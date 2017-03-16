Report: Knicks won’t fire Jeff Hornacek

Has Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek earned the respect of his players? Some evidence suggests no.
Has Hornacek earned the respect Knicks fans? New York’s 27-41 record says no.
Has Hornacek earned the respect of Knicks president Phil Jackson? Hornacek is saying everything he can to make the answer yes.
Newsflash: Appeasing your boss matters.
Marc Berman of the New York Post:
Despite the Knicks’ brutal record and growing input of Phil Jackson, who reversed the head coach’s offense, Jeff Hornacek’s job is safe, according to an NBA source.
When Jackson fired Derek Fisher in February 2016, during the coach’s second season, it was not because of a poor win-loss record. Sources insist Fisher was dismissed because of his lack of communication with Jackson, failing to respond to Jackson’s emails promptly and a passive-aggressive resistance to Jackson being involved with coaching aspects.
Hornacek, according to an NBA source, gets high grades on both counts — maintaining a strong rapport with Jackson and associate head coach Kurt Rambis, Jackson’s longtime compatriot.
“Phil can’t afford to fire [Hornacek] and bring in a new coach,’’ said another NBA source, who has spoken to Jackson.
James Dolan has pledged to keep Jackson, but that doesn’t mean the Knicks owner will give Jackson carte blanche. Firing another coach wouldn’t reflect well on the franchise (and it’d cost money).
But the problem isn’t firing coaches. Its hiring coaches who should be fired so quickly.
Hornacek might be a solid coach. But how good can he be if Jackson demands Hornacek run the triangle, a scheme Hornacek never coached before? How good can Hornacek be if he’s caught in the middle of the discord between Jackson and Carmelo Anthony?
Leaving Hornacek in place won’t magically fix those issues. It might just delay the Knicks finding a coach who can work successfully with Jackson.
But an even better solution than firing Hornacek: Finding a president who doesn’t have such a shallow pool of coaches who can work well with him.
How important is getting the No. 1 seed for the Golden State Warriors?
Depends on who you ask.
Stephen Curry says it is a big deal, and that it can lock up that seed and get healthy at the same time.
“We want to get that done. Obviously, we want to lock up home court advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s a big deal,” Curry told NBCSports.com. “I think we can do both (lock up the home court and get healthy). We have 15 or 16 games left in the season (16), that’s a lot of time to control your own destiny with taking care of the rest of our home games, and finish out the season strong. There’s plenty of time to get that done and get rested to make sure we’re energized for the playoffs.”
However, Thursday Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr were playing down the importance of the top seed.
Whats’ the truth? That they’d like to have it but could advance out of the West to the Finals without it, so long as their healthy.
However, that path to the Finals is easier as the No. 1 seed. Whether it’s San Antonio or Golden State (the Warriors have a one-game lead with 15 to play), the top seed will face either Portland or Denver in the first round, two of the bottom 10 defensive teams in the NBA this season (Denver has been better of late). In the second round, the No. 1 seed will face either a Clippers team that is talented but never stayed healthy and put it all together (and one with holes in the lineup); or they will face a good Jazz team making their first real playoff run. Two very winnable series.
The West’s No. 2 seed? They likely land Memphis in the first round, which will be a physical, grinding series. Then in the second round, it’s a dangerous, borderline contending team in Houston.
The top seed in the West is not guaranteed to make the Finals, but they should be in a healthier spot entering the Conference Finals.
The Jazz and Clippers are on pace to meet in the first round – which would be a heck of series that early in the playoffs.
Utah’s net rating (+5.2 points per 100 possessions) is better than any team in the Eastern Conference, and net rating tends to better predict playoff success than record. Despite earlier injury woes, L.A. is still loaded with talent: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.
Adding to the intrigue: It seems these teams are growing to dislike each other.
Jazz center Rudy Gobert fanned the flames, tangling with Redick and Paul in Utah’s 114-108 win over the Clippers on Monday.
Jody Genessy of the Deseret News:
Jazz coach Quin Snyder rushed to the opposite end of the court to usher Gobert away from Paul and the Clippers after the final confrontation, which happened as Utah veteran Joe Johnson hit a game-clinching corner 3.
The Clippers didn’t appreciate Gobert’s antics, which reportedly included his pointing at the scoreboard.
“It was just a little tussle,” Paul said about his run-in with Gobert. “I’m not worried about him. He can play, but he just talks a lot.”
Paul being a talker shouldn’t preclude him from calling someone else a talker. Remember, Paul is downplaying the incident, not chastising Gobert.
So, don’t call Paul a hypocrite. Just get excited for the potential playoff matchup.
While everyone else wears green tomorrow, the 76ers’ D-League team, the Delaware 87ers, are going a different route for their game against the Salt Lake City Stars.
87ers release:
The Pink Power Ranger costume character is scheduled to be in attendance to meet and greet fans. Sevens players will wear custom uniforms inspired by the Pink Ranger’s iconic design featured in Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The game-worn, autographed jerseys will later be available to fans in an auction, which will benefit March of Dimes.
Wait. Power Rangers is on Nickelodeon now?
The second-place Celtics are trying to fend off the Wizards (1.5 games back) and maybe even catch the Cavaliers (two games up).
Boston will have to battle for position this weekend without its best player, Isaiah Thomas.
Celtics:
Boston beat the Magic by 30 in the first game Thomas missed this season, prompting far too many questions about whether the Celtics were better without him. Then they lost their other three games without Thomas: vs. Raptors, at Thunder, at Spurs.
Thomas is excellent, in the midst of arguably the best season ever by a sub-6-foot player. Whatever his shortcomings, particularly defensively, he brings far more positives.
That said, the Celtics have shown an ability to outplay lousy teams, and their opponents this weekend – Nets on Friday, 76ers on Sunday – qualify. Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier can handle point-guard duties in Thomas’ absence.
Boston might have to experiment with its biggest star sidelined, but that’s not so bad.