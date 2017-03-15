Brandon Jennings: ‘#LavarBallSays Bucks in 6’

The father of potential No. 1 pick Lonzo Ball has said some audacious things. Among LaVar Ball’s claims: He would’ve beaten Michael Jordan one-on-one, his son will be better than Stephen Curry, his son is better than Stephen Curry, his son will play only for the Lakers, his sons are demanding a $1 billion shoe deal.
My favorite part of LaVar Ball’s media tour? Brandon Jennings’ participation in the hashtag it sparked:
Jennings, of course, infamously predicted “Bucks in 6” when Milwaukee (38-44) faced the LeBron James/Dwyane Wade/Chris Bosh Heat in the 2013 first round. Miami swept the Bucks.
But at least Jennings can laugh at himself, and we can partake.
For what it’s worth, I think LaVar Ball can also handle being the butt of jokes – as long as he’s getting attention. And on that last note, ditto with Jennings.
The Lakers are reportedly shutting down Timofey Mozgov for the rest of the season.
The unsurprising next shoe to drop: Luol Deng.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
The Los Angeles Lakers have effectively shut down healthy veterans Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov for the rest of the season to give the majority of playing time over the final 15 games to the team’s younger players, sources told ESPN.
Rather than play sporadically, sources told ESPN that Deng and Mozgov were comfortable with the decision to shut it down for the rest of the season after meeting individually with coach Luke Walton over the past few weeks.
While sources said the Lakers could revisit the situation with either player before the end of the season, the plan right now is for both to remain inactive.
When the Lakers wanted to win earlier the season, Deng and Mozgov contributed little. Now the Lakers want to lose, Deng and Mozgov have no place on the active roster.
Will Deng and Mozgov ever actually help the Lakers achieve the team’s active objectives?
Eventually, the Lakers will shift from tanking into trying to win. But, by then, Mozgov (30) and Deng (31) could have aged past reasonable production – generously granting that they haven’t already.
And that’s ignoring the opportunity cost of Deng (three years and $54 million left on his contract after this season) and Mozgov (three years and $48 million). The Lakers could have surely spent that money better.
At this point, a reasonable hope is that Deng or Mozgov help even a moderate amount at any point.
The Cavaliers signed Larry Sanders with the intent of him playing the D-League and hopefully being ready for the playoffs.
But thanks to him being ill-prepared for the NBA’s dress code and Cleveland crushing the Pistons, Sanders played in his first NBA game since 2014 last night.
Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
He was going to sit on the bench Tuesday and Thursday for Cleveland’s home games in uniform, Lue said, because Sanders didn’t have a suit jacket with him.
Tyronn Lue sent a ball boy into the stands to go find general manager David Griffin and ask him Sanders could play at the end of a blowout.
“I had to get permission,” Lue explained. “I really just wanted to introduce him to the crowd and have him get in, give him a chance to have a standing ovation. I thought it was good for him. When you go through what he’s went through, and you have a chance to get back in the NBA on a pretty good team, I thought it was cool.”
Considering everything Sanders has been through, such a zany debut with the Cavs is only fitting.
The Hornets – 3.5 games and three teams out – are fading in the playoff race.
Now comes potentially even worse news for Charlotte forward Nicolas Batum.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is scheduled to undergo a CT scan on his brain Wednesday as he deals with extreme migraine headaches, a league source tells ESPN.
The source said the migraines were described as “excruciating” and that it’s “a scary period” for Batum, a nine-year veteran.
Batum signed a five-year, $120 million contract last summer. So, at least he has some financial security.
But, with a brain issue, there are bigger concerns.
LaMarcus Aldridge‘s heart condition sent a scare into everyone a few days ago, and he’s already cleared to return. Hopefully, Batum resolves this as quickly.
The Golden State Warriors still are not right. Stephen Curry is still not right.
To hold on to the No. 1 seed with Kevin Durant out, the Warriors need the MVP-level Curry of the last couple seasons, yet in his last seven games, he has hit 23-of-78 from three, 29.5 percent. Overall he is shooting 40.8 percent. While he had a better fourth quarter Monday night (3-of-5 from three) it took a Draymond Green Defensive Player of the Year mixtape game to beat the Sixers at home.
But as Curry told me Monday, there is no panic in the Warriors’ locker room over the recent “speed bumps.”