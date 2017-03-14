Carmelo Anthony shows up to locker room rocking giant fur hat and coat

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is a prime NBA MVP candidate. He’s averaging a triple-double, and he’s been the key factor keeping the Thunder in playoff contention. So he should get MVP chants.
But probably not on the road.
That’s what happened on Tuesday night as the Thunder rook on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
With Westbrook at the free-throw line in the first quarter — less than two minutes in, no less! — the crowd in New York started giving him “M-V-P!” chants.
Are you mad if you’re a Nets fan? Or are you happy they are educated on the MVP race and seem mature enough to recognize an appreciable season in the history of the league?
Lots to think about here.
Watch Myles Turner swat Kristaps Porzingis, then dunk on the Knicks at the other end
New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis thought he shook Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner on Tuesday night. And he did! Just not well enough to stop him from blocking him and running down the opposite end of the floor to smash down a huge dunk.
The play came in the first quarter, with Turner and Porzingis isolated on the left wing. Porzingis put some space between the two with a little ball fake, then drove toward the middle of the lane.
Turner recovered, and slid across Porzingis’ front in order to swat his push shot.
The Big 3 is a 3-on-3 summer basketball league coming to a city near you. The venture is backed by Ice Cube, and will feature several prominent former NBAers including Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis, and Kenyon Martin.
Ice Cube has also slated Gary Payton and George Gervin to be two of the coaches. Now, Cube has grabbed one more NBA legend to coach one of the eight teams.
Via Twitter:
Sources: Hall of Famer Julius Erving has been hired as a head coach for @thebig3's debut season. Dr. J will coach one of league's 8 teams.
As much as this was sort of a funny concept when it was announced, the names that are associated with the league could make it pretty fun to watch. The question will be whether it has a big enough draw, both in-person and on broadcast, to survive more than a season.