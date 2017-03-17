Pelicans extend guard Jordan Crawford through season’s end

METAIRIE, La. (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans have signed reserve guard Jordan Crawford to an extension through the rest of this season.
The Pelicans, who announced the move Thursday, have not disclosed contract terms.
The 6-foot-5 Crawford, who joined New Orleans on a 10-day contract on March 6, has averaged 14.2 points through five games.
He is shooting 51 percent, including 52 percent from 3-point range, while playing around 23 minutes per game.
Crawford has played in 262 career regular-season NBA games with Atlanta, Washington, Boston, Golden State and New Orleans since being drafted 27th overall by New Jersey out of Xavier in 2010. He holds career averages of 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in nearly 25 minutes per game.
New Orleans hosts Houston on Friday night.
Just relax, your bracket isn’t that bad. Yet. Wait until the end of today, then it should be a smoldering pile of rubble. Sorry, just trying to be realistic. Anyway, here’s the big takeaways from an NBA Thursday with six games.
1) Love is in the air — and on the court — for Cleveland. Kevin Love returns, Cavaliers beat Jazz. The Cavaliers went 7-6 with Kevin Love sidelined following a knee scope to clean up “loose bodies” that were irritating him. Cleveland didn’t rebound as well without Love, their floor spacing wasn’t right, and their bench was hurt.
Thursday night, Love was back. A little earlier than expected, the team had said he was going to come back on the team’s upcoming road trip, but he played in this game in Cleveland instead. Love started 4-of-5 from the floor and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Love being back wasn’t the reason the Cavaliers beat a good Jazz team, however — that was LeBron James. He had 17 of his 33 in the fourth to give the Cavs the win.
The Cavaliers have a 2.5 game lead over Boston and, sorry Celtics fans, but you’re not catching them. With Love back, the Cavaliers will cruise to the top seed in the East now. The only question left is can anyone challenge them in the East playoffs.
2) Russell Westbrook had the pass of the year Thursday night. Oh, and another triple-double. Yes, Westbrook had 24 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds to lead the Thunder past the stumbling Raptors in Toronto. That would be 34 triple-doubles this season, if you’re counting.
But that’s not what anyone is talking about — this half-court bounce pass through the defender’s legs to Victor Oladipo is the pass of the year. This is insane.
3) Dwyane Wade is done for the season with a fractured elbow. Bulls done as well. Wednesday night, Dwyane Wade collided with Zach Randolph and injured his elbow. Thursday, the Chicago Bulls announced Wade has a fractured elbow and is done for the season.
With that, the Bulls playoff dreams died as well. They didn’t look right for a while — the Bulls are just one game back of Miami and Detroit (tied for the eighth seed), however, Chicago had lost six-of-seven and the wheels were coming off before this injury. Also, they have a rough stretch of games coming up (the next three are Wizards, Jazz, Raptors), and Wade was bringing 18.6 points per night and some of the best clutch play on the team. Now the Bulls will have to lean more on their thin bench, and there hasn’t been a lot of good shooting there either (which is what they need).
Will Wade return to the Bulls? There are 23.8 million reasons he might — that’s how much his player option is for, and at age 35 he’s not going to get that much on the open market. That said, Wade’s return to his hometown did not go well this season, he was clearly frustrated with the front office and largely just ignored the coach, and he may well just bolt. That seems to be the sense around the league, that he will not return to Chicago. He could go back to Miami, you can bet LeBron James will pressure Cleveland to go after him, and a few other teams will line up. We will see this summer what matters to Wade — money, contending, lifestyle — by the choices he makes.
Memphis led 55-52 at halftime before extending the lead with a 13-4 run to open the second half.
Gasol caused early defensive problems for Atlanta as he scored nine of the Grizzlies’ first 14 points. When Dwight Howard was slow to follow Gasol to the perimeter before Gasol made a 3-pointer, Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer called a timeout and assigned Paul Millsap on the center.
Minutes later, Ersan Ilyasova fouled Gasol, who made both free throws.
