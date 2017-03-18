Getty Images

Rumor: If Clippers get bounced in first or second round, Doc Rivers could be headed to Orlando

By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Clippers, in the words of J.J. Redick, are playing like s—. They are going to start the playoffs on the road, if they can hold on to the five seed they will get a good Jazz team (which beat Los Angeles last week), then survive that and the Clippers face a Warriors team that has beaten them up consistently for the past few years. If they keep slipping, Oklahoma City could pass Los Angeles, meaning the Clippers get the Rockets in the first round.

If the Clippers get bounced in the first or second round of the playoffs again, that will be six years into the Blake Griffin/Chris Paul era where the Clippers have not advanced past the second round. Griffin, Paul, and Redick are all free agents this summer, does Steve Ballmer want to fork out all that money and keep paying Doc Rivers for a team that remains in the second tier in the West? How do they get better if they don’t bring them back? There will be a lot of soul searching to do for Los Angeles.

All of this has led to speculation around the league about the fate of the Clippers — and the fate of Doc Rivers. Marc Stein of ESPN sums that up.

There has been persistent chatter for weeks over the NBA’s front-office grapevine that the Orlando Magic and Rivers will explore a reunion down the road.

Now, you’re certainly not alone if you’re wondering whether “down the road” in this case should be measured in months or years….

The Magic, meanwhile, appear headed for their own sooner-rather-than-later shake up. League sources say without hesitation that Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan finds himself on the hot seat and is increasingly likely to be dismissed at season’s end, with the Magic on course for a fifth successive losing season under Hennigan’s watch.

The Magic just hired Frank Vogel as coach this year on a five-year deal, and he is not going anywhere in the short term. Or, he shouldn’t be. The Magic should hire a GM/president who can work with Vogel to turn the quality young players the Magic have — Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier (if you’re sold on him, he’s played much better of late) — into a team that can compete. Is Doc Rivers that guy, or is he a coach and GM (the power he has in Los Angeles) that the Magic may want. It should be noted Rivers has a home in Orlando.

The one sure thing in Los Angeles is the Clippers will bring Chris Paul back, that’s considered a lock around the league. Griffin likely returns to, although if someone gets traded it’s him. The question is, in talking to CP3, does he want Rivers or does he want another voice as coach? Is coaching really the answer for the Clippers? They need to stay healthy, but it’s certainly not Rivers’ workload that is the problem there (no team gets as much time off, as many practices canceled as the Clips).

It’s very likely the Clippers are gone in the first two rounds of the playoffs, which after a 14-2 start to the season where it seemed they turned the corner will come as a major disappointment. And it will leave a lot of questions to be answered.

Iman Shumpert: Cavaliers ‘grabbed me out of hell’ with Knicks trade

By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

It wasn’t the Knicks’ fault Iman Shumpert dislocated his shoulder in December 2014. But they did nothing to lift his spirits, losing their next 12 games.

And then they traded him to the Cavaliers.

Shumpert, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

For me, it would’ve been cool if [things ended differently with the Knicks]. I was hurt when I got traded, so it would’ve been cool for me if I had at least gotten to play my last games with them. I was sitting out for like a month and by the time I got traded, it was a deflating feeling, especially with that season that we were having. I felt like I didn’t get a chance to help get us out of the hole, you know what I mean? (winces) I just felt bad and felt like we had dropped a bunch of games. I felt bitter that I had to leave on such a bad note. I just remember the feeling [sucked]. It was like, ‘Ah, I’m hurt, we’ve lost a bunch of games in a row and then I’m traded.’ Then, shortly after we walk in and we get to playing with the Cavs, we go on a long winning streak. I kept thinking back to my old teammates like, ‘Damn, I was hurt and we were losing. Now I come here and I’m playing well and the energy is great.’ I just felt like they kind of grabbed me out of hell. And every game was being showcased on TV and we’re winning. It was just crazy. I was happy, but I felt bad too.

Everyone’s situation is different, and Shumpert’s injury clearly contributed to his unhappiness. But Shumpert joins several Knicks, past and present, who’ve expressed dissatisfaction with the environment in New York.

This is not the buzz the Knicks want as they enter free agency with money to spend and major holes to fill.

But don’t worry: The triangle will save everything.

Report: NBA executives mostly say LaVar Ball won’t impact Lonzo Ball’s draft stock

By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Lonzo Ball is leading UCLA in the NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile, his dad, LaVar Ball, keeps saying ridiculous things. The latest: Lonzo Ball is better than LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said LaVar Ball is making it harder on his kids, but Golden State has no chance of drafting LaVar Ball, who could go No. 1. So, Kerr’s personal opinion holds limited relevance.

What’s the league-wide consensus on the Balls?

