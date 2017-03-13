Stephen Curry picks/predicts James Harden for MVP

This has been one of the most fascinating MVP races in years. Russell Westbrook and James Harden have spent most of the season as frontrunners, and LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard have made strong pushes. Each of the four could make a case.

Who would reigning back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry pick?

Dan Patrick pressed him on that with the caveat he couldn’t pick any Warriors, and Curry took Harden.

Why Harden over Westbrook? Curry:

You kind of have to reward the better team, I would think, record-wise. That’s just kind of going in the history of the MVP award. So, I think James will probably edge him out just off of that.

That sounds more like a prediction than Curry’s own selection. No MVP picker, including Curry informally here, should be beholden to how previous pickers picked. Want to value the player whose team has a better record? Fine. Just make that determination for yourself.

Harden’s Rockets (46-21) are obviously better than Westbrook’s Thunder (37-29), but Houston has a better supporting cast. I believe in separating that, and I find Harden’s and Westbrook’s contributions extremely close. For what it’s worth, I’d pick Westbrook for MVP right now – but there’s still another month for Harden (and LeBron and Leonard) to catch him.