Steve Kerr on LaVar Ball: “I don’t think it’s helping his kids”

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball is going to go in the top three in the upcoming NBA draft (probably second, but the lottery results could have a say in that).

The fact that his father LaVar Ball is talking out of his… er, saying ridiculous crap — that he would’ve beaten Michael Jordan one-on-one, Lonzo will be better than Stephen Curry, that Lonzo will play only for the Lakers, that his sons combined deserve a $1 billion shoe deal, plus LaVar is beefing with Charles Barkley — is not going to impact Ball’s draft status. Talent wins out, and Ball has it. Teams see the father as a distraction that can be dealt with (although some organizations are better at that than others).

However, LaVar’s ramblings are not helping his sons either, if you ask Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was on ESPN Chicago Radio’s “Waddle & Silvy” show Thursday (hat tip to The Sporting News for the transcription).

“The fact that everybody keeps talking about him, he seems to be accomplishing whatever he’s trying to accomplish, because the things he says are so outlandish. But he keeps getting headlines, and I guess that’s what he wants.

“I don’t think it’s helping his kids,” Kerr continued. “I think it’d be better for them if they can just play and have fun and not have to hear that every day, but whatever. It’s all part of him.”

LaVar is trying to accomplish pushing his clothing line brand (named after his sons, and Lonzo is not projected as the best of the three). At least that’s how it appears from the outside (I have not met the man). The father apparently sees marketing opportunities based off of his sons and is starting to try to capitalize on that. In an unprofessional and sloppy way, but that’s what it looks like.

LaVar’s rantings are not going to impact the draft status of elite players, but you can be sure the teams thinking about taking him will have a plan with the PR/marketing/basketball sides to deal with LaVar and not let him become a distraction.

J.J. Redick on Clippers: “We’ve been s— since the All-Star break”

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Clippers are going to start the playoffs on the road, and will have a tough trek through the playoffs. If the playoffs started today, they would begin the postseason in Salt Lake City against a Jazz team that just beat them on Monday. The Clippers are the five seed and three games back of the Jazz, Los Angeles isn’t catching them and getting home court. In fact, their bigger concern is in the rear-view mirror — Oklahoma City is just half a game back of Los Angeles now. Fall to the six seed and Los Angeles would face a very dangerous Rockets team in the first round.

This is a Clippers team with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, J.J. Redick, DeAndre Jordan — how are they starting the playoffs on the road? How have they dropped three games in a row when they should be making a push toward the playoffs? Don’t ask Redick, as Bill Oram of the Orange County Register did, because the shooting guard doesn’t know.

“I don’t know what to expect from this team anymore,” veteran guard J.J. Redick said, fuming. “We’re in a bad place right now. We’re losing games. We’ve been s— since the All-Star break.”

Since the All-Star break, the Clippers are 5-8, having been outscored by their opponents by 3.8 points per 100 possessions. The offense has been okay (10th in the NBA since the break), but the defense has been a disaster, giving up 112.4 points per 100, 29th in the NBA. For some perspective, the Lakers have the worst defense in the NBA for the season and they give up 110.7 per 100.

A lot of things have slowed the Clippers this season, a combination of injuries and the team not having much depth around their stars. Which sounds familiar.

There is a good chance the Clippers get bounced in the first round this postseason (do not sleep on how good Utah is and how they are defending). Even if it’s another second round exit (beat the Jazz and the Clippers would face the Warriors) the Clippers will have a lot of questions to answer this summer. Paul, Griffin, and Reddick are all free agents, how much is Steve Ballmer willing to pay to bring them all back? If they do head deep into the luxury tax to keep them all, are the Clippers a good team hoping the breaks just go their way one year (like the 2011 Mavericks)? Is that the right long-term move.

It’s going to be an interesting summer in Los Angeles.

Gordon Hayward flying up in stature, toward contract conundrum

By Dan FeldmanMar 17, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Auburn Hills, Mich. – Asked about making an All-NBA team, Gordon Hayward gave a stock answer about focusing on team success. Pressed further, he relented and talked about himself.

“It would be really cool, man. It would be,” Hayward said before a lengthy pause, “something that I don’t think I ever thought I would achieve, for sure.”

