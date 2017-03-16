Getty

Watch Russell Westbrook nutmeg Cory Joseph for an assist from halfcourt (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 16, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season, so it would stand that he should have a few show-stopping passes on his highlight reel. But what happened when the Thunder took on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday might be the one that tops the list for most folks.

On a fastbreak opportunity, Westbrook wound up and nutmegged Toronto’s Cory Joseph. From halfcourt.

Your eyes do not decieve you. Freeze frame of the play indeed confirms that Westbrook passed through Joseph’s legs to get Victor Oladipo a bucket.

It might also confirm that he’s not human. Still checking on that.

New Laker GM Rob Pelinka offers Rob Lowe Lakers tickets to clear up confusion

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Have you ever seen Rob Lowe and Rob Pelinka in the same place at the same time?

The new Lakers’ GM has a resemblance to the actor known for his roles in West Wing and Austin Powers and… probably some other stuff if you love the ’80s, but those were the high points if you ask me.

Pelinka was answering questions on Twitter from Lakers fans when the Lowe question came up.

You know the Lowe/Pelinka photo op is coming.

Report: Marcus Keene, top college scorer in 20 years, declaring for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Marcus Keene averaged 30.0 points per game this season – the most in Division I college basketball in the last 20 years.

He’s also 5-foot-9 and played at Central Michigan.

How will the NBA square those factors? We’ll find out.

Larry Lage of the Associated Press:

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the nation’s leading scorer, Marcus Keene, is entering the NBA draft.

Keene benefits from Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas having maybe the best-ever season by a sub-6-foot player. Though Keene should be evaluated on his own merits, Thomas’ success will – implicitly or explicitly – frame evaluations of Keene.

Perhaps a better comparison is another 5-foot-9 point guard who produced huge numbers at a Michigan mid-major: Kay Felder, the Cavaliers rookie who was the No. 54 pick out of Oakland.

Keene holds up as a scorer. He can pull up from anywhere, including deep beyond the college 3-point arc, and bury shots. His floater will likely be a useful tool in the pros, where rim protectors are bigger.

But Felder averaged nearly twice as many assists per minute. Some of that is context-dependent. Oakland built a supporting cast around Felder and asked him to initiate all the offense. Central Michigan had other creators around Keene, who transferred from Youngstown State. On the other hand, Central Michigan played at an extremely fast tempo, offering more opportunities to rack up assists (and points, for that matter). Keene showed some distributing ability, but not enough to erase questions.

Felder also flashed pesky defense in college, even if his overall effort on that level was lacking amid his huge offensive burden. Keene has shown far less defensively, and his size is obviously a major concern.

Lastly, Felder excelled against top competition. Keene – 1-for-4 against Pitt as a freshman, 2-for-9 against Texas A&M as a sophomore, 9-for-23 against Illinois as a redshirt junior – struggled in, admittedly limited, action against major foes.

And Felder is no lock to succeed in the NBA. He was Cleveland’s point guard behind Kyrie Irving while LeBron James was extolling the need for another point guard.

Keene is coming off an impressive season, but for someone bound to reach the NBA, excelling in the Mid-American Conference at age 21 is expected. He’s in the running to be a second-round pick. Despite his gaudy scoring, that’s his standing as a prospect.

Steven Adams, Enes Kanter with awesome Westbrook for MVP video

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Who ya got for MVP?

This is the most crowded field, the most interesting race for MVP in at least a decade, maybe two. One could make a valid case for four guys: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James. Other strong players — Kevin Durant, Isaiah Thomas, John Wall — all float around the perimeter.

Thunder teammates Steven Adams and Enes Kanter decided to make a video helping promote their man Westbrook — and it is awesome.

Westbrook may need a little push from a marketing campaign. Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post conducted a media straw poll and found voters have Harden as the clear frontrunner. Talking to voters I know, there is also a sense that it still is very close between Harden and Westbrook, and the final 15 games will matter in the voting at the end.

We know how Kanter and Adams would vote.

Kevin Love returns to Cavaliers, will start Thursday night vs. Jazz

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Since Kevin Love was sidelined just before the All-Star break to have surgery to remove “a loose body” from his left knee, the Cleveland Cavaliers have gone just 7-6. Their rebounding has been an issue, but also the team missed the consistency of Love’s shot and his floor spacing as well.

They will miss it no longer — he will be back Thursday night in Utah, coach Tyronn Lue announced.

This is a huge boost for a Cleveland team trying to hold off Boston and retain the No. 1 seed in the East.

Before his injury, Love had been having his best season as a Cavalier, averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds a game. He found a comfort zone playing off the ball more with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving — the Cavaliers were 11.5 points per 100 possessions better with Love on the court than off it this season (although there is a lot of noise in that because he plays so much with LeBron and Irving). It took time, but Love adapted his game to fit with the Cavaliers, such as taking more corner threes — 2.6 per game — than he had at any point in his career.