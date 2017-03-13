NBA: Markieff Morris stepped out of bounds, but…

The two-minute report also notes Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic getting away with two key violations.
Nurkic should have been called for a defensive three-second violation with 37.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, per the league:
Nurkic (POR) is in the paint without actively guarding an opponent for longer than three seconds.
Nurkic’s presence in the paint helped force Bradley Beal into a jumper, which he missed.
A correct call would’ve given the Wizards a single free throw and a fresh shot clock.
Nurkic also got away with a double dribble with 1:13 left, according to the league:
Nurkic (POR) takes an additional dribble after having picked up his dribble.
Instead of a Trail Blazers turnover, Damian Lillard scored on that possession.
Beal got away with a foul on Portland’s next possession, but Lillard scored again anyway. That took care of itself.
Before Morris stepping out of bounds, Nurkic’s violations were the only two significant missed calls in the two-minute report. Fix either, and there’s a good chance the Wizards are already up or in the locker room celebrating a regulation win and don’t need Morris’ final shot.
Dan Patrick pressed him on that with the caveat he couldn’t pick any Warriors, and Curry took Harden.
Why Harden over Westbrook? Curry:
You kind of have to reward the better team, I would think, record-wise. That’s just kind of going in the history of the MVP award. So, I think James will probably edge him out just off of that.
That sounds more like a prediction than Curry’s own selection. No MVP picker, including Curry informally here, should be beholden to how previous pickers picked. Want to value the player whose team has a better record? Fine. Just make that determination for yourself.
Harden’s Rockets (46-21) are obviously better than Westbrook’s Thunder (37-29), but Houston has a better supporting cast. I believe in separating that, and I find Harden’s and Westbrook’s contributions extremely close. For what it’s worth, I’d pick Westbrook for MVP right now – but there’s still another month for Harden (and LeBron and Leonard) to catch him.
NBA: Suns got away with fouling Dirk Nowitzki late in win over Mavericks
(An earlier Suns possession included two incorrectly uncalled violations, according to the league: A Harrison Barnes foul and Booker travel. The foul would have preempted the travel, and Booker scored anyway. That’s a wash.)
Report: Larry Sanders will mostly play with Cavaliers’ minor-league team
Wall (WAS) dislodges Collison (SAC) from his legal guarding position prior to the shot attempt.
Instead of a Washington turnover, Wall created space and hit a jumper. That put the Wizards up two.
The two-minute report also said Sacramento center Willie Cauley-Stein got away with a defensive three-second violation with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter. But a correct call would have given Washington only a single free throw. The Wizards scored two points on their beneficial missed call.
In an overtime game, that might have made the difference in regulation.