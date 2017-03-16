TNT trolls LaVar Ball as feud with Charles Barkley escalates with 1-on-1 challenge (VIDEO)

LaVar Ball — a man known in the basketball world only for having two sons playing at a high level and for making inane comments about them — has been challenged to a game of 1-on-1. That challenger? NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

The gauntlet was thrown down on ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Wednesday, with Barkley responding to Ball’s ability to wedge himself in the limelight.

Via ESPN:

“Once I found out he averaged two points a game [in college]. … Listen, you need to slow your roll,” Barkley said of Ball. “He says I didn’t win a championship. I said to myself, ‘I need to go back and Google this guy, because maybe I missed the Ball era, when he was dominating and winning championships everywhere else.’ Listen, I’m too old and fat to play basketball, but I’ll challenge Mr. Ball to a one-on-one. How about that? “I don’t even know how old he is — he’s got to be around my age — but no guy who averaged two points a game can beat me at one-on-one. I’m positive of that.”

Feels about right.

Meanwhile Ball responded by saying Barkley was too fat to play, “I know he don’t want to play one-on-one because he’s too big. He better stay behind that TNT thing … and eat them doughnuts.”

Wow. Really heating up here. Forget Durant and Westbrook. This is the NBA rivalry I want to see. A helicopter parent and Chuck going head-to-head. Even TMZ loves it.

TNT’s social media team helped respond to Ball by giving him the video equivalent of “scoreboard”.

Anybody got any LaVar Ball highlights they could share? Hit us up. 🤔 A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Barkley and Ball are going to give me something to write about for years to come. You know, when Ball’s sons are inevitably on sub-30 win teams and he’s moping, and Barkley is crowing about Ball moping.