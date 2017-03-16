Getty

TNT trolls LaVar Ball as feud with Charles Barkley escalates with 1-on-1 challenge (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 16, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

LaVar Ball — a man known in the basketball world only for having two sons playing at a high level and for making inane comments about them — has been challenged to a game of 1-on-1. That challenger? NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

The gauntlet was thrown down on ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Wednesday, with Barkley responding to Ball’s ability to wedge himself in the limelight.

Via ESPN:

“Once I found out he averaged two points a game [in college]. … Listen, you need to slow your roll,” Barkley said of Ball. “He says I didn’t win a championship. I said to myself, ‘I need to go back and Google this guy, because maybe I missed the Ball era, when he was dominating and winning championships everywhere else.’ Listen, I’m too old and fat to play basketball, but I’ll challenge Mr. Ball to a one-on-one. How about that?

“I don’t even know how old he is — he’s got to be around my age — but no guy who averaged two points a game can beat me at one-on-one. I’m positive of that.”

Feels about right.

Meanwhile Ball responded by saying Barkley was too fat to play, “I know he don’t want to play one-on-one because he’s too big. He better stay behind that TNT thing … and eat them doughnuts.”

Wow. Really heating up here. Forget Durant and Westbrook. This is the NBA rivalry I want to see. A helicopter parent and Chuck going head-to-head. Even TMZ loves it.

TNT’s social media team helped respond to Ball by giving him the video equivalent of “scoreboard”.

Anybody got any LaVar Ball highlights they could share? Hit us up. 🤔

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

Barkley and Ball are going to give me something to write about for years to come. You know, when Ball’s sons are inevitably on sub-30 win teams and he’s moping, and Barkley is crowing about Ball moping.

Timberwolves F Nemanja Bjelica to miss rest of season with left foot injury

Associated PressMar 16, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica will miss the rest of the season with an injured left foot, a significant loss for a team trying to get back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Bjelica was injured against Boston on Wednesday night and left the arena in a walking boot. The Wolves say Bjelica had an MRI on Thursday and is seeking opinions on his treatment options.

The Serbian had gradually emerged as a key contributor off the bench for the Timberwolves. After struggling to adapt to new coach Tom Thibodeau’s system in the first few months of the season, Bjelica was playing his best basketball during the Wolves’ recent surge.

Over the last eight games before he was injured, he was averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Wolves trail Denver by four games for the eighth seed.

Watch Russell Westbrook nutmeg Cory Joseph for an assist from halfcourt (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 16, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season, so it would stand that he should have a few show-stopping passes on his highlight reel. But what happened when the Thunder took on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday might be the one that tops the list for most folks.

On a fastbreak opportunity, Westbrook wound up and nutmegged Toronto’s Cory Joseph. From halfcourt.

Via Twitter:

Your eyes do not decieve you. Freeze frame of the play indeed confirms that Westbrook passed through Joseph’s legs to get Victor Oladipo a bucket.

It might also confirm that he’s not human. Still checking on that.

New Laker GM Rob Pelinka offers Rob Lowe Lakers tickets to clear up confusion

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Have you ever seen Rob Lowe and Rob Pelinka in the same place at the same time?

The new Lakers’ GM has a resemblance to the actor known for his roles in West Wing and Austin Powers and… probably some other stuff if you love the ’80s, but those were the high points if you ask me.

Pelinka was answering questions on Twitter from Lakers fans when the Lowe question came up.

You know the Lowe/Pelinka photo op is coming.

Report: Marcus Keene, top college scorer in 20 years, declaring for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Marcus Keene averaged 30.0 points per game this season – the most in Division I college basketball in the last 20 years.

He’s also 5-foot-9 and played at Central Michigan.

How will the NBA square those factors? We’ll find out.

Larry Lage of the Associated Press:

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the nation’s leading scorer, Marcus Keene, is entering the NBA draft.

Keene benefits from Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas having maybe the best-ever season by a sub-6-foot player. Though Keene should be evaluated on his own merits, Thomas’ success will – implicitly or explicitly – frame evaluations of Keene.

Perhaps a better comparison is another 5-foot-9 point guard who produced huge numbers at a Michigan mid-major: Kay Felder, the Cavaliers rookie who was the No. 54 pick out of Oakland.

Keene holds up as a scorer. He can pull up from anywhere, including deep beyond the college 3-point arc, and bury shots. His floater will likely be a useful tool in the pros, where rim protectors are bigger.

But Felder averaged nearly twice as many assists per minute. Some of that is context-dependent. Oakland built a supporting cast around Felder and asked him to initiate all the offense. Central Michigan had other creators around Keene, who transferred from Youngstown State. On the other hand, Central Michigan played at an extremely fast tempo, offering more opportunities to rack up assists (and points, for that matter). Keene showed some distributing ability, but not enough to erase questions.

Felder also flashed pesky defense in college, even if his overall effort on that level was lacking amid his huge offensive burden. Keene has shown far less defensively, and his size is obviously a major concern.

Lastly, Felder excelled against top competition. Keene – 1-for-4 against Pitt as a freshman, 2-for-9 against Texas A&M as a sophomore, 9-for-23 against Illinois as a redshirt junior – struggled in, admittedly limited, action against major foes.

And Felder is no lock to succeed in the NBA. He was Cleveland’s point guard behind Kyrie Irving while LeBron James was extolling the need for another point guard.

Keene is coming off an impressive season, but for someone bound to reach the NBA, excelling in the Mid-American Conference at age 21 is expected. He’s in the running to be a second-round pick. Despite his gaudy scoring, that’s his standing as a prospect.