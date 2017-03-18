Jimmy Butler on Bulls’ loss: “I hate this word, soft… but that’s exactly what we were”

The Chicago Bulls have lost seven of their last eight and are now two games out of the playoffs in the East. It’s hard to see them making up that ground and getting an invite to the dance, particularly with Dwyane Wade being out for the season.

The latest loss came at the hands of the Wizards Friday night, where the Bulls were terrible in the first half, then battled back in the second to make the game interesting before falling 112-107. The fact they had to battle back at all had Jimmy Butler frustrated after the game. Via Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com.

“I hate this word, `soft.’ I hate it, but that’s exactly what we were,” Butler said of his team’s start. “They beat us to every 50-50 ball, worked our tail in transition, we turned the ball over. Those things that we’ve talked about all year long replayed in that first half.”

Butler wasn’t done, via Nick Friedell at ESPN:

“What’s crazy is we’ve done that all year long,” Butler said. “I figured that we’d get tired of it, but I don’t know, I guess we like playing that way. I don’t know the answer to it. I really don’t. I can’t tell you [what it is]. It’s like a broken record. Y’all are going to ask me the same questions, I’m going to give you the same [answers]. We’ve done it all year long. Not getting back in transition, turning the ball over, not rebounding. All of that stuff. Eventually you would think that it would change, but what, we’re 70, I don’t know, 60-something games in, and it’s still there.”

The Bulls have a flawed roster that lacks shooting, and the team’s leaders appear not to respect the coach. Their effort has been inconsistent all season. Not the recipe for putting together a late run to the playoffs.

Butler should be frustrated, but he also needs to take some of the responsibility for what this Chicago season has become. He’s not blameless.

It’s going to be an interesting off-season in Chicago. The GarPax front office still has the backing of ownership, so it appears to be staying put, but with that will Wade return? Is coach Fred Hoiberg brought back? Are the Bulls going to show some kind of a plan to build around Butler, or trade him? What is the vision in Chicago? Bulls fans should hope they get answers this summer, but they shouldn’t bet the mortgage money on that happening.