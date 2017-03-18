Iman Shumpert: Cavaliers ‘grabbed me out of hell’ with Knicks trade

It wasn’t the Knicks’ fault Iman Shumpert dislocated his shoulder in December 2014. But they did nothing to lift his spirits, losing their next 12 games.
And then they traded him to the Cavaliers.
Shumpert, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:
For me, it would’ve been cool if [things ended differently with the Knicks]. I was hurt when I got traded, so it would’ve been cool for me if I had at least gotten to play my last games with them. I was sitting out for like a month and by the time I got traded, it was a deflating feeling, especially with that season that we were having. I felt like I didn’t get a chance to help get us out of the hole, you know what I mean? (winces) I just felt bad and felt like we had dropped a bunch of games. I felt bitter that I had to leave on such a bad note. I just remember the feeling [sucked]. It was like, ‘Ah, I’m hurt, we’ve lost a bunch of games in a row and then I’m traded.’ Then, shortly after we walk in and we get to playing with the Cavs, we go on a long winning streak. I kept thinking back to my old teammates like, ‘Damn, I was hurt and we were losing. Now I come here and I’m playing well and the energy is great.’ I just felt like they kind of grabbed me out of hell. And every game was being showcased on TV and we’re winning. It was just crazy. I was happy, but I felt bad too.
Everyone’s situation is different, and Shumpert’s injury clearly contributed to his unhappiness. But Shumpert joins several Knicks, past and present, who’ve expressed dissatisfaction with the environment in New York.
This is not the buzz the Knicks want as they enter free agency with money to spend and major holes to fill.
But don’t worry: The triangle will save everything.