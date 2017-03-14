Former NBA player Cliff Robinson says he suffered ‘minor brain hemorrhage’

“I want Trail Blazers fans and friends to know I’m doing well and in the process of getting better. My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery. I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I’ll be in rehabilitation for a while. But I’m excited about trying to get past this speed bump. I’m improving every day.”
I have a hard time comprehending the idea of a “minor” brain hemorrhage, but hopefully this truly is and Robinson recovers fully and quickly.
Report: Lakers shut down healthy Timofey Mozgov for rest of season
The Los Angeles Lakers have shut down center Timofey Mozgov, who is healthy, to take a stronger look at the team’s younger players for the rest of the season, a source told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.
Just three years and $48 million left on Mozgov’s contract.
And as long as we’re at it, three years and $54 million left on Luol Deng‘s contract. Deng has also fallen from the rotation and became a regular inactive before Mozgov. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s also completely shut down soon.
The Lakers are better off playing their young players, Brandon Ingram over Deng and Ivica Zubac and Tarik Black over Mozgov. Not only will that help the youngsters develop, they’re less equipped to help the team win now. The Lakers are especially incentivized to tank, because they keep their first-round pick in a loaded 2017 draft only if it lands in the top three. Otherwise, it goes to the 76ers – and the Lakers’ 2019 first-rounder goes to the Magic.
Though the right strategy now, this is also a reminder of the misguided Jim Buss era. The Lakers are paying Mozgov and Deng a lot of money, and neither is contributing on the court given the Lakers’ obvious objectives. Even if the Lakers try to win during the next three years, Mozgov and Deng could age past helping that cause.
There isn’t much hope in this situation, but maximizing it involves keeping Mozgov and Deng healthy and developing higher-upside, younger players.
Shutting down Mozgov is, sadly and predictably, the optimal move at this point.
Stephen Curry on Warriors: “There’s been no panic in our locker room or around our team”
From the moment Zaza Pachulia fell back into Kevin Durant‘s knee, sidelining the Warriors’ leading scorer until around the start of the playoffs, the Warriors have gone 2-5. In those games, the Warriors have had the third-worst offense in the NBA, and arguably the greatest shooter the game has ever seen in Stephen Curry has shot 27.7 percent from three and 41.8 percent overall.
All of that has allowed the Spurs catch up and tie the Warriors for the best record in the NBA. It has Warriors fans nervous — but not the Warriors.
“There’s been no panic in our locker room or around our team,” Stephen Curry told NBCSports.com Monday when asked about the recent losing streak. “We know who we are, we know what we’re capable of. The ultimate goal is winning a championship and you’re not going to do that in game 65 or 67 or what not, so it’s not to get wrapped up in what we think is a normal NBA experience.”
The Warriors have not been a normal team in the NBA’s regular season the past two seasons. They won 65 games and an NBA title two years ago, 73 games and returned to the Finals last year. They had gone 146 games without losing consecutive games. Curry said the Warriors see this recent slide as simply reality catching up with the team — a key injury and a brutal stretch of the schedule had them looking vulnerable.
He added getting the No. 1 seed remains a goal, and that the Warriors can do it while still getting healthy and rested for the postseason.
“We want to get that done, obviously, we want to lock up home court advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s a big deal,” Curry said. “I think we can do both (lock up the home court and get healthy). We have 15 or 16 games left in the season (16), that’s a lot of time to control your own destiny with taking care of the rest of our home games, and finish out the season strong. There’s plenty of time to get that done and get rested to make sure we’re energized for the playoffs.”
For the Warriors, the schedule does soften up. They have 11 of their final 16 games at home, starting with the Sixers on Tuesday night. Only five of their final 16 games are against teams with records over .500 (one of those is against the Spurs in San Antonio).
Contrast with the recent stretch, when the Warriors played eight games in 13 days, which included two cross-country flights, all in the name of getting them on national broadcasts more. It left the team with clearly tired legs, all while trying to adapt to playing without Durant. Curry didn’t want to make excuses, but there was a reason Steve Kerr decided to rest his four best players against the Spurs Saturday night.
“As players you try not to let that defeat you, you don’t think about it in the moment, you just try to go out and win no matter what the schedule says or now many miles you fly, or how many time zones you cross over. And honestly every team has tough stretches throughout the season schedule-wise,” Curry said. “Obviously, with KD’s injury on top of that it was a lot going on, but we got through it, we’re home for three games this week, and we have the opportunity to kind of get back on track. We have to take advantage of that obviously.”
Expect them to. And expect the race for the No. 1 seed in the West and the NBA to be tight and interesting all the way down to the final days of the season.
Report: Omri Casspi cleared to play basketball; Grizzlies, Clippers among interested teams
Among the list of players where a number of front office types have looked at them and said “get them out of there and in the right system and they will thrive,” Omri Casspi would be near the top. Which is a strange thing to say about a guy in his eighth NBA season who played for four different teams, but he’s spent the majority of his career in the constantly changing seas of Sacramento, and when he was in Cleveland it was the Byron Scott era. There’s a sense among some that given a chance to be a solid stretch four as part of a rotation, he would be a good fit.
When he went to New Orleans as part of the DeMarcus Cousins trade, that seemed like a potentially good fit. Then 24 minutes into his first game as a Pelican he broke his thumb, and New Orleans waived him because they wanted a shooter who could help them make a playoff push.
Now, Casspi might get another chance, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
Veteran swingman Omri Casspi has been cleared to resume basketball activities after his recent thumb injury, league sources say,
Those two teams make sense. The Grizzlies are in desperate need of quality perimeter shooting, particularly after having Chandler Parsons tear the meniscus in his left knee, ending his season. The Clippers would likely use him more as a three, where they continue to look for any and all help.
There likely are other options out who could use Casspi — Golden State? Oklahoma City? Milwaukee? — and may get in on the bidding. Hopefully, he chooses a landing spot where he has a real fit, the coach gets his skill set, and he will get some quality run.
Scout: Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo ignore Fred Hoiberg’s plays
Yet the belief persists in front office circles that Butler is no fan of Hoiberg. In fact, a scout with a rival team told Bleacher Report he’s witnessed persistent episodes when Butler, Rondo and Wade have ignored plays Hoiberg has called.
“When Fred would call plays on the sideline, Rondo would just flat-out blow him off,” said the scout, who spoke with Bleacher Report on the condition of anonymity. “Wade does it, too. Butler does it, too. … That becomes infectious.”
We went through this with LeBron James and David Blatt a couple years ago. Good players – especially seasoned veterans like Butler, Wade and Rondo – often have the freedom to change play calls. NBA games are fast and chaotic, and there isn’t time to run every audible by the coach or even stop get the play in the first place.
That said, there are limits. Rondo reportedly overruled too many of Rick Carlisle’s plays, leading to problems when he played for the Mavericks. On the other hand, Hoiberg grants at least Wade immense authority.
Do Butler, Wade and Rondo improvise too often? Do they bypass Hoiberg in a way that undermines his standing with other players?
I don’t know, and I doubt the scout does for certain, either.