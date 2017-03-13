NBA: John Wall got away with offensive foul before key shot in Wizards win over Kings

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bradley Beal carried the Wizards to a 130-122 overtime win over the Kings on Friday.

But he got a little help from John Wall – who got a little help from the officials.

Wall should have been called for offensively fouling Darren Collison with 21.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:

Wall (WAS) dislodges Collison (SAC) from his legal guarding position prior to the shot attempt.

Instead of a Washington turnover, Wall created space and hit a jumper. That put the Wizards up two.

The two-minute report also said Sacramento center Willie Cauley-Stein got away with a defensive three-second violation with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter. But a correct call would have given Washington only a single free throw. The Wizards scored two points on their beneficial missed call.

In an overtime game, that might have made the difference in regulation.