And then he went right back into Utah’s team goals.

Hayward better get his head around what making an All-NBA team would mean for him personally, because the stakes are high – and tricky.

The NBA’s impending Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for a new class: designated veteran players. They can receive a starting salary of 35% of the salary cap with just eight or nine years of experience, up from the usual 30% for players in the league that long. To qualify, a player must also meet one of three criteria:

  • Win MVP in any of the three seasons before signing
  • Win Defensive Player of the Year the season before signing or both of two seasons before that
  • Make an All-NBA team the season before signing or both of two seasons before that

With all due respect to Hayward, he isn’t winning MVP or Defensive Player of the Year. An All-NBA team is his ticket to a designated-veteran-player extension.

Will he nab one of the six forward slots?

A dozen forwards (or quasi-forwards) were All-Stars this season. Here’s how they stack up in win shares (blue), PER-based Estimated Wins Added (yellow) and Real-Plus-Minus-based wins (green):

image

Player WS EWA RPM Wins AVG
LeBron James (CLE) 10.5 18.4 14.9 14.6
Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 11.6 18.0 11.3 13.6
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 10.6 18.7 11.6 13.6
Kevin Durant (GSW) 11.3 17.0 12.1 13.5
Jimmy Butler (CHI) 10.0 15.6 14.1 13.2
Anthony Davis (NOP) 9.4 18.4 10.2 12.7
Gordon Hayward (UTA) 9.2 12.7 7.8 9.9
Draymond Green (GSW) 7.3 5.8 13.1 8.7
Paul Millsap (ATL) 6.1 7.4 10.9 8.1
Kevin Love (CLE) 5.4 7.7 7.6 6.9
Paul George (IND) 4.9 9.0 6.7 6.9
Carmelo Anthony (NYK) 4.6 9.0 4.8 6.1

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are All-NBA locks. After that? It’s wide open.

Kevin Durant put up an awesome season before he got hurt, but he’ll remained sidelined while other candidates help their teams. His candidacy is basically a finished product.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (guard), Jimmy Butler (guard) and Anthony Davis (center) could all slide to different positions. The league places players at the position where they receive most votes. The Bucks call Antetokounmpo a point guard (and a forward), but the NBA considered him a frontcourt player for All-Star-starter voting, which could color All-NBA voters. Butler has primarily been a forward this year, but Dwyane Wade‘s season-ending injury could have Butler closing at guard. Similarly, though Anthony Davis has played center twice as much as power forward this season, his lasting impression will be at forward next to DeMarcus Cousins.

Draymond Green leads the other contenders. He was All-NBA second team last season, a telling marker for him in particular. All-NBA voters recognizing him last year show they appreciate his distinctive skill set, and it remains impressive.

Paul Millsap belongs in the mix, though he rarely gets his just due. George, on the other hand, has more name recognition. If he finishes his up-and-down year strongly, he might actually deserve to be All-NBA.

And then there’s Hayward, who’s averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He carries a huge offensive load while shooting extremely efficiently and protecting the ball – in historic proportions. He’s also playing a major role in one of the NBA’s best defenses.

There are just so many good forwards this season. Hayward can’t bank on anything – even the date All-NBA selections will be revealed.

The league announced a new award show for June 26, which will honor the Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year. Presumably, All-NBA will also be a part of that show, but nothing is definitive.

Waiting that long would give Hayward just three days to decide on his $16,736,710 player option for next season – a far harder decision than meets the eye.

If Hayward doesn’t make All-NBA, opting out is a no-brainer. His maximum salary – and he’s a no-question max player – projects to be more than $30 million.

Then why would Hayward consider opting in?

Another rule says designated veteran players must have eight or nine full years of experience when receiving the higher salary. Hayward is in his seventh year.

So, if Hayward makes an All-NBA team and wants to sign a designated-veteran-player-extension, he must first opt in. He’d earn $16,736,710 next season, his eighth. Then, the monster extension would begin in 2018-19.

