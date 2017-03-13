Associated Press

Three Things We Learned Sunday: James Harden is good, but so is Rockets’ defense in win

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2017, 7:27 AM EDT

This is what you expected out of Sunday when the Rockets beat the Cavaliers 117-112 (in a very entertaining regular season game): James Harden helped make his MVP case with 38 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. That's 16 triple-doubles this season for Harden and 31 games where he scored 30 or more.

1) James Harden’s triple-double and (shhh, don’t tell anyone) Rockets good defense best Cavaliers. This is what you expected out of Sunday when the Rockets beat the Cavaliers 117-112 (in a very entertaining regular season game): James Harden helped make his MVP case with 38 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. That’s 16 triple-doubles this season for Harden and 31 games where he scored 30 or more.

Here’s what you didn’t expect: Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets are playing good defense, and that was the other big key to this win.

The Cavaliers shot 63.4 percent in the first half, but when the Rockets cranked up the defense that fell to 41 percent in the second half. And this is not an anomaly: since Jan. 1 the Rockets are 11th in the NBA in defense (based on points allowed per possession). Even Harden is getting in on the act.

If the Rockets can carry an above average defense into the playoffs, they are a much bigger threat.

For the Cavaliers, they had 30 points from LeBron James and 28 from Kyrie Irving, but they blew a 14-point third quarter lead on their way to their fourth loss in five games. They are now just two games up on Boston (who won Sunday, keep on reading below) and Washington, and basked on ease of schedule fivethirtyeight.com has the Celtics with a 43 percent chance of getting the No. 1 seed in the West and Cleveland at 42 percent (Washington has the other 15 percent).

It still feels like Cleveland will win enough games, LeBron won’t let his team lose home court, but this team is not defending and playing like a contender of late. Maybe they can get healthy and flip the switch come the playoffs, but only a handful of teams have really been able to do that (the 2001 Lakers come to mind, also a defending champ who battled injuries).

2) Celtics get home after West Coast road swing and thrash struggling Bulls. Boston needed a confidence booster. Some team they could just crush and pick up an easy win after a tough five-game road trip out west where they went 2-3.

Enter the Chicago Bulls.

Boston played one of its best defensive games of the season and held the Bulls’ stars in check: Jimmy Butler shot 2-of-11 for five points, Dwyane Wade was 4-of-11 for eight. Chicago shot 38.7 percent as a team and started the game shooting 0-of-12.

Meanwhile Isaiah Thomas led the way with 22 points and Avery Bradley added 17 for Boston. However, it was Jaylen Brown with the shot of the game.

With the win the Celtics moved within two games of the Cavaliers for the best record in the East, and fivethirtyeight.com says it’s basically a coin flip between the teams for the No. 1 seed (the struggling Cavaliers have a much tougher schedule down the stretch.

As for Chicago, after the game Wade was throwing shade about the lack of direction for the team, which says its wants to make a playoff push but traded Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott away.

3) Sixers Dario Saric scores 29, extends streak of 19+ point games to 11… is he the Rookie of the Year? If the vote for Rookie of the Year happened today, smart money is on Joel Embiid winning it despite the fact he only played in 31 games. No player had close to Embiid’s level of impact on the game when he did play.

But the fact it’s just 31 games has voters open to alternatives. Enter Embiid’s teammate Dario Saric, who dropped a career-high 29 Sunday night. Sure, it was against the Lakers’ “defense,” but it still counts and he was the Sixer who often had the ball in his hands down the stretch.

This makes 11 straight games Saric has had at least 19 points. Does that put him in the ROY running? None other than Embiid himself crashed Saric’s postgame interview to call him the Rookie of the Year.

Check out some Saric highlights from this run.

Fan runs onto court during Cavaliers-Rockets, gets swarmed by security (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 13, 2017, 1:41 AM EDT

It’s not a good idea to run out onto the court during an NBA game. It’s annoying, potentially dangerous to players, and people will straight up boo you. Also, it’s not great move for your legal record.

The guy who ran onto the court during the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets matchup on Sunday found that out shortly before he went into the fetal position and was swarmed by security.

Halfway through the second quarter of the game, a fan was able to make it onto the court and run through players before eventually circling and giving himself up to arena security.

It appeared as though he was trying to get some kind of message out by stripping layers of shirts off, but he never really got around to it.

Don’t run on the floor, kids. It’s dumb and nobody cares. The only thing that can come of it is people like me having to write about you being dumb.

Lakers G D’Angelo Russell loses track of ball, trips, falls, and turns it over (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 13, 2017, 1:15 AM EDT

Remember this last week when Atlanta Hawks teammates Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard couldn’t stop arguing, allowing Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to hit a 3-pointer? It seems possible that Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell might not have seen that clip.

Russell failed to keep a close eye on an inbounds play — that he was supposed to be running — and wound up losing the ball out of bounds while falling down.

It was, as you might guess, less than graceful.

Heh.

Heh.

Philadelphia won a close game down the stretch, 118-116.

Bulls score 9 in first quarter vs. Celtics, Boston’s bench does wave (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 13, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

Things did not go well for the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Chicago opened the game by scoring single-digit points in the first quarter, an embarrassing feat for a team with many of them this season.

Thanks to that dismal first quarter, Chicago was somehow the first team this season to go without a made basket inside of the painted area during a quarter.

Via Twitter:

Dwyane Wade‘s first quarter defense was emblematic of the issues Chicago had against the Celtics in Massachusetts. On one play, it appeared the future Hall of Famer was simply unwilling to move his feet in order to defend a backdoor cutter.

That was followed up by some pretty awful spacing on the offensive side of the floor. One play saw Jimmy Butler quite literally dribble straight into Robin Lopez as his teammates crowded around him:

The game would end up as a 20-point blowout, but not before the Celtics bench got in on the wave as the crowd in Boston celebrated their eventual win.

This is as good a time as any to remind you that league thinking is that the jobs of Bulls front office duo John Paxson and Gar Forman are expected to be safe heading into the offseason.

Boston beat Chicago, 100-80.

Kristaps Porzingis blocks, palms shot attempt by Nets (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 12, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is an acute shot blocker. His long arms can stretch out and alter shots, swat them away, or — apparently — just straight up pick them out of the sky.

Against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, that’s exactly what Porzingis did to Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie.

I mean, just look at this rejection.

Via Twitter:

Ah yes, the old LaPhonso Ellis move.

That’s just ridiculous. Porzingis didn’t even give him a chance.