Wizards’ Kelly Oubre Jr. with chase down block on Denzel Valentine (VIDEO)

The Bulls are on a downward spiral, the Washington Wizards have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since Jan. 1, so we kind of had a feeling how this game might go.
The Wizards were handling the Bulls with ease in the first half, when Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. broke out the chase down block on Denzel Valentine.
Dion Waiters has been a big part of Miami’s surge the second half of this season — he has been unleashed as a playmaker, in his last 15 games he has averaged 17.5 points per game and shot 40.5 percent from three. Waiters island is now a trendy vacation spot.
Which is why Heat fans had to be worried when he was carried off the court with a sprained ankle late in the second half.
Waiters drove the lane, went up, drew the foul, then seemed to come down on Andrew Wiggins‘ foot and sprain his ankle. You can see the video above, he was carried to the locker room and did not return.
A sprain with negative X-rays is good in that it means there was no significant structural damage. However, how bad the sprain is and how long Waiters will be out remains to be seen.
Miami entered Friday night tied with Detroit for the eighth seed in the East. The Heat need wins down the stretch, and they do not have the same scoring threats or energy without Waiters on the floor. This injury could be big, but we will have to see how serious it is.
You read that headline right.
Jeremy Lin‘s defense is not as bad as its reputation, but he’s not exactly known as a shot blocking machine. Yet as Boston’s Al Horford took his time to set up his shot, Lin comes flying in to send the shot into the first row.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say forward DeMarcus Cousins has been scratched from the lineup for Friday night’s game against Houston because of left knee soreness and a right rib bruise.
The Pelicans say Cousins has been examined by team physicians and that an MRI scan on his left knee did not show any structural damage.
Cousins has played in 10 games for New Orleans since being acquired in a trade during the All-Star break. New Orleans is 3-7 in those games.
Cousins, a Western Conference All-Star is averaging 26.7 points and 10.8 rebounds on the season as a whole, and 20.7 points and 11.8 rebounds since his trade to the Pelicans.
New Orleans entered Friday’s action six games out of the Western Conference’s final playoff spot with 14 games left.
The Chicago Bulls are just one game out of the playoffs heading into the weekend. Mathematically they are far from out of it.
Realistically, they are done. That’s the topic of this latest PBT Extra.
The Bulls have lost Dwyane Wade for the season to a fractured elbow. It’s not just his 18 points a game, it’s that he’s one of the best clutch players on a team that already has lost six of its last seven. The spiral is heading downward.
That doesn’t mean GarPax is going anywhere. It does mean the Bulls — and Wade — have a lot of questions to answer this summer.