Report: Suns shutting down Eric Bledsoe for rest of season

Bledsoe missed the final few months of last season with a knee injury, so there’s a logic to lightening his load now. Phoenix is also trying to keep up with the tanking Lakers and hold off the Magic for lottery position, which also incentivizes the Suns to sit their best player.
So, needing another guard, Phoenix turned to Brandon Knight, whom coach Earl Watson said would be out of the rotation unless management dictated otherwise. Or at least the Suns tried to turn to Knight.
Gambadoro:
Suns asked Brandon Knight to play tonight he told them he had back spasms
I’m uncomfortable making assumptions about Knight’s health from afar, but the fact that someone Gambadoro found credible made such a claim about Knight is itself troubling. There are clearly deeper issues between Knight and the Suns, which benching him since the trade deadline could have only exacerbated.
With three years and $43,89,375 remaining on his contract, moving Knight will be difficult. Having him around creates complications, but selling low on him – or even attaching an asset to dump him – brings its own set of problems.
Phoenix and Knight need to work out their issues, but that’s far easier said than done.
Westbrook may need a little push from a marketing campaign. Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post conducted a media straw poll and found voters have Harden as the clear frontrunner. Talking to voters I know, there is also a sense that it still is very close between Harden and Westbrook, and the final 15 games will matter in the voting at the end.
We know how Kanter and Adams would vote.
Kevin Love returns to Cavaliers, will start Thursday night vs. Jazz
Since Kevin Love was sidelined just before the All-Star break to have surgery to remove “a loose body” from his left knee, the Cleveland Cavaliers have gone just 7-6. Their rebounding has been an issue, but also the team missed the consistency of Love’s shot and his floor spacing as well.
They will miss it no longer — he will be back Thursday night in Utah, coach Tyronn Lue announced.
This is a huge boost for a Cleveland team trying to hold off Boston and retain the No. 1 seed in the East.
Before his injury, Love had been having his best season as a Cavalier, averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds a game. He found a comfort zone playing off the ball more with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving — the Cavaliers were 11.5 points per 100 possessions better with Love on the court than off it this season (although there is a lot of noise in that because he plays so much with LeBron and Irving). It took time, but Love adapted his game to fit with the Cavaliers, such as taking more corner threes — 2.6 per game — than he had at any point in his career.
Russell Westbrook, when told Curry said Harden should be MVP: “Who’s he?”
On Monday, Stephen Curry was making the media rounds, and that included an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. There, when asked, Curry said he’d probably choose James Harden right now as MVP, because of how far he has lifted the Rockets up the standings (you can see the video above).
Russell Westbrook was told what Curry said, and he responded with the most Westbrook of answers.
Oh, just the guy that won the award the last two years.
This is the most interesting MVP race in at least a decade because you can make a valid case for four guys: Harden, Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James. (Kevin Durant would have been the fifth before he was injured, although he would not have won the award.)
How important is getting the No. 1 seed for the Golden State Warriors?
Depends on who you ask.
Stephen Curry says it is a big deal, and that it can lock up that seed and get healthy at the same time.
“We want to get that done. Obviously, we want to lock up home court advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s a big deal,” Curry told NBCSports.com. “I think we can do both (lock up the home court and get healthy). We have 15 or 16 games left in the season (16), that’s a lot of time to control your own destiny with taking care of the rest of our home games, and finish out the season strong. There’s plenty of time to get that done and get rested to make sure we’re energized for the playoffs.”
However, Thursday Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr were playing down the importance of the top seed.
Draymond on Kerr talking about importance of the 1 seed: "It used to be really important, it's not really important anymore."
Whats’ the truth? That they’d like to have it but could advance out of the West to the Finals without it, so long as their healthy.
However, that path to the Finals is easier as the No. 1 seed. Whether it’s San Antonio or Golden State (the Warriors have a one-game lead with 15 to play), the top seed will face either Portland or Denver in the first round, two of the bottom 10 defensive teams in the NBA this season (Denver has been better of late). In the second round, the No. 1 seed will face either a Clippers team that is talented but never stayed healthy and put it all together (and one with holes in the lineup); or they will face a good Jazz team making their first real playoff run. Two very winnable series.
The West’s No. 2 seed? They likely land Memphis in the first round, which will be a physical, grinding series. Then in the second round, it’s a dangerous, borderline contending team in Houston.
The top seed in the West is not guaranteed to make the Finals, but they should be in a healthier spot entering the Conference Finals.