came back from knee surgery, and Irving sprained his ankle the game prior. Not everyone can have Malone’s playing record. In fact, almost nobody does save for James himself. He is one of the only superstars in the modern NBA with a healthy consistency like Malone. According to ESPN, in his first 12 seasons he only took nine DNP-rests.

In any case, keep it coming. We need to talk more about the NBA schedule because it’s ridiculous. Plus, more weird Karl Malone quotes are cool, too.