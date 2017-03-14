Report: Omri Casspi cleared to play basketball; Grizzlies, Clippers among interested teams

Among the list of players where a number of front office types have looked at them and said “get them out of there and in the right system and they will thrive,” Omri Casspi would be near the top. Which is a strange thing to say about a guy in his eighth NBA season who played for four different teams, but he’s spent the majority of his career in the constantly changing seas of Sacramento, and when he was in Cleveland it was the Byron Scott era. There’s a sense among some that given a chance to be a solid stretch four as part of a rotation, he would be a good fit.
When he went to New Orleans as part of the DeMarcus Cousins trade, that seemed like a potentially good fit. Then 24 minutes into his first game as a Pelican he broke his thumb, and New Orleans waived him because they wanted a shooter who could help them make a playoff push.
Now, Casspi might get another chance, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
Veteran swingman Omri Casspi has been cleared to resume basketball activities after his recent thumb injury, league sources say,
Those two teams make sense. The Grizzlies are in desperate need of quality perimeter shooting, particularly after having Chandler Parsons tear the meniscus in his left knee, ending his season. The Clippers would likely use him more as a three, where they continue to look for any and all help.
There likely are other options out who could use Casspi — Golden State? Oklahoma City? Milwaukee? — and may get in on the bidding. Hopefully, he chooses a landing spot where he has a real fit, the coach gets his skill set, and he will get some quality run.
Stephen Curry on Warriors: “There’s been no panic in our locker room or around our team”
From the moment Zaza Pachulia fell back into Kevin Durant‘s knee, sidelining the Warriors’ leading scorer until around the start of the playoffs, the Warriors have gone 2-5. In those games, the Warriors have had the third-worst offense in the NBA, and arguably the greatest shooter the game has ever seen in Stephen Curry has shot 27.7 percent from three and 41.8 percent overall.
All of that has allowed the Spurs catch up and tie the Warriors for the best record in the NBA. It has Warriors fans nervous — but not the Warriors.
“There’s been no panic in our locker room or around our team,” Stephen Curry told NBCSports.com Monday when asked about the recent losing streak. “We know who we are, we know what we’re capable of. The ultimate goal is winning a championship and you’re not going to do that in game 65 or 67 or what not, so it’s not to get wrapped up in what we think is a normal NBA experience.”
The Warriors have not been a normal team in the NBA’s regular season the past two seasons. They won 65 games and an NBA title two years ago, 73 games and returned to the Finals last year. They had gone 146 games without losing consecutive games. Curry said the Warriors see this recent slide as simply reality catching up with the team — a key injury and a brutal stretch of the schedule had them looking vulnerable.
He added getting the No. 1 seed remains a goal, and that the Warriors can do it while still getting healthy and rested for the postseason.
“We want to get that done, obviously, we want to lock up home court advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s a big deal,” Curry said. “I think we can do both (lock up the home court and get healthy). We have 15 or 16 games left in the season (16), that’s a lot of time to control your own destiny with taking care of the rest of our home games, and finish out the season strong. There’s plenty of time to get that done and get rested to make sure we’re energized for the playoffs.”
For the Warriors, the schedule does soften up. They have 11 of their final 16 games at home, starting with the Sixers on Tuesday night. Only five of their final 16 games are against teams with records over .500 (one of those is against the Spurs in San Antonio).
Contrast with the recent stretch, when the Warriors played eight games in 13 days, which included two cross-country flights, all in the name of getting them on national broadcasts more. It left the team with clearly tired legs, all while trying to adapt to playing without Durant. Curry didn’t want to make excuses, but there was a reason Steve Kerr decided to rest his four best players against the Spurs Saturday night.
“As players you try not to let that defeat you, you don’t think about it in the moment, you just try to go out and win no matter what the schedule says or now many miles you fly, or how many time zones you cross over. And honestly every team has tough stretches throughout the season schedule-wise,” Curry said. “Obviously, with KD’s injury on top of that it was a lot going on, but we got through it, we’re home for three games this week, and we have the opportunity to kind of get back on track. We have to take advantage of that obviously.”
Expect them to. And expect the race for the No. 1 seed in the West and the NBA to be tight and interesting all the way down to the final days of the season.
Scout: Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo ignore Fred Hoiberg’s plays
Yet the belief persists in front office circles that Butler is no fan of Hoiberg. In fact, a scout with a rival team told Bleacher Report he’s witnessed persistent episodes when Butler, Rondo and Wade have ignored plays Hoiberg has called.
“When Fred would call plays on the sideline, Rondo would just flat-out blow him off,” said the scout, who spoke with Bleacher Report on the condition of anonymity. “Wade does it, too. Butler does it, too. … That becomes infectious.”
We went through this with LeBron James and David Blatt a couple years ago. Good players – especially seasoned veterans like Butler, Wade and Rondo – often have the freedom to change play calls. NBA games are fast and chaotic, and there isn’t time to run every audible by the coach or even stop get the play in the first place.
That said, there are limits. Rondo reportedly overruled too many of Rick Carlisle’s plays, leading to problems when he played for the Mavericks. On the other hand, Hoiberg grants at least Wade immense authority.
Do Butler, Wade and Rondo improvise too often? Do they bypass Hoiberg in a way that undermines his standing with other players?
I don’t know, and I doubt the scout does for certain, either.
DeMarcus Cousins ‘not at all’ upset by late benching in Pelicans’ win over Hornets
DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis have not yet meshed on the court, and that was painfully obvious in the Pelicans’ game against the Hornets on Saturday. Here’s how New Orleans fared by which of its star bigs were on the court:
Both: -5
Just Cousins: -5
Just Davis: +13
The Pelicans rallied for a 125-122 overtime win by sitting Cousins for the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter and all of overtime.
Was it frustrating? Not at all. The team was in a good rhythm. They were playing a good stretch of basketball. So, I wasn’t mad at all. Pulled out a good win. I’m not mad at all.
This is probably too little, too late for the Pelicans, who are 5.5 games and four teams out of playoff position. The priority should be developing chemistry between Cousins and Davis for next season.
But that needn’t be the only concern. Winning now and establishing optimism also matters, and Saturday, with Davis thriving (46 points and 21 rebounds), was the perfect opportunity to lean toward the present.
Credit Cousins for buying in. His attitude is under the microscope, and this is a good example of how he’ll react to playing for a winner. Getting benched would likely be so easily tolerated only with a victory.
The key, though, is winning more next season and avoiding the stressors that had Cousins and the Kings aggravating each other.
The NBA has built a replay center and plans to better leverage technology to get more calls right. The league’s officiating – from on-court refereeing to in-game reviews to post-game accountability – has come a long way.
This is not a shining example of the progress.
From the official Twitter account of the league office:
The most important thing to note is that Ben McLemore‘s shot was actually ruled a 2-pointer. I’m not sure why this tweet suggests otherwise, but the details of the tweet – not the actual scorekeeping – are the error.
The most enjoyable thing to note is how silly this tweet looks.