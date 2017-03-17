Pelicans’ DeCousins out vs. Rockets with knee, rib soreness

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say forward DeMarcus Cousins has been scratched from the lineup for Friday night’s game against Houston because of left knee soreness and a right rib bruise.

The Pelicans say Cousins has been examined by team physicians and that an MRI scan on his left knee did not show any structural damage.

Cousins has played in 10 games for New Orleans since being acquired in a trade during the All-Star break. New Orleans is 3-7 in those games.

Cousins, a Western Conference All-Star is averaging 26.7 points and 10.8 rebounds on the season as a whole, and 20.7 points and 11.8 rebounds since his trade to the Pelicans.

New Orleans entered Friday’s action six games out of the Western Conference’s final playoff spot with 14 games left.