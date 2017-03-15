AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Larry Sanders made Cavaliers debut due to ball-boy relayed permission, lack of suit

By Dan FeldmanMar 15, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

The Cavaliers signed Larry Sanders with the intent of him playing the D-League and hopefully being ready for the playoffs.

But thanks to him being ill-prepared for the NBA’s dress code and Cleveland crushing the Pistons, Sanders played in his first NBA game since 2014 last night.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

He was going to sit on the bench Tuesday and Thursday for Cleveland’s home games in uniform, Lue said, because Sanders didn’t have a suit jacket with him.

Tyronn Lue sent a ball boy into the stands to go find general manager David Griffin and ask him Sanders could play at the end of a blowout.

“I had to get permission,” Lue explained. “I really just wanted to introduce him to the crowd and have him get in, give him a chance to have a standing ovation. I thought it was good for him. When you go through what he’s went through, and you have a chance to get back in the NBA on a pretty good team, I thought it was cool.”

Considering everything Sanders has been through, such a zany debut with the Cavs is only fitting.

Report: Hornets’ Nicolas Batum undergoing brain scan due to ‘excruciating’ migraines

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 15, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The Hornets – 3.5 games and three teams out – are fading in the playoff race.

Now comes potentially even worse news for Charlotte forward Nicolas Batum.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is scheduled to undergo a CT scan on his brain Wednesday as he deals with extreme migraine headaches, a league source tells ESPN.

The source said the migraines were described as “excruciating” and that it’s “a scary period” for Batum, a nine-year veteran.

Batum signed a five-year, $120 million contract last summer. So, at least he has some financial security.

But, with a brain issue, there are bigger concerns.

LaMarcus Aldridge‘s heart condition sent a scare into everyone a few days ago, and he’s already cleared to return. Hopefully, Batum resolves this as quickly.

Stephen Curry says Warriors not concerned by recent “speed bumps” (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors still are not right. Stephen Curry is still not right.

To hold on to the No. 1 seed with Kevin Durant out, the Warriors need the MVP-level Curry of the last couple seasons, yet in his last seven games, he has hit 23-of-78 from three,  29.5 percent. Overall he is shooting 40.8 percent. While he had a better fourth quarter Monday night (3-of-5 from three) it took a Draymond Green Defensive Player of the Year mixtape game to beat the Sixers at home.

But as Curry told me Monday, there is no panic in the Warriors’ locker room over the recent “speed bumps.”

Will Dwyane Wade be a Chicago Bull next season?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

Dwyane Wade has expressed his frustration with the Bulls this season — both with teammates and management. He’s also not seeming to take head coach Fred Hoiberg very seriously. It all points to a big question:

Will Dwyane Wade be a Chicago Bull next season?

He has said he will consider opting out, but will not make any call until the season is over.

I can think of 23.8 million reasons Wade could be back as a Bull next season — that is how much his player option is for, and it’s unlikely he would make that much on the open market (although he could get a multi-year deal and more security). Also, Chicago is his hometown and he has been active off the court in his city, he may not want to walk away from that. He may not want to leave playing with Jimmy Butler.

Rival executives are not so convinced that’s enough, reports Ken Berger of Bleacher Report (in a must-read piece about the dysfunction in Chicago).

Wade, 35, has a player option for next season. Given the tumult in Chicago, rival executives believe it’s reasonable to expect Wade may want out—despite the $23.8 million he is owed if he stays.

The question is, how strong would the market for a 35-year-old two guard with questionable knees be? He is averaging 18.8 points a game, he can still create shots for himself and others, and he’s still a good player on the perimeter. He has real value, but how much will teams pay for it?

There are some contending teams — Cavaliers, Clippers, others — that would have an interest in Wade as a free agent, but only if he was willing to take a considerable pay cut. To use the examples cited, LeBron James may not care, but Cavaliers already have the NBA’s highest payroll. The Clippers need to shell out this summer to retain Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and J.J. Redick (all of whom would be more important on the court to the Clippers than Wade).

What other teams are out there might offer remains to be seen.

Wade likely has not made up his mind yet, he will get to the off-season then make his call. He’s going to need to decide what matters most to him in the balance of money/winning/playing with friends. He can’t have everything, so what is it that drives him now?

Fan sends Dirk Nowitzki a potato with his picture on it. You can’t make this stuff up.

By Kurt HelinMar 15, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

NBA players get some odd fan mail. Because the NBA has some odd fans.

But I can’t remember anything like this:

Dirk Nowitzki Tweeted out a photo of a potato he was sent, with his picture emblazoned across it.

I’d make a joke here, but there are literally no good potato jokes.