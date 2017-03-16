76ers’ D-League team to wear Pink Power Ranger jerseys (photo)

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

While everyone else wears green tomorrow, the 76ers’ D-League team, the Delaware 87ers, are going a different route for their game against the Salt Lake City Stars.

87ers release:

The Pink Power Ranger costume character is scheduled to be in attendance to meet and greet fans. Sevens players will wear custom uniforms inspired by the Pink Ranger’s iconic design featured in Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The game-worn, autographed jerseys will later be available to fans in an auction, which will benefit March of Dimes.

Wait. Power Rangers is on Nickelodeon now?

Isaiah Thomas missing Celtics' upcoming road trip

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

The second-place Celtics are trying to fend off the Wizards (1.5 games back) and maybe even catch the Cavaliers (two games up).

Boston will have to battle for position this weekend without its best player, Isaiah Thomas.

Celtics:

Boston beat the Magic by 30 in the first game Thomas missed this season, prompting far too many questions about whether the Celtics were better without him. Then they lost their other three games without Thomas: vs. Raptors, at Thunder, at Spurs.

Thomas is excellent, in the midst of arguably the best season ever by a sub-6-foot player. Whatever his shortcomings, particularly defensively, he brings far more positives.

That said, the Celtics have shown an ability to outplay lousy teams, and their opponents this weekend – Nets on Friday, 76ers on Sunday – qualify. Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier can handle point-guard duties in Thomas’ absence.

Boston might have to experiment with its biggest star sidelined, but that’s not so bad.

Dwyane Wade out for season with broken elbow

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

Has Dwyane Wade played his last game for the Bulls?

The star guard, who can opt out this summer, is done for at least this year.

Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago:

This isn’t the type of injury that should hold back the 35-year-old Wade, who’d make $23.8 million next season if he opts in, once he heals. As long he’ll be ready for the start of next season, potential suitors shouldn’t be dissuaded in free agency – because of this. Wade’s creaky knees and declining production cause enough apprehension.

The Bulls have more immediate concerns. One game and two teams out of playoff position, they want to reach the postseason.

Chicago has little choice but to lean even more on Jimmy Butler, a concerning prospect considering Butler’s struggles since a heel injury last month. Denzel Valentine and Paul Zipser could also receive larger roles.

Wade is no longer an elite player, but he carried a huge offensive load for the Bulls while maintaining reasonable efficiency and without being a defensive liability. He won’t be easily replaced.

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown separated on Celtics bench amid apparent argument (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

Marcus Smart, who jawed with an assistant coach earlier this season, found a new verbal sparring partner on the Celtics’ bench: Jaylen Brown.

What was the issue between Smart and Brown?

Kyle Draper and Brian Scalabrine of CSN New England do a nice job in the above video laying out what we know and don’t know.

At least Boston beat the Timberwolves. That will help everyone get past any hurt feelings.

John Wall on DeMarcus Cousins before trade: 'He said he would come to D.C'

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

Before the Kings traded him to the Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins said he and former Kentucky teammate John Wall sometimes talk about teaming up in the NBA. Of course, Cousins said he wanted Wall to join him in Sacramento and Wall wanted the reunion with the Wizards.

Now, Wall sheds more light on those conversations.

Wall, in a Q&A with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Did you ever talk to your former Kentucky teammate and fellow NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins about playing for the Wizards before the Sacramento Kings dealt him to the New Orleans Pelicans?

I talked to him. He said he would come to D.C., but he didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know he was going to be traded like that. We thought it was going to be later on or he was just going to stay [in Sacramento]. It shocked me just like it shocked him.

Were you disappointed the Wizards weren’t able to get Cousins?

It was so crazy because he walked past me when I was talking to the media [after the NBA All-Star Game] and he said something about the trade. I was like, ‘Huh.’ It didn’t register what he said. So I called him right when I got to my phone. He said, ‘Yeah, I’m at the airport. I don’t know where to go. Do I go back to ‘Sac’ or do I stay here?’

He was just hurt. I feel that with all the tough times he had been through [in Sacramento], he never gave up on the city. There was so much he did for the community. So much that he gave back. He always showed that he wanted to be there whether they were losing bad or not. In six years, he never said he wanted to leave.

For a guy to give that type of a commitment, you would think he would stay there. I guess they didn’t like the way it was going. I hope he’s in a better place now. He’s happy. Hopefully, they can make the playoffs and get a push. If not, he’s got a free summer this summer to figure out where he’s going to be.

There are two possible readings of “He said he would come to D.C.:”

1. Cousins planned to join the Wizards.

2. Cousins was willing to join the Wizards.

No. 2 seems much more likely. Cousins reportedly planned to sign a designated-veteran-player extension with the Kings before they traded him. In fact, Cousins wanted that extension – available from only Sacramento, which drafted him – so badly, his agent threatened not to re-sign with any team that traded for the center. Plus, Wall’s answer to the second question reveals his understanding of Cousins’ commitment to the Kings.

But Cousins staying in Sacramento is obviously out the window. The Pelicans have floundered with him, and he’ll be a free agent in 2018.

Could he join Washington?

The Wizards have an excellent starting lineup, but center Marcin Gortat (33) is significantly older than Wall (26), Bradley Beal (23), Otto Porter (23) and Markieff Morris (27). Cousins (26) would better fit the others’ timeline.

However, Washington doesn’t project to have cap space in 2018. Even stripping the roster to just Wall, Beal, Morris and Porter (assuming he re-signs as a restricted free agent this summer) – no easy task with Ian Mahinmi, Gortat and Jason Smith under contract – doesn’t project to leave enough cap space to offer Cousins anywhere near the max. And shedding Beal or Porter – dropping Morris almost certainly wouldn’t be enough to create max space – would make the Wizards far less inviting for Cousins.

A Wall-Cousins reunion might just have to remain a fantasy.