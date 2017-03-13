NBA: Ricky Rubio got away with fouling Stephen Curry late in Timberwolves’ win over Warriors

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry missed the potential game-winner in the Warriors’ 103-102 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.

But perhaps Curry wouldn’t have been in that position with correct officiating down the stretch.

Ricky Rubio should have been called for committing a loose-ball foul on Curry with 53 seconds left, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:

Rudio (MIN) makes contact with Curry (GSW) that affects his ability to retrieve the loose ball.

Because Minnesota was in the penalty, a correct call would’ve given Curry – who’s shooting 91% on free throws this season and 90% for his career – two free throws. Obviously, that might have swung the result in a one-point game.