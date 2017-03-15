Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge cleared by doctors, can return to Spurs lineup tonight

When San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge was sidelined with a heart arrhythmia, it was scary — that can be potentially serious.

But the Spurs weren’t kidding when they called it “minor” at the time, he has already been cleared to return to action after missing just two games, the team announced Wednesday. He does not have any restrictions.

“We are thankful that LaMarcus will be able to rejoin the team,” said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. “All of us have been impressed with the professionalism and grace he has shown in dealing with this difficult situation.”

Team doctors first noticed an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia in Oklahoma City on March 9. After that he was monitored and underwent a battery of tests and exams, while team doctors consulted with experts. A heart arrhythmia is when the heart beats too fast, too slow or irregularly — the sensation is that of a “fluttering” heart or a heart that is racing. It means the electrical impulses that control the heart beats are off, but the causes and severity can of this problem can vary widely.

Aldridge will suit up for the Spurs against the Trail Blazers Wednesday night. Aldridge was an All-Star and an All-NBA player last season who is averaging 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game for the Spurs this season. San Antonio is just half a game back of the Warriors for the top seed in the West (and the NBA), and the two teams are tied in the loss column.