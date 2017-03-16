Report: Suns shutting down Eric Bledsoe for rest of season

The Suns, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 and Doug Haller of azcentral, are shutting down Eric Bledsoe for the rest of the season.

Bledsoe missed the final few months of last season with a knee injury, so there’s a logic to lightening his load now. Phoenix is also trying to keep up with the tanking Lakers and hold off the Magic for lottery position, which also incentivizes the Suns to sit their best player.

So, needing another guard, Phoenix turned to Brandon Knight, whom coach Earl Watson said would be out of the rotation unless management dictated otherwise. Or at least the Suns tried to turn to Knight.

Gambadoro:

Suns asked Brandon Knight to play tonight he told them he had back spasms — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 16, 2017

If you believe that Brandon Knight has back spasms I have a bridge in Brooklyn I'd like to sell you — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 16, 2017

I’m uncomfortable making assumptions about Knight’s health from afar, but the fact that someone Gambadoro found credible made such a claim about Knight is itself troubling. There are clearly deeper issues between Knight and the Suns, which benching him since the trade deadline could have only exacerbated.

With three years and $43,89,375 remaining on his contract, moving Knight will be difficult. Having him around creates complications, but selling low on him – or even attaching an asset to dump him – brings its own set of problems.

Phoenix and Knight need to work out their issues, but that’s far easier said than done.