Report: Larry Sanders will mostly play with Cavaliers’ minor-league team

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Cavaliers are making a big splash by signing Larry Sanders, who the last time he played regularly, looked like a rising force in the league.

But he also hasn’t played since 2014 and has dealt with myriad issues.

So, temper your expectations.

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

The plan for @l8show_thegoat in Cleveland is to practice w/Cavs & play for Canton D-League team for most of the rest of the regular season. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 13, 2017

Goal is to have him ready to play for Cavs in playoffs. Completing physical this morning; will sign this afternoon. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 13, 2017

The interior-minded Sanders is a stylistic complement to the undersized Tristan Thompson and stretch Channing Frye at center. If Sanders gets conditioned and focused, he could help.

But like all players in the league formerly known as the D-League, Sanders is there for a reason. He’s not ready for the NBA, and there’s only a month before the playoffs. That’s a quick turnaround.

Fortunately for the Cavs, they have LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. That buys a lot of margin for error if Thompson or Frye have to handle difficult matchups.