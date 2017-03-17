AP

Kevin Love returns in win over Jazz as Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert leave with injuries

Mar 17, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 33 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Utah Jazz 91-83 on Thursday night.

Kevin Love played for the first time since having surgery on his left knee last month, and scored 10 points in 19 minutes. But Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert left the game with injuries.

James was 13 of 20 from the field and had 10 rebounds with six assists. He also moved into 13th place all time in field goals in the fourth quarter, passing Tim Duncan.

Irving, who scored 21 points, didn’t play in the fourth quarter because of tightness in his left knee. Shumpert sprained his left shoulder in the third quarter.

Irving told reporters the knee had been bothering him for 48 hours and tightened up when he went to the bench after the third quarter. He said he left the game for precautionary reasons and isn’t sure if he’ll miss any playing time.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Shumpert, who has been starting at shooting guard for nearly three months, is listed as day-to-day.

Rudy Gobert led Utah with 20 points and 18 rebounds. The Jazz, who played in Detroit on Wednesday, seemed to run out of gas down the stretch.

James hit two free throws to put Cleveland ahead midway through the fourth. He drove down the lane for a thunderous dunk and added a 3-pointer, giving Cleveland an 84-77 lead.

The Jazz cut the margin to 84-81, but J.R. Smith‘s 3-pointer from the corner and James’ layup put away Cleveland’s second straight win after losing four of five.

Love, playing on a minutes limit, had eight points in the first quarter. He had surgery Feb. 14 and was originally expected to miss six weeks. Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds, his best season since joining Cleveland in 2014.

Cleveland built a 36-22 lead early in the second quarter, but Utah trailed by two at halftime and tied the game early in the third.

Gordon Hayward was 4 of 14 from the field and scored 13 points. Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles each scored 12.

TIP-INS

Jazz: F Derrick Favors (bruised left knee) and G Shelvin Mack (sprained left ankle) remain out. There’s no timetable for Favors’ return. … Gobert extended his streak of blocked shots in consecutive games to 37, a league high. … Utah is 20-14 on the road.

Cavaliers: G Kyle Korver (sore left foot) missed his fifth straight game, but is expected to return during the road trip. … Lue said Smith will return to the starting lineup when the team is back to full strength. … F Derrick Williams (right quad contusion) didn’t play.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Chicago on Saturday. Utah hasn’t beaten the Bulls on the road since Jan. 7, 2015.

Cavaliers: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Stephen Curry nutmegs Magic defender, gets assist on Zaza Pachulia dunk (VIDEO)

Mar 17, 2017

Perhaps Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry heard about Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook‘s spectacular, halfcourt nutmeg on Thursday night. Maybe he wanted to show him up, especially after Curry said he felt James Harden should be the MVP this season.

Or, maybe Curry is just ridiculously good and this is what comes naturally to him. Either way, the pass was bonkers.

It happened during the first minute of play against Orlando, with the Magic trying to defend Curry on an early offense pick-and-roll with Pachulia.

Nikola Vucevic tried to stay wide and low, but that athletic stance is what got the best of him. With Pachulia on the roll, Curry sensed the opening and led his teammate with a pass through Vucevic’s legs.

All that was left was a sweet dunk for the near-All-Star.

Quincy Acy thinks he’s subbing in, Nets coach actually just wants a cup of water (VIDEO)

Mar 17, 2017

Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy thought he was being called upon to help his fellow teammates in the theatre of battle on Thursday night against the New York Knicks. He didn’t think that his coach, Kenny Atkinson, could simply be calling for a cup of water.

Oh, but he was.

Oops.

Via Twitter:

This has to be on Atkinson. How similar does your call for water need to be for your call for a player to sub in before you switch up one or the other?

C’mon, coach.

Russell Westbrook grabs another triple-double as Thunder top Raptors

1 Comment
Mar 17, 2017

TORONTO (AP) Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in three quarters for his 34th triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder registered their fourth consecutive win with a 123-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

The league’s leading scorer moved closer to the NBA’s single-season record for triple-doubles, 41 set by Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season.

Victor Oladipo added 23 points as the Thunder split the season series with the Raptors, the fourth straight year the teams have done so.

DeMar DeRozan had 22 points for the Raptors, while Serge Ibaka had 10 points against his former team.

The Thunder never trailed, and pushed their lead to a game-high 32 with 5:07 to play in the fourth quarter as Toronto emptied its bench. Though the Raptors closed the gap to 19 with 1:21 to go, Oklahoma City had little trouble in closing out the game from there.

After taking the lead on Steven Adams‘ hook shot 1:09 in, the Thunder surged with 7:17 to play in the first, using a 12-2 run to take a 29-24 lead after 12 minutes.

Having scored just two points in the first quarter, Westbrook had 10 in the second as Oklahoma City increased its edge to 14. DeRozan then had the final four points of the quarter to reduce the deficit to 58-48 at the half.

DeRozan picked up where he left off after the intermission, registering 14 points in the third quarter. However, the Thunder responded through Westbrook and Oladipo, who had 12 and 11 points respectively, as Oklahoma City pushed its advantage to a 97-70 entering the final quarter.

Westbrook secured his triple-double with his 10th rebound with 3:56 to play in the third, and was removed with 1:59 to go, and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The victory tied the Thunder’s season high by going 10 games over .500. … Oklahoma City improved to 28-6 this season when Westbrook registers a triple-double, and 61-10 during his career. … Westbrook’s 16 assists beat the Raptors’ team total of 15. … All five of Oklahoma City’s starters registered double-digit points.

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry (right wrist) missed his 11th straight game since the All-Star break, with the team going 6-5 without him during that stretch. … F DeMarre Carroll returned after missing the past two games with a sprained left ankle.

KYLE ON COURSE

Lowry continued his recovery from right wrist surgery this week, returning to New York City for what coach Dwane Casey termed a “regular” two-week check-up.

“It’s on schedule, on time, but still no timetable or anything like that,” he said, “but everything checked out and it’s where it should be right now.”

BILLY’S BLISS

Heading off any rumors, Thunder coach Billy Donovan – a two-time NCAA champion with Florida – said that despite the opening at Indiana University following Thursday’s firing of Tom Crean, he’s more than happy in Oklahoma City.

“I feel bad (for Crean), but I am totally happy here, I love it here,” he said. “I love the guys I work with every day, I love our staff, the organization. So as far as I’m concerned, my commitment is totally here doing the best job I can while I’m here.”

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Sacramento on Saturday, aiming to improve on their 14-1 record at home against the Kings during the franchise’s time in Oklahoma City.

Raptors: At Detroit on Friday for the first of two visits to the Palace of Auburn Hills this season.

Raptors hold players-only meeting after 21-point loss to Russell Westbrook, Thunder

Mar 17, 2017

The Toronto Raptors allowed Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook a triple-double on Thursday night. More concerning to the Raptors, however, was their 123-102 loss on their home court to the visiting Thunder.

Toronto struggled on the glass, and didn’t share the ball enough on offense to really get things moving against Oklahoma City. Only DeMar DeRozan scored more than 13 points for the Raptors. Not a great outing.

So after the game, Toronto players held a meeting without their coaches. They then let the coaches in and had a meeting including them.

Via Twitter:

Toronto has slid to the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards.

The Raptors want to be an Eastern Conference Finals team — at the least — so they need to get themselves in order. Toronto is 6-5 since the All-Star break, which won’t be good enough to overtake their rivals.