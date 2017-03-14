Kawhi Leonard returns with 31, Spurs top Hawks, tie for No. 1 seed

Associated PressMar 14, 2017, 2:16 AM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in his return from a concussion and the San Antonio Spurs tied Golden State for the NBA’s best record with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

San Antonio made a season-high 16 3-pointers in its 19th straight home victory over Atlanta. The Spurs and Warriors are 52-14 with 16 games remaining, including the final regular-season matchup between them on March 29.

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder had 22 points and 10 assists, shooting 10 for 22 from the field. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points, but the Hawks had their three-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio’s Patty Mills had 15 points and Danny Green added 14. The starting guards combined to shoot 7 for 12 on 3-pointers and the team finished 16 for 34 on 3s.

David Lee had 14 points in place of LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his second straight game with a minor heart arrhythmia. Aldridge’s status remains unknown.

The Spurs were also without injured point guards Tony Parker and Dejounte Murray, but Leonard returned from a one-game absence after suffering a concussion in the second half against Oklahoma City last Thursday.

Leonard made five straight shots, including a step-back, fadeway jumper at the close of the first quarter, after missing his first two attempts. The buzzer-beating shot gave San Antonio its first double-digit lead at 28-18.

The lead swelled to 15 but the Hawks were able to rally behind a season-high 23 turnovers by the Spurs.

Atlanta outscored San Antonio 14-8 in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, pulling to 89-87 on Hardaway’s baseline drive and dunk.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta has not won in San Antonio since Feb. 15, 1997. … Mike Dunleavy missed his eighth straight game with an inflamed right ankle. Dunleavy has played in 19 games for Atlanta since being acquired in a trade with Cleveland. . The Hawks are 22-14 since Dec. 28. . The Hawks have 15 games remaining, including seven at home, as they battle for one of the East’s top four seeds. . Atlanta is 33-9 when scoring 100-plus. . Atlanta, which is averaging 23.6 assists per game, had 27.

Spurs: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge underwent further tests Monday outside of San Antonio but his status remains unknown. “No, we’re just going to wait until he comes back and assess him,” Popovich said. “I think he’ll be back either tomorrow morning or tonight, I don’t know which.” . Leonard has scored at least 19 points in his last 28 games, including 20-plus in 24 of those outings. . Parker missed his third straight game with back stiffness. The 34-year-old has missed 13 games this season due to injury and sat out two others for rest. . Murray missed his second straight game with a left groin injury. . C Pau Gasol played in his 1,104th career game, moving past former Spurs and Mavericks star Michael Finley for 64th in league history.

 

Longtime Knicks broadcaster John Andariese dies at 78

Associated PressMar 13, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — John Andariese, a New York Knicks broadcaster for more than 35 years, died Monday. He was 78.

The Knicks confirmed Andariese’s death, but did not provide a cause.

A star player at Fordham and member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, Andariese started as a Knicks radio analyst in 1972 alongside Marv Albert. He later spent 12 seasons as a TV analyst for MSG Network from 1986-98 before returning to the radio side, retiring before the start of the 2012-13 season.

Nicknamed “Johnny Hoops,” Andariese was honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Born Aug. 19, 1938, Andariese was a three-time All-City player for Fordham from 1956-60 and is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. He made his broadcasting debut doing college games in the 1968-69 season before joining the Knicks a few years later.

Andariese also was one of the first collegiate basketball color analysts for ESPN and eventually became co-host of NBA2Night with Greg Gumbel.

He later worked for Turner Sports for two years before being rehired by the Knicks to work with Albert again.

John Wall hits ridiculous, falling, circus shot vs. Timberwolves (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

The best part of this is he had the English on the shot to make it stick.

John Wall was going to the ground and decided to put the shot up (likely looking for an and-1, although he didn’t get the call) and spun in one of the best circus shots of the season.

This ended up being a very entertaining game, with Ricky Rubio doing his part for the show and leading the Timberwolves to the win.

 

Ricky Rubio threads needle for 10th first-quarter assists vs. Wizards (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT

Ricky Rubio‘s court vision just makes him fun to watch.

The Wizards did a lot of watching on defense in the first quarter as the Timberwolves put up 41 points and Ricky Rubio had 10 assists. The 10th, which you can see above, in transition to the rim running Nemanja Bjelica.

That had the Timberwolves up 20, but the Wizards fought back to make it a more interesting game in the fourth quarter.

Isiah Thomas asks Draymond Green, “Why’d you guys forfeit the game” to the Spurs?

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT

What if the NBA set up a nationally televised showdown between the two best teams in the NBA and no stars showed up?

It happened Saturday night when the Spurs beat the Warriors. San Antonio was without three key players due to legitimate injuries (Tony Parker‘s back, Kawhi Leonard‘s concussion, and LaMarcus Aldridge‘s heart condition). However, Steve Kerr and the Warriors chose to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala because it was the end of a long road trip and they had played tired. With that, the Spurs won easily and are just half a game back of the Warriors.

On Player’s Only Night on TNT (broadcasting the Hawks/Spurs), former Bad Boy Piston Isiah Thomas teased the Warriors’ Draymond Green asking, “Why’d y’all forfeit the game?”

Draymond took it in stride, and the thing is it wasn’t his call anyway. Steve Kerr gets the blame, but frankly, it was him, the team trainers, and the team management that all thought their team looked tired and needed to get their legs fresh. Rest in that game and they have three nights off before the next one, back at home.

What to do about players resting in big, nationally televised games — and even just road games in general — needs to be a topic discussed around the league this summer. It’s not something just the league can or should make an edict on, rather the league, players union, team representatives and others need to sit in a room and come to some kind of consensus. Don’t bet on it happening soon, but the conversation needs to begin.