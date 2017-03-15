Nets’ Caris LeVert with steal then transition slam (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

Good things are happening in Brooklyn. Mostly in the food scene, but a few things on the basketball court at the Barclays’ Centre, too.

For example, there is Caris LeVert, who is looking like a player.

The Nets got crushed by the Thunder and Nets fans were openly rooting for Westbrook. But LeVert was still making plays, like the steal and dunk above. It’s something to cheer for, besides the opposing team

Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge cleared by doctors, can return to Spurs lineup tonight

By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

When San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge was sidelined with a heart arrhythmia, it was scary — that can be potentially serious.

But the Spurs weren’t kidding when they called it “minor” at the time, he has already been cleared to return to action after missing just two games, the team announced Wednesday. He does not have any restrictions.

“We are thankful that LaMarcus will be able to rejoin the team,” said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. “All of us have been impressed with the professionalism and grace he has shown in dealing with this difficult situation.”

Team doctors first noticed an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia in Oklahoma City on March 9. After that he was monitored and underwent a battery of tests and exams, while team doctors consulted with experts. A heart arrhythmia is when the heart beats too fast, too slow or irregularly — the sensation is that of a “fluttering” heart or a heart that is racing. It means the electrical impulses that control the heart beats are off, but the causes and severity can of this problem can vary widely.

Aldridge will suit up for the Spurs against the Trail Blazers Wednesday night. Aldridge was an All-Star and an All-NBA player last season who is averaging 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game for the Spurs this season. San Antonio is just half a game back of the Warriors for the top seed in the West (and the NBA), and the two teams are tied in the loss column.

Darko Milicic is finally happy, at peace, working as a Serbian farmer

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

You know Darko Milicic as the guy drafted after LeBron James but before Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and a host of other future NBA stars. While he bounced around the NBA for a decade as a big at the end of the bench, his name became synonymous with “bust.” His nickname was “human victory cigar.” A guy who grew up in the shadow of the Yugoslavian civil wars, he was known for being a bit morose during his NBA tenure.

When last we saw Milicic he was trying his hand at kickboxing. While he thought he was great at it, results suggested otherwise.

Maybe he’s at peace now — as a Serbian farmer. Milicic talked about it in an interview with Serbian news website B92.net, transcribed at r/NBA.

I’ve gained 90 pounds since I stopped playing, I’m at 350 right now. I’m working on my farm and enjoying that kind of production. I take walks through my fields and watch the process, which makes me really happy. I’m still pretty inexperienced at this so I like to learn, seek guidance, go to seminars. I’ve created my own peace of mind and I’m enjoying it.

Good for him… well, not the 90 pounds part, that’s not really healthy, but the feeling at peace thing. Everyone deserves the chance to be happy, and if you go read the transcription of the interview he admits he was never comfortable and happy in the NBA.

I was the problem. That initial dissatisfaction probably led to me starting to hate and not enjoy playing. There were some situations where I’ve already scored 20 points, but in my head I’m thinking: “When will this game finally end, come on, let’s pack it up and go home.” I just had to feed my ego, I couldn’t care less what’s going to happen the following week. My whole approach since coming to the US was just wrong. I could say I was too young back then, but I chose to go there myself and I obviously wasn’t prepared for what the league would require from me….

Playing in the NBA is a dream come true for majority of basketball players, and everyone should strive to achieve that. But if you can’t get used to the atmosphere you’re living in, you’ll have a bad time, both as a person and as a player. The lifestyle didn’t suit me at all, I’m a very social guy and I like to hang out. There’s none of that in the US, it’s simply go to work and go home. See you at the practice, see you in the plane, see you in the bus, see you at the gym and that’s it. You live game by game, hotel by hotel.

It sounds like he was never on a team with great chemistry, or when he was (Detroit) he was not ready to fit into that. He admits his mistakes.

Hopefully, now, he’s in a good space.

DeMarcus Cousins throws pass, Anthony Davis finishes 180 degree alley-op (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

Who says DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis can’t play together?

Okay, there’s still a lot of work to do — when they have been on the court together, the Pelicans have scored a paltry 92.1 points per 100 possessions and been outscored by 4.6 per 100. But there are flashes, like Tuesday night when Cousins threw the lob pass and Anthony Davis finished the 180-degree alley-oop. It will be interesting to see how those two play together next season (with maybe a better supporting cast with some shooters around them).

The Pelicans cruised past Portland 100-77 in a game where Portland shot just 30.3 percent as a team. The Blazers need wins to get past Denver and make the playoffs, they can’t have nights like this.

Video Breakdown: What is a Ram Screen?

By Dane CarbaughMar 15, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Last time we talked on the Glossary we went over a specific kind of screen called a flare. It’s ubiquitous across the league, as is the subject mater we’re covering today. This week’s video is all about a variation on the pick-and-roll called a Ram Screen.

So, what is a ram screen?

A ram screen (or ram action) is a simple addition to your normal pick-and-roll. The basic idea of a ram screen is before a big man comes up to set a screen for the ball handler, he will first get his own man screened by another player.

This is a screen the screener situation, and typically this happens with a guard coming down from the arc to set a pick on the post’s man.

What you’re trying to get accomplished with the ram screen is simple: put more space between the post defender and the main pick-and-roll action by delaying him first with a screen. That makes it harder to recover on the pick-and-roll.

Watch the full video above to get the whole breakdown.