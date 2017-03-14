AP Photo/Bob Leverone

DeMarcus Cousins ‘not at all’ upset by late benching in Pelicans’ win over Hornets

Mar 14, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis have not yet meshed on the court, and that was painfully obvious in the Pelicans’ game against the Hornets on Saturday. Here’s how New Orleans fared by which of its star bigs were on the court:

  • Both: -5
  • Just Cousins: -5
  • Just Davis: +13

The Pelicans rallied for a 125-122 overtime win by sitting Cousins for the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter and all of regulation.

Cousins:

Was it frustrating? Not at all. The team was in a good rhythm. They were playing a good stretch of basketball. So, I wasn’t mad at all. Pulled out a good win. I’m not mad at all.

This is probably too little, too late for the Pelicans, who are 5.5 games and four teams out of playoff position. The priority should be developing chemistry between Cousins and Davis for next season.

But that needn’t be the only concern. Winning now and establishing optimism also matters, and Saturday, with Davis thriving (46 points and 21 rebounds), was the perfect opportunity to lean toward the present.

Credit Cousins for buying in. His attitude is under the microscope, and this is a good example of how he’ll react to playing for a winner. Getting benched would likely be so easily tolerated only with a victory.

The key, though, is winning more next season and avoiding the stressors that had Cousins and the Kings aggravating each other.

Is this a Ben McLemore 3-pointer?

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Mar 14, 2017

The NBA has built a replay center and plans to better leverage technology to get more calls right. The league’s officiating – from on-court refereeing to in-game reviews to post-game accountability – has come a long way.

This is not a shining example of the progress.

From the official Twitter account of the league office:

The most important thing to note is that Ben McLemore‘s shot was actually ruled a 2-pointer. I’m not sure why this tweet suggests otherwise, but the details of the tweet – not the actual scorekeeping – are the error.

The most enjoyable thing to note is how silly this tweet looks.

Andre Iguodala: ‘Wrong time to express myself’

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
Mar 14, 2017

So much of the response to Andre Iguodala‘s racially loaded comments has focused on relatively superficial issues: his use of profanity, whether he’s frustrated with the Warriors’ recent losing, how Steve Kerr reacted.

A reminder what Iguodala said about Golden State’s loss to the Timberwolves and Kerr’s plan to rest key players against the Spurs the following night, via  Chris Haynes of ESPN and Anthony Slater of The Mercury News:

“We gotta score more than the other team,” Iguodala told reporters, after being asked what led to their second consecutive loss. “Yep, they want dumb n—as, so I’m going to give y’all a dumb n—a.”

What would dumb [n-word] say? Just play harder. Figure it out. Change gonna come. Ain’t that what we should say? Change gonna come.

Do what master say.

Yesterday, Iguodala addressed those comments and hinted at an underlying issue.

Iguodala, via Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area:

“It probably was the wrong time to express myself,” Iguodala said after practice. “But we all have our own opinions. We all have our own feelings. I feel like we are entitled to them. We try to pick and choose the time to do it, and who we choose to share it with, because some may not understand where I’m coming from, which is to be expected.

“The only reason I feel like it’s the wrong time is because it puts my team in that situation and my coaching staff in that situation. I have a great relationship with Steve Kerr, and he knows that.”

“I wish I wouldn’t have put my teammates and the organization in that situation,” Iguodala said. “But it doesn’t change how I feel about certain situations. You can’t give certain people power, and I gave certain people power. Live and learn from the situation, and move forward.”

Iguodala also made a point directly to the media:

I like to play mind games with you guys, but it still doesn’t take away from how someone makes you feel. A lot of guys may feel a certain way, but they don’t know how to express it. But I may have chosen the wrong way to express it. But that’s my personal way of getting back at you guys a little bit.

Iguodala did put Kerr in a potentially awkward position with his “master” remarks. That might not have been Iguodala’s intent, but the outcome was foreseeable.

But I think there’s valid media criticism behind Iguodala’s protest. I don’t know that, because he was purposefully vague and insisted he was making an inside joke. But there’s a dynamic between the largely white media and mostly black players that is worth addressing. The media sometimes asks questions after losses setting up players to give simple-sounding answers. The media does hold power to shape how players are perceived. The media doesn’t always treat players fairly. I have no problem with anyone raising questions about the entire process.

That said, Iguodala should know that when he addresses the media – especially on camera – he isn’t just speaking with the reporters in front of him. He’s talking to the entire world, and his comments will be relayed without the proper context always attached. (Ironically, that’s an element of the power dynamic I think Iguodala is addressing.) The reporters are just a conduit to the general public.

Iguodala often seems like he’s not bothered by the chaos he causes with mysterious statements and vague tweets, and that’s fine. I’ve always found that to be an implicit protest of how athletes’ words are consumed, which is why I see Friday’s interview as just fitting into his larger objective. But this case spun out of control, because many assumed he was criticizing Kerr.

As much as he might hope the narrative-setting worked differently, Iguodala was at the whim of the critics and how they’d perceive and disseminate his words.

I’m not sure whether this backfired on Iguodala or he just proved to himself how right he is.

Lakers’ Corey Brewer blows 2-on-0 fastbreak by sending behind-the-back pass out of bounds (video)

Mar 14, 2017

The Lakers traded their best player, Lou Williams. They’re outright deactivating overpaid, though still helpful, veterans Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng. They’re starting Nwaba last night.

The objective — tanking — could barely be more transparent.

Recently acquired Corey Brewer is fitting right in.

 

Malik Beasley lands fantastic garbage-time dunk Ivica Zubac (video)

Mar 14, 2017

Lakers rookie center Ivica Zubac had the best game of his young career last night, scoring 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting.

But he also got absolutely demolished by Malik Beasley late in the Nuggets’ win.