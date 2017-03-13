NBA: Suns got away with fouling Dirk Nowitzki late in win over Mavericks

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

For all their talk about tanking, the Mavericks are just 2.5 games out of playoff position.

That might be a half game closer if they’d gotten correct officiating down the stretch of their 100-98 loss to the Suns on Saturday.

Marquese Chriss should have been called for fouling Dirk Nowitzki, disrupting the Dallas legend’s speed/quickness/balance/rhythm with 34.8 seconds left, according to the Last Two Minute Report:

Chriss (PHX) makes contact with Nowitzki (DAL) that affects his SQBR.

Phoenix was in the penalty, so a correct call would’ve given Nowitzki – who’s making 88% of his free throws this season and for his career – two attempts from the line.

Instead, Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews missed a shot, and Devin Booker hit the game-winner on the other end.

(An earlier Suns possession included two incorrectly uncalled violations, according to the league: A Harrison Barnes foul and Booker travel. The foul would have preempted the travel, and Booker scored anyway. That’s a wash.)

Stephen Curry picks/predicts James Harden for MVP

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

This has been one of the most fascinating MVP races in years. Russell Westbrook and James Harden have spent most of the season as frontrunners, and LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard have made strong pushes. Each of the four could make a case.

Who would reigning back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry pick?

Dan Patrick pressed him on that with the caveat he couldn’t pick any Warriors, and Curry took Harden.

Why Harden over Westbrook? Curry:

You kind of have to reward the better team, I would think, record-wise. That’s just kind of going in the history of the MVP award. So, I think James will probably edge him out just  off of that.

That sounds more like a prediction than Curry’s own selection. No MVP picker, including Curry informally here, should be beholden to how previous pickers picked. Want to value the player whose team has a better record? Fine. Just make that determination for yourself.

Harden’s Rockets (46-21) are obviously better than Westbrook’s Thunder (37-29), but Houston has a better supporting cast. I believe in separating that, and I find Harden’s and Westbrook’s contributions extremely close. For what it’s worth, I’d pick Westbrook for MVP right now – but there’s still another month for Harden (and LeBron and Leonard) to catch him.

NBA: Markieff Morris stepped out of bounds, but…

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

Markieff Morris hit the game-winner with 0.4 seconds left in the Wizards’ 125-124 overtime win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday, but the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report confirms what we all saw before the shot:

Morris (WAS) step out of bounds

So Portland should have won?

It’s not so simple.

The two-minute report also notes Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic getting away with two key violations.

Nurkic should have been called for a defensive three-second violation with 37.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, per the league:

Nurkic (POR) is in the paint without actively guarding an opponent for longer than three seconds.

Nurkic’s presence in the paint helped force Bradley Beal into a jumper, which he missed.

A correct call would’ve given the Wizards a single free throw and a fresh shot clock.

Nurkic also got away with a double dribble with 1:13 left, according to the league:

Nurkic (POR) takes an additional dribble after having picked up his dribble.

Instead of a Trail Blazers turnover, Damian Lillard scored on that possession.

Beal got away with a foul on Portland’s next possession, but Lillard scored again anyway. That took care of itself.

Before Morris stepping out of bounds, Nurkic’s violations were the only two significant missed calls in the two-minute report. Fix either, and there’s a good chance the Wizards are already up or in the locker room celebrating a regulation win and don’t need Morris’ final shot.

Report: Larry Sanders will mostly play with Cavaliers’ minor-league team

AP Photo/Danny Moloshok
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

The Cavaliers are making a big splash by signing Larry Sanders, who the last time he played regularly, looked like a rising force in the league.

But he also hasn’t played since 2014 and has dealt with myriad issues.

So, temper your expectations.

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

The interior-minded Sanders is a stylistic complement to the undersized Tristan Thompson and stretch Channing Frye at center. If Sanders gets conditioned and focused, he could help.

But like all players in the league formerly known as the D-League, Sanders is there for a reason. He’s not ready for the NBA, and there’s only a month before the playoffs. That’s a quick turnaround.

Fortunately for the Cavs, they have LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. That buys a lot of margin for error if Thompson or Frye have to handle difficult matchups.

NBA: John Wall got away with offensive foul before key shot in Wizards win over Kings

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Bradley Beal carried the Wizards to a 130-122 overtime win over the Kings on Friday.

But he got a little help from John Wall – who got a little help from the officials.

Wall should have been called for offensively fouling Darren Collison with 21.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:

Wall (WAS) dislodges Collison (SAC) from his legal guarding position prior to the shot attempt.

Instead of a Washington turnover, Wall created space and hit a jumper. That put the Wizards up two.

The two-minute report also said Sacramento center Willie Cauley-Stein got away with a defensive three-second violation with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter. But a correct call would have given Washington only a single free throw. The Wizards scored two points on their beneficial missed call.

In an overtime game, that might have made the difference in regulation.