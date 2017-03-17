Sixers’ T.J. McConnell with steal, then takes seat to watch team finish break (VIDEO)

Dion Waiters has been a big part of Miami’s surge the second half of this season — he has been unleashed as a playmaker, in his last 15 games he has averaged 17.5 points per game and shot 40.5 percent from three. Waiters island is now a trendy vacation spot.

Which is why Heat fans had to be worried when he was carried off the court with a sprained ankle late in the second half.

Waiters drove the lane, went up, drew the foul, then seemed to come down on Andrew Wiggins‘ foot and sprain his ankle. You can see the video above, he was carried to the locker room and did not return.

#MINvsMIA: Dion Waiters left tonight's game with an injury & was unable to shoot his free throws, as a result he will not be able to return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 18, 2017

#MINvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: D. Waiters (left ankle sprain) had x-rays taken & results returned negative. He will not return to tonight's game. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 18, 2017

A sprain with negative X-rays is good in that it means there was no significant structural damage. However, how bad the sprain is and how long Waiters will be out remains to be seen.

Miami entered Friday night tied with Detroit for the eighth seed in the East. The Heat need wins down the stretch, and they do not have the same scoring threats or energy without Waiters on the floor. This injury could be big, but we will have to see how serious it is.