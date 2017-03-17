Marc Gasol’s triple-double helps Grizzlies top Hawks 103-91

ATLANTA (AP) Marc Gasol had 18 points as part of his triple-double and the resurgent Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-91 on Thursday night.

Gasol, who had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, reached the triple-double with his assist on JaMychal Green‘s 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining.

The Grizzlies have won three straight – including road games at Chicago and Atlanta on back-to-back nights – following a five-game losing streak.

Mike Conley and Green had double-doubles for Memphis. Conley had 22 points and 12 assists, while Green added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Atlanta with 18 points.

Memphis led 55-52 at halftime before extending the lead with a 13-4 run to open the second half.

Gasol caused early defensive problems for Atlanta as he scored nine of the Grizzlies’ first 14 points. When Dwight Howard was slow to follow Gasol to the perimeter before Gasol made a 3-pointer, Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer called a timeout and assigned Paul Millsap on the center.

Minutes later, Ersan Ilyasova fouled Gasol, who made both free throws.

Budenholzer called another timeout midway through the third quarter after Gasol penetrated before passing out to Tony Allen, who sank a 3-pointer to push the lead to double digits at 66-56 lead. Following the timeout, Gasol missed a jump hook but Allen’s jam off the rebound pushed the lead to 12.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Allen and Brandon Wright each had 10 points. … Coach David Fizdale said 40-year-old Vince Carter‘s continued production is a result of his career-long dedication to conditioning. “He’s the first guy in the weight room after the game working out, which most guys don’t do,” Fizdale said. “He’s always consistently done it. He’s prepared himself over the course of his career to play longer.”

Hawks: Ilyasova leads the NBA in charges taken. “I think there’s an art to it,” Budenholzer said, adding “a willingness to give up your body is one of the big things.” The Hawks acquired Ilyasova from the 76ers on Feb. 22 for Tiago Splitter and draft picks, and Budenholzer said the ninth-year veteran’s knack for drawing charges is “a nice little added perk,” but wasn’t the reason for the deal. … Hardaway made two 3-pointers, going 2 of 9. He has at least one 3 in 20 consecutive games, the longest stretch of his career. … Falcons star Julio Jones had a front-row seat.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Saturday in the first of two games against the Spurs in six days.

Hawks: Open a three-game road trip at Charlotte on Saturday.