Steven Adams, Enes Kanter with awesome Westbrook for MVP video

How important is getting the No. 1 seed for the Golden State Warriors?

Depends on who you ask.

Stephen Curry says it is a big deal, and that it can lock up that seed and get healthy at the same time.

“We want to get that done. Obviously, we want to lock up home court advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s a big deal,” Curry told NBCSports.com. “I think we can do both (lock up the home court and get healthy). We have 15 or 16 games left in the season (16), that’s a lot of time to control your own destiny with taking care of the rest of our home games, and finish out the season strong. There’s plenty of time to get that done and get rested to make sure we’re energized for the playoffs.”

However, Thursday Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr were playing down the importance of the top seed.

Draymond on Kerr talking about importance of the 1 seed: "It used to be really important, it's not really important anymore." — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) March 16, 2017

Whats’ the truth? That they’d like to have it but could advance out of the West to the Finals without it, so long as their healthy.

However, that path to the Finals is easier as the No. 1 seed. Whether it’s San Antonio or Golden State (the Warriors have a one-game lead with 15 to play), the top seed will face either Portland or Denver in the first round, two of the bottom 10 defensive teams in the NBA this season (Denver has been better of late). In the second round, the No. 1 seed will face either a Clippers team that is talented but never stayed healthy and put it all together (and one with holes in the lineup); or they will face a good Jazz team making their first real playoff run. Two very winnable series.

The West’s No. 2 seed? They likely land Memphis in the first round, which will be a physical, grinding series. Then in the second round, it’s a dangerous, borderline contending team in Houston.

The top seed in the West is not guaranteed to make the Finals, but they should be in a healthier spot entering the Conference Finals.