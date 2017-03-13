Video Breakdown: How Jusuf Nurkic has lifted up the Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic has been great since he was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee and a first round pick. The former Nuggets center has put up incredible numbers, including increases in his free-throw rate, free-throw accuracy, scoring, field goal percentage, and assist rate.
The Blazers have a winning record since they traded for Nurkic and it’s not difficult to understand why.
That’s sparked a lot of hope for fans in Portland, who saw their team flounder after an unexpectedly successful season last year. Plumlee, for his gifts on offense, was not a stellar defender and his lack of range left much to be desired within Portland’s specific offensive style.
Nurkic fills the gaps left by Plumlee better. He’s a better shooter, he’s a big body who can roll to the basket, and he can run straight post up plays, something the Blazers have lacked since LaMarcus Aldridge.
But can Nurkic keep this up, and will the increases in production remain, regress, or meet somewhere in the middle? Or, like with Plumlee, is there an additional boost coming for Nurkic within an impressive offensive system from Terry Stotts and prime teammates like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum?
Dwyane Wade on Bulls’ direction: “I wish upper management could be answering these questions”
“We’re doing everything we can to compete to win, at the same time we have some young guys we wanna get on the floor. It’s a balance,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “It’s guys, we want to get them out there and see how they play then make a decision in the second half.”
All of this leads to the question, “What exactly is the Bulls’ plan going forward?” The front office says one exists, but it’s hard to discern exactly what it is.
“It’s tough,” Dwyane Wade said. “Especially when you’re playing teams that’s ready for the playoffs, besides Orlando. It’s all been playoff teams and they’re ready. They know what they gotta do. We’re still… experimenting….
“A lot of people have a lot of things they can say about Fred (Hoiberg) as a coach but I will defend him on this: this is a tough situation he’s been put in,” Wade said. “I’m glad I’m on this side, glad I got a jersey and I don’t have to make certain decisions because it is tough…
“I don’t know. I wish upper management could be answering the questions because I’m tired of answering them every game,” Wade said. “I don’t know. I wish I had the answer. I don’t wanna say too much, I don’t wanna say the wrong thing. I just wanna get out there, try to play and lead. Figure out a way me and Jimmy can be better. Right now they’re just watching us on pick and rolls, we gotta find a way to be better, so we can help everybody else be better.”
Tone doesn't translate on Twitter. Wade was very calm, composed and even smiling at times during his postgame media session.
The Bulls could sneak into the playoffs, maybe, but it doesn’t answer the bigger questions about the direction of the franchise. Sure, the Spurs are able to both win at a high level and develop guys for the future — as soon as the Bulls display that level of competence I’ll say they are walking that line. Right now that’s not happening, they are just weaving all over the place.
Three Things We Learned Sunday: James Harden is good, but so is Rockets’ defense in win
If you haven’t seen the best video of the year — a professor’s BBC interview crashed by his two children, and his wife’s desperate attempts to get them out of the room — go do it now. Then come back and check out our takeaways from the night around the NBA. But go watch the video first. It’s classic.
1) James Harden’s triple-double and (shhh, don’t tell anyone) Rockets good defense best Cavaliers. This is what you expected out of Sunday when the Rockets beat the Cavaliers 117-112 (in a very entertaining regular season game): James Harden helped make his MVP case with 38 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. That’s 16 triple-doubles this season for Harden and 31 games where he scored 30 or more.
Here’s what you didn’t expect: Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets are playing good defense, and that was the other big key to this win.
The Cavaliers shot 63.4 percent in the first half, but when the Rockets cranked up the defense that fell to 41 percent in the second half. And this is not an anomaly: since Jan. 1 the Rockets are 11th in the NBA in defense (based on points allowed per possession). Even Harden is getting in on the act.
Harden good defense videos deserve love too. Locking up Kyrie here 🔒 then getting the block at the end. pic.twitter.com/uFLy0Oaycv
If the Rockets can carry an above average defense into the playoffs, they are a much bigger threat.
For the Cavaliers, they had 30 points from LeBron James and 28 from Kyrie Irving, but they blew a 14-point third quarter lead on their way to their fourth loss in five games. They are now just two games up on Boston (who won Sunday, keep on reading below) and Washington, and basked on ease of schedule fivethirtyeight.com has the Celtics with a 43 percent chance of getting the No. 1 seed in the West and Cleveland at 42 percent (Washington has the other 15 percent).
It still feels like Cleveland will win enough games, LeBron won’t let his team lose home court, but this team is not defending and playing like a contender of late. Maybe they can get healthy and flip the switch come the playoffs, but only a handful of teams have really been able to do that (the 2001 Lakers come to mind, also a defending champ who battled injuries).
2) Celtics get home after West Coast road swing and thrash struggling Bulls. Boston needed a confidence booster. Some team they could just crush and pick up an easy win after a tough five-game road trip out west where they went 2-3.
Enter the Chicago Bulls.
Boston played one of its best defensive games of the season and held the Bulls’ stars in check: Jimmy Butler shot 2-of-11 for five points, Dwyane Wade was 4-of-11 for eight. Chicago shot 38.7 percent as a team and started the game shooting 0-of-12.
With the win the Celtics moved within two games of the Cavaliers for the best record in the East, and fivethirtyeight.com says it’s basically a coin flip between the teams for the No. 1 seed (the struggling Cavaliers have a much tougher schedule down the stretch.
As for Chicago, after the game Wade was throwing shade about the lack of direction for the team, which says its wants to make a playoff push but traded Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott away.
This is why Wade said this without rancor: "I wish upper management could be answering these questions. Because I’m tired of answering them"
3) Sixers Dario Saric scores 29, extends streak of 19+ point games to 11… is he the Rookie of the Year? If the vote for Rookie of the Year happened today, smart money is on Joel Embiid winning it despite the fact he only played in 31 games. No player had close to Embiid’s level of impact on the game when he did play.
But the fact it’s just 31 games has voters open to alternatives. Enter Embiid’s teammate Dario Saric, who dropped a career-high 29 Sunday night. Sure, it was against the Lakers’ “defense,” but it still counts and he was the Sixer who often had the ball in his hands down the stretch.
This makes 11 straight games Saric has had at least 19 points. Does that put him in the ROY running? None other than Embiid himself crashed Saric’s postgame interview to call him the Rookie of the Year.
Check out some Saric highlights from this run.
Fan runs onto court during Cavaliers-Rockets, gets swarmed by security (VIDEO)
It’s not a good idea to run out onto the court during an NBA game. It’s annoying, potentially dangerous to players, and people will straight up boo you. Also, it’s not great move for your legal record.
The guy who ran onto the court during the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets matchup on Sunday found that out shortly before he went into the fetal position and was swarmed by security.
Halfway through the second quarter of the game, a fan was able to make it onto the court and run through players before eventually circling and giving himself up to arena security.
It appeared as though he was trying to get some kind of message out by stripping layers of shirts off, but he never really got around to it.
Don’t run on the floor, kids. It’s dumb and nobody cares. The only thing that can come of it is people like me having to write about you being dumb.
