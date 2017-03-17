Getty

Russell Westbrook grabs another triple-double as Thunder top Raptors

Associated PressMar 17, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in three quarters for his 34th triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder registered their fourth consecutive win with a 123-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

The league’s leading scorer moved closer to the NBA’s single-season record for triple-doubles, 41 set by Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season.

Victor Oladipo added 23 points as the Thunder split the season series with the Raptors, the fourth straight year the teams have done so.

DeMar DeRozan had 22 points for the Raptors, while Serge Ibaka had 10 points against his former team.

The Thunder never trailed, and pushed their lead to a game-high 32 with 5:07 to play in the fourth quarter as Toronto emptied its bench. Though the Raptors closed the gap to 19 with 1:21 to go, Oklahoma City had little trouble in closing out the game from there.

After taking the lead on Steven Adams‘ hook shot 1:09 in, the Thunder surged with 7:17 to play in the first, using a 12-2 run to take a 29-24 lead after 12 minutes.

Having scored just two points in the first quarter, Westbrook had 10 in the second as Oklahoma City increased its edge to 14. DeRozan then had the final four points of the quarter to reduce the deficit to 58-48 at the half.

DeRozan picked up where he left off after the intermission, registering 14 points in the third quarter. However, the Thunder responded through Westbrook and Oladipo, who had 12 and 11 points respectively, as Oklahoma City pushed its advantage to a 97-70 entering the final quarter.

Westbrook secured his triple-double with his 10th rebound with 3:56 to play in the third, and was removed with 1:59 to go, and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The victory tied the Thunder’s season high by going 10 games over .500. … Oklahoma City improved to 28-6 this season when Westbrook registers a triple-double, and 61-10 during his career. … Westbrook’s 16 assists beat the Raptors’ team total of 15. … All five of Oklahoma City’s starters registered double-digit points.

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry (right wrist) missed his 11th straight game since the All-Star break, with the team going 6-5 without him during that stretch. … F DeMarre Carroll returned after missing the past two games with a sprained left ankle.

KYLE ON COURSE

Lowry continued his recovery from right wrist surgery this week, returning to New York City for what coach Dwane Casey termed a “regular” two-week check-up.

“It’s on schedule, on time, but still no timetable or anything like that,” he said, “but everything checked out and it’s where it should be right now.”

BILLY’S BLISS

Heading off any rumors, Thunder coach Billy Donovan – a two-time NCAA champion with Florida – said that despite the opening at Indiana University following Thursday’s firing of Tom Crean, he’s more than happy in Oklahoma City.

“I feel bad (for Crean), but I am totally happy here, I love it here,” he said. “I love the guys I work with every day, I love our staff, the organization. So as far as I’m concerned, my commitment is totally here doing the best job I can while I’m here.”

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Sacramento on Saturday, aiming to improve on their 14-1 record at home against the Kings during the franchise’s time in Oklahoma City.

Raptors: At Detroit on Friday for the first of two visits to the Palace of Auburn Hills this season.

Raptors hold players-only meeting after 21-point loss to Russell Westbrook, Thunder

By Dane CarbaughMar 17, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

The Toronto Raptors allowed Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook a triple-double on Thursday night. More concerning to the Raptors, however, was their 123-102 loss on their home court to the visiting Thunder.

Toronto struggled on the glass, and didn’t share the ball enough on offense to really get things moving against Oklahoma City. Only DeMar DeRozan scored more than 13 points for the Raptors. Not a great outing.

So after the game, Toronto players held a meeting without their coaches. They then let the coaches in and had a meeting including them.

Via Twitter:

Toronto has slid to the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards.

The Raptors want to be an Eastern Conference Finals team — at the least — so they need to get themselves in order. Toronto is 6-5 since the All-Star break, which won’t be good enough to overtake their rivals.

Watch all of Klay Thompson’s 21 first quarter points vs. the Magic (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 17, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson went off during the first quarter of Golden State’s matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. The 27-year-old poured in 21 points in a first quarter that saw the Warriors blast Orlando by 14 points.

Thompson went 8-of-11 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range to attain his impressive mark.

Here’s what it looked like from the floor.

Via Twitter:

Orlando, meanwhile, looked out of sorts in Oakland. At one point in the second quarter the Magic were assessed a technical foul for having six men on the court after coming out of a timeout.

Not great.

TNT trolls LaVar Ball as feud with Charles Barkley escalates with 1-on-1 challenge (VIDEO)

2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMar 16, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

LaVar Ball — a man known in the basketball world only for having two sons playing at a high level and for making inane comments about them — has been challenged to a game of 1-on-1. That challenger? NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

The gauntlet was thrown down on ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Wednesday, with Barkley responding to Ball’s ability to wedge himself in the limelight.

Via ESPN:

“Once I found out he averaged two points a game [in college]. … Listen, you need to slow your roll,” Barkley said of Ball. “He says I didn’t win a championship. I said to myself, ‘I need to go back and Google this guy, because maybe I missed the Ball era, when he was dominating and winning championships everywhere else.’ Listen, I’m too old and fat to play basketball, but I’ll challenge Mr. Ball to a one-on-one. How about that?

“I don’t even know how old he is — he’s got to be around my age — but no guy who averaged two points a game can beat me at one-on-one. I’m positive of that.”

Feels about right.

Meanwhile Ball responded by saying Barkley was too fat to play, “I know he don’t want to play one-on-one because he’s too big. He better stay behind that TNT thing … and eat them doughnuts.”

Wow. Really heating up here. Forget Durant and Westbrook. This is the NBA rivalry I want to see. A helicopter parent and Chuck going head-to-head. Even TMZ loves it.

TNT’s social media team helped respond to Ball by giving him the video equivalent of “scoreboard”.

Anybody got any LaVar Ball highlights they could share? Hit us up. 🤔

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

Barkley and Ball are going to give me something to write about for years to come. You know, when Ball’s sons are inevitably on sub-30 win teams and he’s moping, and Barkley is crowing about Ball moping.

Timberwolves F Nemanja Bjelica to miss rest of season with left foot injury

Associated PressMar 16, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica will miss the rest of the season with an injured left foot, a significant loss for a team trying to get back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Bjelica was injured against Boston on Wednesday night and left the arena in a walking boot. The Wolves say Bjelica had an MRI on Thursday and is seeking opinions on his treatment options.

The Serbian had gradually emerged as a key contributor off the bench for the Timberwolves. After struggling to adapt to new coach Tom Thibodeau’s system in the first few months of the season, Bjelica was playing his best basketball during the Wolves’ recent surge.

Over the last eight games before he was injured, he was averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Wolves trail Denver by four games for the eighth seed.