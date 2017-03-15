AP

Kids sitting courtside sing Warriors’ Stephen Curry “Happy Birthday” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 15, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry turned 29 on Tuesday. The 2-time NBA MVP is right in the middle of his prime, but couldn’t take time out to celebrate as the Warriors squared off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Thankfully, some kids sitting courtside during pregame warm-ups decided to sing Curry “Happy Birthday”.

Ok that’s pretty dang cute.

Russell Westbrook gets MVP chants … from Nets fans … 2 minutes into the game (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 15, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is a prime NBA MVP candidate. He’s averaging a triple-double, and he’s been the key factor keeping the Thunder in playoff contention. So he should get MVP chants.

But probably not on the road.

That’s what happened on Tuesday night as the Thunder rook on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

With Westbrook at the free-throw line in the first quarter — less than two minutes in, no less! — the crowd in New York started giving him “M-V-P!” chants.

Are you mad if you’re a Nets fan? Or are you happy they are educated on the MVP race and seem mature enough to recognize an appreciable season in the history of the league?

Lots to think about here.

Carmelo Anthony shows up to locker room rocking giant fur hat and coat

2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMar 14, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is known to be a fashionable guy. But this? This throws that honor into question.

After the Knicks beat the Pacers on Tuesday night, 87-81, Anthony popped out into the locker room at Madison Square Garden wearing what appears to be a very furry hat.

Poor Carmelo. He’s more chinchilla now than man.

Meanwhile, he still has a ways to go before he catches up to Isiah Thomas.

Watch Myles Turner swat Kristaps Porzingis, then dunk on the Knicks at the other end

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 14, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis thought he shook Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner on Tuesday night. And he did! Just not well enough to stop him from blocking him and running down the opposite end of the floor to smash down a huge dunk.

The play came in the first quarter, with Turner and Porzingis isolated on the left wing. Porzingis put some space between the two with a little ball fake, then drove toward the middle of the lane.

Turner recovered, and slid across Porzingis’ front in order to swat his push shot.

Turner really came at Porzingis on both ends on that one.

Knicks fans got their revenge a little while later when Porzingis spiked a Paul George shot into the stands at MSG like a volleyball.

Watch Vince Carter casually throw down a double-clutch reverse dunk in warm-ups

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Vince Carter is 40 years old, much older than your average NBA veteran. He’s been able to add longevity to his high-flying game thanks to a strong 3-point shot and excellent health.

Still, it’s a bit of a surprise to see him get up and do something like this so easily, even in warm-ups.

Half-Man, Half-Amazing.