Carmelo Anthony shows up to locker room rocking giant fur hat and coat

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is known to be a fashionable guy. But this? This throws that honor into question.

After the Knicks beat the Pacers on Tuesday night, 87-81, Anthony popped out into the locker room at Madison Square Garden wearing what appears to be a very furry hat.

Via Twitter:

Poor Carmelo. He’s more chinchilla now than man.

Meanwhile, he still has a ways to go before he catches up to Isiah Thomas.