AP

Watch Vince Carter casually throw down a double-clutch reverse dunk in warm-ups

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Vince Carter is 40 years old, much older than your average NBA veteran. He’s been able to add longevity to his high-flying game thanks to a strong 3-point shot and excellent health.

Still, it’s a bit of a surprise to see him get up and do something like this so easily, even in warm-ups.

Via Instagram:

💅💅💅💅

A post shared by Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) on

Half-Man, Half-Amazing.

Dr. J joins Gary Payton, George Gervin as coach in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league

Getty
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 14, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

The Big 3 is a 3-on-3 summer basketball league coming to a city near you. The venture is backed by Ice Cube, and will feature several prominent former NBAers including Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis, and Kenyon Martin.

Ice Cube has also slated Gary Payton and George Gervin to be two of the coaches. Now, Cube has grabbed one more NBA legend to coach one of the eight teams.

Via Twitter:

As much as this was sort of a funny concept when it was announced, the names that are associated with the league could make it pretty fun to watch. The question will be whether it has a big enough draw, both in-person and on broadcast, to survive more than a season.

Glad to see Julius Erving will get out there.

Cavaliers expect Kevin Love to return during upcoming road trip

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 14, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin anticipates forward Kevin Love will return during the team’s trip that begins Saturday.

Love had surgery on his left knee Feb. 14. The defending NBA champions are 7-6 since he was injured and have been plagued by defensive and rebounding issues without the four-time All-Star.

Love is having his best season since joining the Cavaliers in 2014, averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds. Cleveland was outrebounded 52-38 in Sunday’s loss to Houston.

Griffin said Love participated in 3-on-3 drills Tuesday and the team will monitor how he responds before deciding on the next step. The nine-year veteran posted a photo of his uniform hanging in his locker before the Cavaliers’ game against the Detroit Pistons.

Cleveland, which had lost four of five, begins a four-game trip Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Cavaliers lead Boston by two games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics plan to sign Ante Zizic next summer

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

With the No. 23 pick in the 2016 NBA draft, the Celtics nabbed the No. 13 player on my board: Ante Zizic.

Zizic remained in Europe another year, and his stock has only risen. While rest of his draft class has collectively underwhelmed, by most accounts, he has progressed well.

“I am ready for the NBA,” Zizic told Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Apparently, Boston agrees.

Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge, via Himmelsbach:

“July 1 just has to roll over on the calendar, and we’ll sign him,” Ainge said. “He wants to be here, and we want him here.”

Zizic will receive the (newly increased) rookie scale for the No. 23 pick in 2017.

The Celtics badly need his rebounding, but the 20-year-old might not be polished enough to handle other aspects of the NBA. At best, Zizic will offer a tradeoff in style with Al Horford and Kelly Olynyk (who will be a restricted free agent).

Long-term, I like Zizic’s potential. He plays with relentless energy, and he moves his 6-foot-11 frame well. I just wouldn’t count on him to make major contributions as a rookie, a high bar for anyone.

Report: Taj Gibson ‘absolutely’ would’ve left Bulls in free agency if they didn’t trade him

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 14, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT

Last year, the Bulls kept Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol – both on expiring contracts – past the trade deadline with the apparent intent of re-signing them. Noah (Knicks) and Gasol (Spurs) walked in free agency, leaving Chicago with no return.

The Bulls didn’t fall into the same trip this year. The traded their veteran big man on expiring contract, Taj Gibson, to the Thunder.

Why the different approach?

Gibson was clearly headed in a different direction.

Ken Berger of Bleacher Report:

Gibson, 31, was absolutely going to leave as a free agent this summer, league sources say. The Bulls were not going to re-sign him.

There are numerous possible reasons Gibson would have been intent on leaving Chicago. But, even though Gibson was Fred Hoiberg’s most vocal public supporter in the locker room, this will only intensify questions about how much veterans respect Hoiberg. Jimmy Butler keeps saying he wants to stay with the Bulls, and even that invites questions about his relationship with his coach. Hoiberg just hasn’t inspired much confidence.

This could also be about the Bulls. How interested were they in keeping Gibson? They have semi-interesting young bigs in Cristiano Felicio, Bobby Portis and maybe still Nikola Mirotic (and Joffrey Lauvergne, acquired in the Gibson trade). It could be time to test them.

Chicago’s direction is unclear, and perhaps Gibson saw the writing on the wall. He’ll turn 32 before free agency, the clock on his remaining productive years winding down. His fit with the Bulls was no longer great, and apparently that was realized already.