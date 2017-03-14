Watch Vince Carter casually throw down a double-clutch reverse dunk in warm-ups

The Big 3 is a 3-on-3 summer basketball league coming to a city near you. The venture is backed by Ice Cube, and will feature several prominent former NBAers including Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis, and Kenyon Martin.
Ice Cube has also slated Gary Payton and George Gervin to be two of the coaches. Now, Cube has grabbed one more NBA legend to coach one of the eight teams.
Via Twitter:
Sources: Hall of Famer Julius Erving has been hired as a head coach for @thebig3's debut season. Dr. J will coach one of league's 8 teams.
As much as this was sort of a funny concept when it was announced, the names that are associated with the league could make it pretty fun to watch. The question will be whether it has a big enough draw, both in-person and on broadcast, to survive more than a season.
Glad to see Julius Erving will get out there.
Cavaliers expect Kevin Love to return during upcoming road trip
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin anticipates forward Kevin Love will return during the team’s trip that begins Saturday.
Love had surgery on his left knee Feb. 14. The defending NBA champions are 7-6 since he was injured and have been plagued by defensive and rebounding issues without the four-time All-Star.
Love is having his best season since joining the Cavaliers in 2014, averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds. Cleveland was outrebounded 52-38 in Sunday’s loss to Houston.
Griffin said Love participated in 3-on-3 drills Tuesday and the team will monitor how he responds before deciding on the next step. The nine-year veteran posted a photo of his uniform hanging in his locker before the Cavaliers’ game against the Detroit Pistons.
Cleveland, which had lost four of five, begins a four-game trip Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Cavaliers lead Boston by two games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge, via Himmelsbach:
“July 1 just has to roll over on the calendar, and we’ll sign him,” Ainge said. “He wants to be here, and we want him here.”
Zizic will receive the (newly increased) rookie scale for the No. 23 pick in 2017.
The Celtics badly need his rebounding, but the 20-year-old might not be polished enough to handle other aspects of the NBA. At best, Zizic will offer a tradeoff in style with Al Horford and Kelly Olynyk (who will be a restricted free agent).
Long-term, I like Zizic’s potential. He plays with relentless energy, and he moves his 6-foot-11 frame well. I just wouldn’t count on him to make major contributions as a rookie, a high bar for anyone.
Report: Taj Gibson ‘absolutely’ would’ve left Bulls in free agency if they didn’t trade him
Last year, the Bulls kept Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol – both on expiring contracts – past the trade deadline with the apparentintent of re-signing them. Noah (Knicks) and Gasol (Spurs) walked in free agency, leaving Chicago with no return.
The Bulls didn’t fall into the same trip this year. The traded their veteran big man on expiring contract, Taj Gibson, to the Thunder.
Why the different approach?
Gibson was clearly headed in a different direction.
Chicago’s direction is unclear, and perhaps Gibson saw the writing on the wall. He’ll turn 32 before free agency, the clock on his remaining productive years winding down. His fit with the Bulls was no longer great, and apparently that was realized already.