NBA: Suns got away with fouling Dirk Nowitzki late in win over Mavericks

For all their talk about tanking, the Mavericks are just 2.5 games out of playoff position.

That might be a half game closer if they’d gotten correct officiating down the stretch of their 100-98 loss to the Suns on Saturday.

Marquese Chriss should have been called for fouling Dirk Nowitzki, disrupting the Dallas legend’s speed/quickness/balance/rhythm with 34.8 seconds left, according to the Last Two Minute Report:

Chriss (PHX) makes contact with Nowitzki (DAL) that affects his SQBR.

Phoenix was in the penalty, so a correct call would’ve given Nowitzki – who’s making 88% of his free throws this season and for his career – two attempts from the line.

Instead, Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews missed a shot, and Devin Booker hit the game-winner on the other end.

(An earlier Suns possession included two incorrectly uncalled violations, according to the league: A Harrison Barnes foul and Booker travel. The foul would have preempted the travel, and Booker scored anyway. That’s a wash.)