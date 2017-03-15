Brandon Jennings: ‘#LavarBallSays Bucks in 6’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The father of potential No. 1 pick Lonzo Ball has said some audacious things. Among LaVar Ball’s claims: He would’ve beaten Michael Jordan one-on-one, his son will be better than Stephen Curry, his son is better than Stephen Curry, his son will play only for the Lakers, his sons are demanding a $1 billion shoe deal.

My favorite part of LaVar Ball’s media tour? Brandon Jennings’ participation in the hashtag it sparked:

#LavarBallSays Bucks in 6 — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) March 15, 2017

Jennings, of course, infamously predicted “Bucks in 6” when Milwaukee (38-44) faced the LeBron James/Dwyane Wade/Chris Bosh Heat in the 2013 first round. Miami swept the Bucks.

But at least Jennings can laugh at himself, and we can partake.

For what it’s worth, I think LaVar Ball can also handle being the butt of jokes – as long as he’s getting attention. And on that last note, ditto with Jennings.