Sam Amick of USA Today:

For all the recent focus on LaVar and his one-man media tour – the endless string of interviews full of cocky claims and premature promises, coupled with insults at everyone from Stephen Curry to Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan – the  consensus among front office executives who discussed the matter with USA TODAY Sports this week was that his draft stock won’t be harmed by his father’s controversial style. As one general manager put it, and many other executives confirmed in various forms when consulted on the matter, “No one’s paying attention to Ball’s father.”

Among the dozen executives who were contacted, only two expressed any belief that LaVar’s ways could negatively impact Lonzo’s draft standing. As one of them noted, the LaVar factor could come into play if a team is torn between him and another prospect when the draft buzzer is about to ring.

“That could be the thing that tilts the balance,” he said.

A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:

While not speaking about the Ball family specifically, the Celtics appear to be open to the idea of selecting him.

“I would never hold a player’s family against a player if I like a player,” Ainge said on 98.5 the Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich show. “I don’t see too much distractions with parents that are in the media. Usually the players are pretty good and the teams are pretty good.”

You think LaVar Ball would be the first parent of an NBA player who presents difficulties? Hardly. Teams deal with this sometimes.

LaVar Ball is different, because his influence is being heard so publicly. But teams are equipped to handle minor family difficulties, and it seems that’s what this is. LaVar Ball is clearly going out of his way to generate publicity with outrageous claims. That doesn’t mean he’s such a wildcard behind the scenes.

I really liked this quote, via Amick:

“People say to my boys, ‘Hey man, you know your daddy’s crazy?’” LaVar said. “And you know what they’re saying, ‘Tell us something we don’t know. He’s been crazy all our life. When we came out he was crazy.’ So whatever is on the outside, talking about us, it doesn’t matter. It does not matter.”

I believe Lonzo Ball can play productively amid his father’s self-generated controversies. The best evidence: Ball is playing productively right now amid his father’s self-generated controversies.

The NBA is a different animal, and pro teams should investigate Lonzo Ball just as they would any top prospect, including researching how those close to him affect him.

I would be a little concerned about LaVar Ball.

I’d be far more concerned about passing on a superior player.

John Wall dishes out career-high 20 assists in win over Bulls (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Does John Wall deserve some end-of-the-ballot MVP votes? He’s the best player and driving force on a team that will win 50 games (give or take) and finish in the top three in the East. He’s averaging 18.7 points and 9.7 assists per game. There are four obvious MVP candidates (Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James) but five spots on the ballot, and in a recent media poll Wall came in sixth in the voting.

Wall made his case Friday night dropping 20 assists on the Chicago Bulls, plus playing strong defense in a Wizards win. He was questionable for the game because of a sprained left foot, but played through it and had a monster night.

Check out all his assists.

Jimmy Butler on Bulls’ loss: “I hate this word, soft… but that’s exactly what we were”

By Kurt HelinMar 18, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The Chicago Bulls have lost seven of their last eight and are now two games out of the playoffs in the East. It’s hard to see them making up that ground and getting an invite to the dance, particularly with Dwyane Wade being out for the season.

The latest loss came at the hands of the Wizards Friday night, where the Bulls were terrible in the first half, then battled back in the second to make the game interesting before falling 112-107. The fact they had to battle back at all had Jimmy Butler frustrated after the game. Via Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com.

“I hate this word, `soft.’ I hate it, but that’s exactly what we were,” Butler said of his team’s start. “They beat us to every 50-50 ball, worked our tail in transition, we turned the ball over. Those things that we’ve talked about all year long replayed in that first half.”

Butler wasn’t done, via Nick Friedell at ESPN:

“What’s crazy is we’ve done that all year long,” Butler said. “I figured that we’d get tired of it, but I don’t know, I guess we like playing that way. I don’t know the answer to it. I really don’t. I can’t tell you [what it is]. It’s like a broken record. Y’all are going to ask me the same questions, I’m going to give you the same [answers]. We’ve done it all year long. Not getting back in transition, turning the ball over, not rebounding. All of that stuff. Eventually you would think that it would change, but what, we’re 70, I don’t know, 60-something games in, and it’s still there.”

The Bulls have a flawed roster that lacks shooting, and the team’s leaders appear not to respect the coach. Their effort has been inconsistent all season. Not the recipe for putting together a late run to the playoffs.

Butler should be frustrated, but he also needs to take some of the responsibility for what this Chicago season has become. He’s not blameless.

It’s going to be an interesting off-season in Chicago. The GarPax front office still has the backing of ownership, so it appears to be staying put, but with that will Wade return? Is coach Fred Hoiberg brought back? Are the Bulls going to show some kind of a plan to build around Butler, or trade him? What is the vision in Chicago? Bulls fans should hope they get answers this summer, but they shouldn’t bet the mortgage money on that happening.

 