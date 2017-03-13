Report: Cavaliers signing Larry Sanders

One of the many advantages LeBron James brings the Cavaliers is instilling a culture where troubled players have a better chance of thriving.
It worked most famously with J.R. Smith, and now Cleveland will try for another reclamation project: Larry Sanders.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Larry Sanders has reached agreement on a contract with the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, completing his return to the NBA, league sources told The Vertical.
Sanders and his agent, Joel Bell, traveled to Cleveland on Sunday, and Sanders will undergo a physical exam on Monday morning before signing the deal, league sources said. Sanders’ deal will cover the remainder of this season and likely include a guarantee trigger date for 2017-18, league sources said.
The Cavs hope Sanders will complement the undersized Tristan Thompson and perimeter-oriented Channing Frye at center. At his best, Sanders was a fierce shot-blocker and finisher.
Why was he available now?
Multiple suspensions for violating the NBA’s drug policy and confrontations on and off the court landed him in a program for anxiety, depression and mood disorders. Sanders, now 28, is far from a sure thing to contribute.
But Cleveland needs another big man with Andrew Bogut injured, and this is a high-upside roll of the dice.
Brandon Jennings insinuated the Knicks don’t play together.
A player still in New York sounds like he’s delivering a similar message.
Kristaps Porzingis after the Knicks lost to the Nets, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday:
“We’ve been switching things up because at any point of this season, we never played like we wanted to,” Porzingis said after fouling out with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. “It was like, ‘Maybe this will work. Maybe this will work.’ So we’re kind of looking for stuff.
“Coaches, they obviously try to do the best job they can and give us as much as they can so we have the information. But we never really got it all together and were able to execute the way we should have. It’s been a lot of confusion.”
Porzingis said the confusion is “from top to bottom. A lot of stuff that’s not clear. So it’s hard to play like that.”
“The situation is tough,” Porzingis said. “We’re not doing the right things. We’re just not working together right now. We need to find solutions. Whatever 16, 15 games we have left, we have to give everything we have so we can finish the season not regretting anything.”
There’s confusion when a coach who has never coached the triangle is suddenly emphasizing the triangle with a roster that doesn’t fit the triangle? What a shocking development.
Maybe the Knicks would be in better shape if they’d gone with the triangle from the beginning, as Porzingis wanted. But, at this point, it just seems there’s no coherent plan.
Joel Embiid has outplayed every other rookie to the point, despite him playing just 31 games before suffering a season-ending injury, I expect him to deserve Rookie of the Year.
But there’s still another month for challengers to build their cases, and nobody is coming on stronger than 76ers teammate Dario Saric.
Saric has averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his last 16 games, including, 29 points seven rebounds and five assists in a win over the Lakers yesterday. That earned Saric an on-court post-game interview, which Embiid interrupted to say:
He’s the Rookie of the Year. That’s the guy.
Embiid is being a nice teammate, but I still think he’ll deserve the award. He was just so impactful while on the court in a way Saric has not come close to matching.
That said, it depends how Saric finishes the season. He could catch Embiid, especially if he keeps playing this well.
In some corners, Saric is even favored.
Jusuf Nurkic has been great since he was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee and a first round pick. The former Nuggets center has put up incredible numbers, including increases in his free-throw rate, free-throw accuracy, scoring, field goal percentage, and assist rate.
The Blazers have a winning record since they traded for Nurkic and it’s not difficult to understand why.
That’s sparked a lot of hope for fans in Portland, who saw their team flounder after an unexpectedly successful season last year. Plumlee, for his gifts on offense, was not a stellar defender and his lack of range left much to be desired within Portland’s specific offensive style.
Nurkic fills the gaps left by Plumlee better. He’s a better shooter, he’s a big body who can roll to the basket, and he can run straight post up plays, something the Blazers have lacked since LaMarcus Aldridge.
But can Nurkic keep this up, and will the increases in production remain, regress, or meet somewhere in the middle? Or, like with Plumlee, is there an additional boost coming for Nurkic within an impressive offensive system from Terry Stotts and prime teammates like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum?
Watch the full video breakdown above to see what Nurkic has brought to the table.
The Chicago Bulls have dropped five in a row after getting thrashed by the Boston Celtics on Sunday. That has dropped Chicago out of the playoffs in the East. While the Bulls are just 1.5 games out, with hot teams such as the Bucks and Heat ahead of them that ground seems like a lot to make up. Fivethirtyeight.com gives the Bulls a 33 percent chance of making the playoffs.
Bulls management traded Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott — two key forwards in their rotation — away at the trade deadline for a young player such as Cameron Payne, signaling that a playoff push was not as big a priority as building for the future. From Vincent Goodwill at CSNChicago.com.
“We’re doing everything we can to compete to win, at the same time we have some young guys we wanna get on the floor. It’s a balance,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “It’s guys, we want to get them out there and see how they play then make a decision in the second half.”
All of this leads to the question, “What exactly is the Bulls’ plan going forward?” The front office says one exists, but it’s hard to discern exactly what it is.
When asked about it after the loss to the Celtics Sunday, Dwyane Wade was throwing shade, even though it wasn’t in anger. Again from Goodwill at CSNChicago.com.
“It’s tough,” Dwyane Wade said. “Especially when you’re playing teams that’s ready for the playoffs, besides Orlando. It’s all been playoff teams and they’re ready. They know what they gotta do. We’re still… experimenting….
“A lot of people have a lot of things they can say about Fred (Hoiberg) as a coach but I will defend him on this: this is a tough situation he’s been put in,” Wade said. “I’m glad I’m on this side, glad I got a jersey and I don’t have to make certain decisions because it is tough…
“I don’t know. I wish upper management could be answering the questions because I’m tired of answering them every game,” Wade said. “I don’t know. I wish I had the answer. I don’t wanna say too much, I don’t wanna say the wrong thing. I just wanna get out there, try to play and lead. Figure out a way me and Jimmy can be better. Right now they’re just watching us on pick and rolls, we gotta find a way to be better, so we can help everybody else be better.”
The Bulls could sneak into the playoffs, maybe, but it doesn’t answer the bigger questions about the direction of the franchise. Sure, the Spurs are able to both win at a high level and develop guys for the future — as soon as the Bulls display that level of competence I’ll say they are walking that line. Right now that’s not happening, they are just weaving all over the place.