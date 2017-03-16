New Laker GM Rob Pelinka offers Rob Lowe Lakers tickets to clear up confusion

Marcus Keene averaged 30.0 points per game this season – the most in Division I college basketball in the last 20 years.

He’s also 5-foot-9 and played at Central Michigan.

How will the NBA square those factors? We’ll find out.

Larry Lage of the Associated Press:

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the nation’s leading scorer, Marcus Keene, is entering the NBA draft.

Keene benefits from Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas having maybe the best-ever season by a sub-6-foot player. Though Keene should be evaluated on his own merits, Thomas’ success will – implicitly or explicitly – frame evaluations of Keene.

Perhaps a better comparison is another 5-foot-9 point guard who produced huge numbers at a Michigan mid-major: Kay Felder, the Cavaliers rookie who was the No. 54 pick out of Oakland.

Keene holds up as a scorer. He can pull up from anywhere, including deep beyond the college 3-point arc, and bury shots. His floater will likely be a useful tool in the pros, where rim protectors are bigger.

But Felder averaged nearly twice as many assists per minute. Some of that is context-dependent. Oakland built a supporting cast around Felder and asked him to initiate all the offense. Central Michigan had other creators around Keene, who transferred from Youngstown State. On the other hand, Central Michigan played at an extremely fast tempo, offering more opportunities to rack up assists (and points, for that matter). Keene showed some distributing ability, but not enough to erase questions.

Felder also flashed pesky defense in college, even if his overall effort on that level was lacking amid his huge offensive burden. Keene has shown far less defensively, and his size is obviously a major concern.

Lastly, Felder excelled against top competition. Keene – 1-for-4 against Pitt as a freshman, 2-for-9 against Texas A&M as a sophomore, 9-for-23 against Illinois as a redshirt junior – struggled in, admittedly limited, action against major foes.

And Felder is no lock to succeed in the NBA. He was Cleveland’s point guard behind Kyrie Irving while LeBron James was extolling the need for another point guard.

Keene is coming off an impressive season, but for someone bound to reach the NBA, excelling in the Mid-American Conference at age 21 is expected. He’s in the running to be a second-round pick. Despite his gaudy scoring, that’s his standing as a prospect.