PBT Extra: Dwyane Wade done for season, which means Bulls’ season done

The Chicago Bulls are just one game out of the playoffs heading into the weekend. Mathematically they are far from out of it.

Realistically, they are done. That’s the topic of this latest PBT Extra.

The Bulls have lost Dwyane Wade for the season to a fractured elbow. It’s not just his 18 points a game, it’s that he’s one of the best clutch players on a team that already has lost six of its last seven. The spiral is heading downward.

That doesn’t mean GarPax is going anywhere. It does mean the Bulls — and Wade — have a lot of questions to answer this summer.