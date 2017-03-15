DeMarcus Cousins throws pass, Anthony Davis finishes 180 degree alley-op (VIDEO)

Okay, there’s still a lot of work to do — when they have been on the court together, the Pelicans have scored a paltry 92.1 points per 100 possessions and been outscored by 4.6 per 100. But there are flashes, like Tuesday night when Cousins threw the lob pass and Anthony Davis finished the 180-degree alley-oop. It will be interesting to see how those two play together next season (with maybe a better supporting cast with some shooters around them).
The Pelicans cruised past Portland 100-77 in a game where Portland shot just 30.3 percent as a team. The Blazers need wins to get past Denver and make the playoffs, they can’t have nights like this.
Darko Milicic is finally happy, at peace, working as a Serbian farmer
You know Darko Milicic as the guy drafted after LeBron James but before Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and a host of other future NBA stars. While he bounced around the NBA for a decade as a big at the end of the bench, his name became synonymous with “bust.” His nickname was “human victory cigar.” A guy who grew up in the shadow of the Yugoslavian civil wars, he was known for being a bit morose during his NBA tenure.
I’ve gained 90 pounds since I stopped playing, I’m at 350 right now. I’m working on my farm and enjoying that kind of production. I take walks through my fields and watch the process, which makes me really happy. I’m still pretty inexperienced at this so I like to learn, seek guidance, go to seminars. I’ve created my own peace of mind and I’m enjoying it.
Good for him… well, not the 90 pounds part, that’s not really healthy, but the feeling at peace thing. Everyone deserves the chance to be happy, and if you go read the transcription of the interview he admits he was never comfortable and happy in the NBA.
I was the problem. That initial dissatisfaction probably led to me starting to hate and not enjoy playing. There were some situations where I’ve already scored 20 points, but in my head I’m thinking: “When will this game finally end, come on, let’s pack it up and go home.” I just had to feed my ego, I couldn’t care less what’s going to happen the following week. My whole approach since coming to the US was just wrong. I could say I was too young back then, but I chose to go there myself and I obviously wasn’t prepared for what the league would require from me….
Playing in the NBA is a dream come true for majority of basketball players, and everyone should strive to achieve that. But if you can’t get used to the atmosphere you’re living in, you’ll have a bad time, both as a person and as a player. The lifestyle didn’t suit me at all, I’m a very social guy and I like to hang out. There’s none of that in the US, it’s simply go to work and go home. See you at the practice, see you in the plane, see you in the bus, see you at the gym and that’s it. You live game by game, hotel by hotel.
It sounds like he was never on a team with great chemistry, or when he was (Detroit) he was not ready to fit into that. He admits his mistakes.
Last time we talked on the Glossary we went over a specific kind of screen called a flare. It’s ubiquitous across the league, as is the subject mater we’re covering today. This week’s video is all about a variation on the pick-and-roll called a Ram Screen.
So, what is a ram screen?
A ram screen (or ram action) is a simple addition to your normal pick-and-roll. The basic idea of a ram screen is before a big man comes up to set a screen for the ball handler, he will first get his own man screened by another player.
This is a screen the screener situation, and typically this happens with a guard coming down from the arc to set a pick on the post’s man.
What you’re trying to get accomplished with the ram screen is simple: put more space between the post defender and the main pick-and-roll action by delaying him first with a screen. That makes it harder to recover on the pick-and-roll.
Watch the full video above to get the whole breakdown.
PBT Podcast: NCAA Tournament prospect watch with NBC’s Rob Dauster
While you’re rooting for Rhode Island to upset it’s way to the Elite Eight and win you the office pool, there are NBA draft prospects you should be keeping an eye on. A strong NCAA Tournament can sometimes get a GM (or owner) to move a guy up and down the draft board more than they should — a strong tournament can boost draft stock. (Although, it should be noted, not with the best organizations.)
College Basketball Talk’s Rob Dauster joins NBC’s Kurt Helin to break down the NCAA Tournament with an NBA eye. We talk about Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson and other elites, as well as some sleepers down the board. Plus, we give some picks — I have North Carolina winning it all — and discuss things like Can Gonzaga actually win this thing?
Just so it’s out there for the record, my Final Four picks are Villanova, Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina, with the Tar Heels winning it all. Also, know that I suck at picking the NCAA Tournament, so you have the same picks you may want to rethink them. Now, on to the NBA news of the night.
1) Draymond Green’s Defensive Player of the Year mixtape game gets Warriors two-point win over Sixers. The Golden State Warriors are still not right. They were down 12 points to the Philadelphia 76ers entering the fourth quarter Tuesday night and needed 12 points in the final frame and some stellar defense from Draymond Green to pull out the win.
Actually, it’s far more simple than that: Stephen Curry is still not right. With Kevin Durant out the Warriors need the old MVP-level Curry to lead them, yet in his last seven games, he has hit 23-of-78 from three, which is 29.5 percent. Overall he is shooting 40.8 percent. He’s averaged six assists but four turnovers in those games. For three quarters on Tuesday night he was missing open jumpers and simply was not effective as the guy running the offense. He was much better in the fourth (3-of-5 from three), but after this sustained run of struggles, it will take more than one quarter to say he has turned the corner.
Draymond Green saved the Warriors. Green has been vocal about his desire to win the DPOY, and this game is the tape he wants voters to watch. More than stats, his defense turned this game around. That said, he had stats: six blocks and four steals. His pick-and-roll defense was superb, and he was making heads-up plays all night. The final play was a perfect example: The Warriors were up three and the Sixers were inbounding the ball, but Matt Barnes stole it and had a breakaway to seal the game — and missed the dunk. The Sixers raced downcourt to tie the game with a three, but Green wisely fouled Dario Saric before he could shoot, sending him to the line for two free throws, and that saved the day. Green also had 20 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on the night.
The Warriors get the also struggling Orlando Magic on Thursday — the schedule is doing them favors. But the Warriors need the old Curry back if they are going to hold off San Antonio for the top seed in the West.
2) Russell Westbrook gets triple-double number 33, Nets fans cheer him like the game was in OKC. Two minutes into the game in Brooklyn Tuesday night, Nets fans were raining down MVP chants on Westbrook.
Nets fans are starved for good basketball, and Westbrook is the best show in the league right now. He didn’t disappoint, Westbrook had 25 points, 19 assists, and 12 rebounds — he’s had far more gaudy stat lines recently, but he was the best player on the floor by a healthy margin and his dominance controlled the game. The Thunder got a comfortable 122-104 win on the road.
3) LeBron James would like to remind you he is also very good at this basketball thing, gets his own triple-double. LeBron James remains the best basketball player walking the face of the earth. There is a what is essentially a four-person race for MVP this season: Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron. Somehow, LeBron will likely finish fourth (if Durant had not gotten injured, it might well have been fifth). We have come to take LeBron’s greatness for granted.
Of late the Cavaliers have gone as LeBron has gone, and Tuesday night he had 16 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds in leading the Cavs to a comfortable 128-96 thrashing of the Pistons.