Budenholzer called another timeout midway through the third quarter after Gasol penetrated before passing out to Tony Allen, who sank a 3-pointer to push the lead to double digits at 66-56 lead. Following the timeout, Gasol missed a jump hook but Allen’s jam off the rebound pushed the lead to 12.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Allen and Brandon Wright each had 10 points. … Coach David Fizdale said 40-year-old Vince Carter‘s continued production is a result of his career-long dedication to conditioning. “He’s the first guy in the weight room after the game working out, which most guys don’t do,” Fizdale said. “He’s always consistently done it. He’s prepared himself over the course of his career to play longer.”
Hawks: Ilyasova leads the NBA in charges taken. “I think there’s an art to it,” Budenholzer said, adding “a willingness to give up your body is one of the big things.” The Hawks acquired Ilyasova from the 76ers on Feb. 22 for Tiago Splitter and draft picks, and Budenholzer said the ninth-year veteran’s knack for drawing charges is “a nice little added perk,” but wasn’t the reason for the deal. … Hardaway made two 3-pointers, going 2 of 9. He has at least one 3 in 20 consecutive games, the longest stretch of his career. … Falcons star Julio Jones had a front-row seat.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Saturday in the first of two games against the Spurs in six days.
Hawks: Open a three-game road trip at Charlotte on Saturday.
Perhaps Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry heard about Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook‘s spectacular, halfcourt nutmeg on Thursday night. Maybe he wanted to show him up, especially after Curry said he felt James Harden should be the MVP this season.
Or, maybe Curry is just ridiculously good and this is what comes naturally to him. Either way, the pass was bonkers.
It happened during the first minute of play against Orlando, with the Magic trying to defend Curry on an early offense pick-and-roll with Pachulia.
Nikola Vucevic tried to stay wide and low, but that athletic stance is what got the best of him. With Pachulia on the roll, Curry sensed the opening and led his teammate with a pass through Vucevic’s legs.
All that was left was a sweet dunk for the near-All-Star.
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 33 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Utah Jazz 91-83 on Thursday night.
Kevin Love played for the first time since having surgery on his left knee last month, and scored 10 points in 19 minutes. But Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert left the game with injuries.
James was 13 of 20 from the field and had 10 rebounds with six assists. He also moved into 13th place all time in field goals in the fourth quarter, passing Tim Duncan.
Irving, who scored 21 points, didn’t play in the fourth quarter because of tightness in his left knee. Shumpert sprained his left shoulder in the third quarter.
Irving told reporters the knee had been bothering him for 48 hours and tightened up when he went to the bench after the third quarter. He said he left the game for precautionary reasons and isn’t sure if he’ll miss any playing time.
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Shumpert, who has been starting at shooting guard for nearly three months, is listed as day-to-day.
Rudy Gobert led Utah with 20 points and 18 rebounds. The Jazz, who played in Detroit on Wednesday, seemed to run out of gas down the stretch.
James hit two free throws to put Cleveland ahead midway through the fourth. He drove down the lane for a thunderous dunk and added a 3-pointer, giving Cleveland an 84-77 lead.
The Jazz cut the margin to 84-81, but J.R. Smith‘s 3-pointer from the corner and James’ layup put away Cleveland’s second straight win after losing four of five.
Love, playing on a minutes limit, had eight points in the first quarter. He had surgery Feb. 14 and was originally expected to miss six weeks. Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds, his best season since joining Cleveland in 2014.
Cleveland built a 36-22 lead early in the second quarter, but Utah trailed by two at halftime and tied the game early in the third.
Jazz: F Derrick Favors (bruised left knee) and G Shelvin Mack (sprained left ankle) remain out. There’s no timetable for Favors’ return. … Gobert extended his streak of blocked shots in consecutive games to 37, a league high. … Utah is 20-14 on the road.
Cavaliers: G Kyle Korver (sore left foot) missed his fifth straight game, but is expected to return during the road trip. … Lue said Smith will return to the starting lineup when the team is back to full strength. … F Derrick Williams (right quad contusion) didn’t play.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Visit Chicago on Saturday. Utah hasn’t beaten the Bulls on the road since Jan. 7, 2015.
Cavaliers: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in the opener of a four-game road trip.