Kids sitting courtside sing Warriors’ Stephen Curry “Happy Birthday” (VIDEO)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is a prime NBA MVP candidate. He’s averaging a triple-double, and he’s been the key factor keeping the Thunder in playoff contention. So he should get MVP chants.

But probably not on the road.

That’s what happened on Tuesday night as the Thunder rook on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

With Westbrook at the free-throw line in the first quarter — less than two minutes in, no less! — the crowd in New York started giving him “M-V-P!” chants.

Are you mad if you’re a Nets fan? Or are you happy they are educated on the MVP race and seem mature enough to recognize an appreciable season in the history of the league?

Lots to think about here.