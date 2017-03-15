Video Breakdown: What is a Ram Screen?

Last time we talked on the Glossary we went over a specific kind of screen called a flare. It’s ubiquitous across the league, as is the subject mater we’re covering today. This week’s video is all about a variation on the pick-and-roll called a Ram Screen.
So, what is a ram screen?
A ram screen (or ram action) is a simple addition to your normal pick-and-roll. The basic idea of a ram screen is before a big man comes up to set a screen for the ball handler, he will first get his own man screened by another player.
This is a screen the screener situation, and typically this happens with a guard coming down from the arc to set a pick on the post’s man.
What you’re trying to get accomplished with the ram screen is simple: put more space between the post defender and the main pick-and-roll action by delaying him first with a screen. That makes it harder to recover on the pick-and-roll.
PBT Podcast: NCAA Tournament prospect watch with NBC’s Rob Dauster
While you’re rooting for Rhode Island to upset it’s way to the Elite Eight and win you the office pool, there are NBA draft prospects you should be keeping an eye on. A strong NCAA Tournament can sometimes get a GM (or owner) to move a guy up and down the draft board more than they should — a strong tournament can boost draft stock. (Although, it should be noted, not with the best organizations.)
College Basketball Talk’s Rob Dauster joins NBC’s Kurt Helin to break down the NCAA Tournament with an NBA eye. We talk about Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson and other elites, as well as some sleepers down the board. Plus, we give some picks — I have North Carolina winning it all — and discuss things like Can Gonzaga actually win this thing?
Just so it’s out there for the record, my Final Four picks are Villanova, Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina, with the Tar Heels winning it all. Also, know that I suck at picking the NCAA Tournament, so you have the same picks you may want to rethink them. Now, on to the NBA news of the night.
1) Draymond Green’s Defensive Player of the Year mixtape game gets Warriors two-point win over Sixers. The Golden State Warriors are still not right. They were down 12 points to the Philadelphia 76ers entering the fourth quarter Tuesday night and needed 12 points in the final frame and some stellar defense from Draymond Green to pull out the win.
Actually, it’s far more simple than that: Stephen Curry is still not right. With Kevin Durant out the Warriors need the old MVP-level Curry to lead them, yet in his last seven games, he has hit 23-of-78 from three, which is 29.5 percent. Overall he is shooting 40.8 percent. He’s averaged six assists but four turnovers in those games. For three quarters on Tuesday night he was missing open jumpers and simply was not effective as the guy running the offense. He was much better in the fourth (3-of-5 from three), but after this sustained run of struggles, it will take more than one quarter to say he has turned the corner.
Draymond Green saved the Warriors. Green has been vocal about his desire to win the DPOY, and this game is the tape he wants voters to watch. More than stats, his defense turned this game around. That said, he had stats: six blocks and four steals. His pick-and-roll defense was superb, and he was making heads-up plays all night. The final play was a perfect example: The Warriors were up three and the Sixers were inbounding the ball, but Matt Barnes stole it and had a breakaway to seal the game — and missed the dunk. The Sixers raced downcourt to tie the game with a three, but Green wisely fouled Dario Saric before he could shoot, sending him to the line for two free throws, and that saved the day. Green also had 20 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on the night.
The Warriors get the also struggling Orlando Magic on Thursday — the schedule is doing them favors. But the Warriors need the old Curry back if they are going to hold off San Antonio for the top seed in the West.
2) Russell Westbrook gets triple-double number 33, Nets fans cheer him like the game was in OKC. Two minutes into the game in Brooklyn Tuesday night, Nets fans were raining down MVP chants on Westbrook.
Nets fans are starved for good basketball, and Westbrook is the best show in the league right now. He didn’t disappoint, Westbrook had 25 points, 19 assists, and 12 rebounds — he’s had far more gaudy stat lines recently, but he was the best player on the floor by a healthy margin and his dominance controlled the game. The Thunder got a comfortable 122-104 win on the road.
3) LeBron James would like to remind you he is also very good at this basketball thing, gets his own triple-double. LeBron James remains the best basketball player walking the face of the earth. There is a what is essentially a four-person race for MVP this season: Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron. Somehow, LeBron will likely finish fourth (if Durant had not gotten injured, it might well have been fifth). We have come to take LeBron’s greatness for granted.
Of late the Cavaliers have gone as LeBron has gone, and Tuesday night he had 16 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds in leading the Cavs to a comfortable 128-96 thrashing of the Pistons.
Larry Sanders ‘ecstatic’ to help Cavaliers defend championship
CLEVELAND (AP) Larry Sanders’ long journey back to the court could lead him to a championship.
Sanders, who hasn’t played in the NBA in two years, signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday and is ready to help his new team defend its title.
“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “Playing with these guys, it’s a great group of guys, a great organization. I’ll give my all out there and hopefully contribute to a winner.”
Sanders’ contract was bought out by the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2015 after a suspension for marijuana use and his apparent lack of commitment to professional basketball.
Sanders said before a game Tuesday night against Detroit that being away from basketball helped him mature and gave him time “to focus on myself. I relied on my family. I feel confident coming back to the game.”
LeBron James encouraged the Cavaliers to sign the 28-year-old Sanders, who averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in five seasons with Milwaukee.
“It means a lot coming from him to have faith in me,” Sanders said.
Cleveland has been searching for frontcourt depth all season. The defending NBA champions signed Andrew Bogut, but he broke his left tibia 58 seconds into his first game last week and was waived to make room for Sanders, a 6-foot-11 forward/center.
Cleveland general manager David Griffin said Sanders will probably spend two weeks on and off with Canton of the NBA Development League to work on his conditioning and adjust to playing again.
Sanders is expected to play with Canton on Saturday and remain with the Charge during the Cavaliers’ upcoming road trip.
“Larry was somebody we would have brought in even with Andrew because he’s somebody we look at as more of a long-term play,” Griffin said. “This just created that opportunity in that way instead of doing it in addition to Andrew. It all came together for us pretty well.”
Griffin thinks Sanders fits in well with the Cavaliers.
“We were blessed that we have a veteran team and leadership in the locker room that is excited about the opportunity as well,” he said.
The Cavaliers have been dealing with injuries most of the season. Kevin Love, who had knee surgery last month, could return during the team’s road trip. Kyle Korver is out with a sore left foot and J.R. Smith returned last week from a broken right thumb.
Kristaps Porzingis leaves game with leg injury, says it is nothing serious (VIDEO)
New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is going to be a little sore. During a collision during Tuesday nights game against the Indiana Pacers, the Latvian native needed to be helped off the floor by trainers and teammates.
Officially listed as a left thigh contusion, the play looked like it put Porzingis in some pretty significant pain.