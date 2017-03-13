Report: Larry Sanders will mostly play with Cavaliers’ minor-league team

The Cavaliers are making a big splash by signing Larry Sanders, who the last time he played regularly, looked like a rising force in the league.
But he also hasn’t played since 2014 and has dealt with myriad issues.
So, temper your expectations.
David Aldridge of NBA.com:
The interior-minded Sanders is a stylistic complement to the undersized Tristan Thompson and stretch Channing Frye at center. If Sanders gets conditioned and focused, he could help.
But like all players in the league formerly known as the D-League, Sanders is there for a reason. He’s not ready for the NBA, and there’s only a month before the playoffs. That’s a quick turnaround.
Fortunately for the Cavs, they have LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. That buys a lot of margin for error if Thompson or Frye have to handle difficult matchups.
Bradley Beal carried the Wizards to a 130-122 overtime win over the Kings on Friday.
But he got a little help from John Wall – who got a little help from the officials.
Wall should have been called for offensively fouling Darren Collison with 21.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:
Wall (WAS) dislodges Collison (SAC) from his legal guarding position prior to the shot attempt.
Instead of a Washington turnover, Wall created space and hit a jumper. That put the Wizards up two.
The two-minute report also said Sacramento center Willie Cauley-Stein got away with a defensive three-second violation with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter. But a correct call would have given Washington only a single free throw. The Wizards scored two points on their beneficial missed call.
In an overtime game, that might have made the difference in regulation.
Stephen Curry missed the potential game-winner in the Warriors’ 103-102 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.
But perhaps Curry wouldn’t have been in that position with correct officiating down the stretch.
Ricky Rubio should have been called for committing a loose-ball foul on Curry with 53 seconds left, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:
Rudio (MIN) makes contact with Curry (GSW) that affects his ability to retrieve the loose ball.
Because Minnesota was in the penalty, a correct call would’ve given Curry – who’s shooting 91% on free throws this season and 90% for his career – two free throws. Obviously, that might have swung the result in a one-point game.
Brandon Jennings insinuated the Knicks don’t play together.
A player still in New York sounds like he’s delivering a similar message.
Kristaps Porzingis after the Knicks lost to the Nets, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday:
“We’ve been switching things up because at any point of this season, we never played like we wanted to,” Porzingis said after fouling out with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. “It was like, ‘Maybe this will work. Maybe this will work.’ So we’re kind of looking for stuff.
“Coaches, they obviously try to do the best job they can and give us as much as they can so we have the information. But we never really got it all together and were able to execute the way we should have. It’s been a lot of confusion.”
Porzingis said the confusion is “from top to bottom. A lot of stuff that’s not clear. So it’s hard to play like that.”
“The situation is tough,” Porzingis said. “We’re not doing the right things. We’re just not working together right now. We need to find solutions. Whatever 16, 15 games we have left, we have to give everything we have so we can finish the season not regretting anything.”
There’s confusion when a coach who has never coached the triangle is suddenly emphasizing the triangle with a roster that doesn’t fit the triangle? What a shocking development.
Maybe the Knicks would be in better shape if they’d gone with the triangle from the beginning, as Porzingis wanted. But, at this point, it just seems there’s no coherent plan.
Joel Embiid has outplayed every other rookie to the point, despite him playing just 31 games before suffering a season-ending injury, I expect him to deserve Rookie of the Year.
But there’s still another month for challengers to build their cases, and nobody is coming on stronger than 76ers teammate Dario Saric.
Saric has averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his last 16 games, including, 29 points seven rebounds and five assists in a win over the Lakers yesterday. That earned Saric an on-court post-game interview, which Embiid interrupted to say:
He’s the Rookie of the Year. That’s the guy.
Embiid is being a nice teammate, but I still think he’ll deserve the award. He was just so impactful while on the court in a way Saric has not come close to matching.
That said, it depends how Saric finishes the season. He could catch Embiid, especially if he keeps playing this well.
In some corners, Saric is even favored.