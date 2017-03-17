Nikola Jokic puts together fifth triple-double this season in win over Clippers (VIDEO)

Second-year big man Nikola Jokic has five triple-doubles this season now.
The Nuggets are 5-0 when he does.
The fifth came Thursday night against a shorthanded Clippers team (no Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan) when Jokic had 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Denver cruised to a 129-114 win. The win moved Denver 2.5 games ahead of Portland for the final playoff slot in the West.
Video Q&A: Should the Bulls fire Gar Forman and John Paxson?
It’s a silly thing, I know, but also exquisitely indicative of his raw athleticism and precision within his seemingly unconstrained style of play.
This week, a viewer wants to know the answer to something more pointed: with how bad things are for the Chicago Bulls, are they ever going to fire front office duo John Paxson and Gar Forman?
Indeed, Chicago’s lineup around Jimmy Butler never looked good on paper even as the team talked themselves up before the season.
Now, with Dwyane Wade out for the rest of the season and without any faith they can make up enough ground to grab the final playoff spot before the end of the season, you have to wonder if GarPax should be on the way out. That is, if you aren’t thinking about it already.
I also answered questions including:
Who is the best spot-up shooter in the NBA?
Who would be better on “Chopped” — Russell Westbrook or Rajon Rondo?
Does the NBA need to get every team a D-League affiliate ASAP?
Zaza Pachulia’s double-double means Warriors’ coach gets a shave
Kurtis Rayfield is the Warriors physical performance coach, and he had a bet with big man Zaza Pachulia — Rayfield Rayfield had a quality beard going, but if Pachulia had a double-double of points and rebounds in a game, plus had a dunk, they could shave it off. A strange trifecta.
For 67 games, Rayfield continued to look like a member Zach Brown band. Pachulia was not holding up his end.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans have signed reserve guard Jordan Crawford to an extension through the rest of this season.
The Pelicans, who announced the move Thursday, have not disclosed contract terms.
The 6-foot-5 Crawford, who joined New Orleans on a 10-day contract on March 6, has averaged 14.2 points through five games.
He is shooting 51 percent, including 52 percent from 3-point range, while playing around 23 minutes per game.
Crawford has played in 262 career regular-season NBA games with Atlanta, Washington, Boston, Golden State and New Orleans since being drafted 27th overall by New Jersey out of Xavier in 2010. He holds career averages of 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in nearly 25 minutes per game.
New Orleans hosts Houston on Friday night.
Three Things We Learned Thursday: Love is in the air — and on the court — for Cleveland
Just relax, your bracket isn’t that bad. Yet. Wait until the end of today, then it should be a smoldering pile of rubble. Sorry, just trying to be realistic. Anyway, here’s the big takeaways from an NBA Thursday with six games.
1) Love is in the air — and on the court — for Cleveland. Kevin Love returns, Cavaliers beat Jazz. The Cavaliers went 7-6 with Kevin Love sidelined following a knee scope to clean up “loose bodies” that were irritating him. Cleveland didn’t rebound as well without Love, their floor spacing wasn’t right, and their bench was hurt.
Thursday night, Love was back. A little earlier than expected, the team had said he was going to come back on the team’s upcoming road trip, but he played in this game in Cleveland instead. Love started 4-of-5 from the floor and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Love being back wasn’t the reason the Cavaliers beat a good Jazz team, however — that was LeBron James. He had 17 of his 33 in the fourth to give the Cavs the win.
The Cavaliers have a 2.5 game lead over Boston and, sorry Celtics fans, but you’re not catching them. With Love back, the Cavaliers will cruise to the top seed in the East now. The only question left is can anyone challenge them in the East playoffs.
2) Russell Westbrook had the pass of the year Thursday night. Oh, and another triple-double. Yes, Westbrook had 24 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds to lead the Thunder past the stumbling Raptors in Toronto. That would be 34 triple-doubles this season, if you’re counting.
But that’s not what anyone is talking about — this half-court bounce pass through the defender’s legs to Victor Oladipo is the pass of the year. This is insane.
3) Dwyane Wade is done for the season with a fractured elbow. Bulls done as well. Wednesday night, Dwyane Wade collided with Zach Randolph and injured his elbow. Thursday, the Chicago Bulls announced Wade has a fractured elbow and is done for the season.
With that, the Bulls playoff dreams died as well. They didn’t look right for a while — the Bulls are just one game back of Miami and Detroit (tied for the eighth seed), however, Chicago had lost six-of-seven and the wheels were coming off before this injury. Also, they have a rough stretch of games coming up (the next three are Wizards, Jazz, Raptors), and Wade was bringing 18.6 points per night and some of the best clutch play on the team. Now the Bulls will have to lean more on their thin bench, and there hasn’t been a lot of good shooting there either (which is what they need).
Will Wade return to the Bulls? There are 23.8 million reasons he might — that’s how much his player option is for, and at age 35 he’s not going to get that much on the open market. That said, Wade’s return to his hometown did not go well this season, he was clearly frustrated with the front office and largely just ignored the coach, and he may well just bolt. That seems to be the sense around the league, that he will not return to Chicago. He could go back to Miami, you can bet LeBron James will pressure Cleveland to go after him, and a few other teams will line up. We will see this summer what matters to Wade — money, contending, lifestyle — by the choices he makes.