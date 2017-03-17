Chris Paul fakes shot, fakes pass, sends Plumlee spinning (VIDEO)

One more highlight from Thursday night we just had to pass along.
With Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, it was a bit of Chris Paul against the world when the Clippers took on the Nuggets. In this case, Mason Plumlee got switched on to CP3, who shot faked, then faked a pass, all of which got Plumlee spun around and gave Paul room to knock down the jumper.
Denver went on to get the win 129-114, and it wasn’t even that close.
Tyson Chandler said he chose to remain with Suns rather than push for trade
The Suns were willing to put Tyson Chandler in that group, but he didn’t want to be moved, something he confirmed to the Arizona Republic.
(GM Ryan) McDonough and team owner Robert Sarver asked Chandler his preference: go to a postseason contender or stay with the rebuilding Suns in a limited on-court role….
“That’s true,” (Chandler) said after Tuesday’s practice. “I feel like it’s a journey I started that I want to see through. If things change, I don’t know, but as long as I’m here, I’m going to try and do what’s right by these young fellas. I didn’t want to go nowhere. I wanted to be with these dudes and finish it out.”
Chandler has two years, $26.8 million left on his contract, that and his declining skill set would make it difficult for the Suns to move him for anything of real value in a trade. Especially in this market.
Also, maybe Chandler just likes the lifestyle in Phoenix. There’s a lot more to picking a market to play in than just basketball. If Chandler like living in Phoenix for a while, the Suns will have to live with it.
PBT Extra: Fan poll picks Westbrook as MVP, media poll goes different direction
You can make a legitimate case for any of them as MVP.
For this PBT Extra, I decided to poll fans on Twitter for their call, and you all picked Russell Westbrook (35 percent) followed by James Harden (26 percent), Kawhi Leonard (22), and LeBron James (17).
It’s an interesting result, but different from what Tim Bontemps’ straw poll of the media — who vote for MVP — found.
It’s not been a good day if you’re a Lakers fan. Even if you’re Ice Cube.
The Lakers are in full on tank mode to keep their pick making sure their young players get run so they can develop. That interestingly has meant D'Angelo Russell is coming off the bench, being tried at the two, and generally experimented with. As if they might draft Lonzo Ball and move on from the Russell era in Los Angeles.
Ice Cube — a huge Lakers’ fan and one of the founders of the 3-on-3 league coming this summer – is no fan of the tanking. And he’d like to see a little more D’Angelo, he told TMZ in an ambush interview.
The Lakers are doing exactly the right thing – play the youth, experiment with lineups, see what works and what doesn’t, find out who is playing hard when the season is over, and if out of all of that you keep the top three protected pick, all the better. Luke Walton needs to keep pushing them, coaching them hard, then this summer the Lakers can assess where they are and who is part of the future.
Then make smart moves this summer and Ice Cube — and the rest of Lakers Nation — will be happy.
Steve Kerr on LaVar Ball: “I don’t think it’s helping his kids”
“The fact that everybody keeps talking about him, he seems to be accomplishing whatever he’s trying to accomplish, because the things he says are so outlandish. But he keeps getting headlines, and I guess that’s what he wants.
“I don’t think it’s helping his kids,” Kerr continued. “I think it’d be better for them if they can just play and have fun and not have to hear that every day, but whatever. It’s all part of him.”
LaVar is trying to accomplish pushing his clothing line brand (named after his sons, and Lonzo is not projected as the best of the three). At least that’s how it appears from the outside (I have not met the man). The father apparently sees marketing opportunities based off of his sons and is starting to try to capitalize on that. In an unprofessional and sloppy way, but that’s what it looks like.
LaVar’s rantings are not going to impact the draft status of elite players, but you can be sure the teams thinking about taking him will have a plan with the PR/marketing/basketball sides to deal with LaVar and not let him become a distraction.