Here’s the max Hayward projects to earn by opting out and re-signing (yellow) or signing a designated-veteran-player-extension (green):

image

Year DVP extension Opt out, re-sign
2017-18 $16,736,710 $30,600,000
2018-19 $36,050,000 $33,048,000
2019-20 $38,934,000 $35,496,000
2020-21 $41,818,000 $37,944,000
2021-22 $44,702,000 $40,392,000
2022-23 $47,586,000
Total $225,826,710 $177,480,000
Average $37,637,785 $35,496,000

Remember, this choice is available to Hayward only if he makes an All-NBA team. If he doesn’t, opting out is the easy call.

But if he makes an All-NBA team, the decision is complicated.

A designated-veteran-player extension guarantees Hayward more money, but it’s also over more years. If Hayward signs a new five-year contract, he’d almost certainly still earn something in 2022-23. Enough to offset the nearly $48 million difference? I doubt it.

On the other hand, Hayward might be better off entering free agency at age 32 rather than 33 (or 31 rather than 32 if he can get player options in these deals).

A fresh contract would also give Hayward more money up front, a projected extra $14 million next season.

And that’s comparing just these two (seemingly most likely) options. Hayward could opt out, get his big raise next season on a short-term contract and try to make an All-NBA team in a future season to get the best of both worlds. But that’s really betting heavily on himself to maintain this elite standing. He could leave Utah. The Jazz could balk at giving him the full designated-veteran-player max. (Teams are allowed to specify a starting salary between 30% and 35% of the cap.)

There’s so much at play.

Before he reaches that point, Hayward will soon make his first playoff appearance since shooting 6-for-33 as the Jazz got swept by the Spurs in the first round his second year, 2012. The top of the Western Conference is daunting. Otherwise, Utah looks like the type of team poised to make a deep run.

This sets up to be a whirlwind finish for Hayward – through the playoffs, into award season and then to negotiating the contract of a lifetime.

Dwight Howard wants to play seven more years, says he is Hall of Famer

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

Dwight Howard has had both a remarkable and maligned NBA career. We’re talking about a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-NBA, eight-time All-Star who has averaged 17.5 points and 12.7 rebounds shooting 58 percent over a 13-year career. But bring up Howard and you hear about the ugly exits from Orlando, Los Angeles, and Houston, about a guy seen as not taking himself and the game seriously enough.

Howard talks about all of this and more in a fascinating Q&A with Mark Spears at The Undefeated. Go read the entire thing. Three answers he gave stood out to me, and the first two had to do with how much longer he wants to play and if he’s already a Hall of Famer.

How much longer do you want to play?

I want to get to 20 years. Now I’m at 13.

 

Do you feel like you’ve built a resume worthy of induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?

No doubt. It’s kind of got swept under the rug because the perception of all the things that happened in Orlando. All of the media stuff. If you look at basketball itself, and I don’t ever talk about myself, but winning three Defensive Player of the Year trophies has never been done. Leading the league in rebounding six straight years. All that kind of stuff, I think that deserves it.

Howard’s critics will hate this, but he’s right — he is a future Hall of Famer. It’s not really a debate. He’s got the resume even without a ring, and if you go by the simple criteria of “one of the best of his era” then he qualifies — he was one of the league’s best players for a five-year stretch. You can argue he should have been MVP in 2011, not Derrick Rose. If you don’t think he is a lock, you didn’t watch him play in Orlando.

The other interesting question tied into him coming out of high school straight to the NBA, and whether he thinks that’s good for players.

Should high school players be allowed to go to the NBA right out of high school now?

It’s tough, because they should be able to pursue their dreams. But at the same time, there are a lot of things you can learn in college even for [one] year that can help you adjust to [the] life of being an NBA player. It’s not as easy as what people think. It’s a little different now because you have social media and all this stuff.

It’s a whole different life. You need a little bit of that being off in college and having to take care of the little money that you get. Just learn how to really take care of yourself away from home.

Adam Silver and the NBA owners would like to thank Howard for making their argument for them.

 

Nikola Jokic puts together fifth triple-double this season in win over Clippers (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

Second-year big man Nikola Jokic has five triple-doubles this season now.

The Nuggets are 5-0 when he does.

The fifth came Thursday night against a shorthanded Clippers team (no Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan) when Jokic had 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Denver cruised to a 129-114 win. The win moved Denver 2.5 games ahead of Portland for the final playoff slot in the West.