Longtime Knicks broadcaster John Andariese dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — John Andariese, a New York Knicks broadcaster for more than 35 years, died Monday. He was 78.
The Knicks confirmed Andariese’s death, but did not provide a cause.
A star player at Fordham and member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, Andariese started as a Knicks radio analyst in 1972 alongside Marv Albert. He later spent 12 seasons as a TV analyst for MSG Network from 1986-98 before returning to the radio side, retiring before the start of the 2012-13 season.
Nicknamed “Johnny Hoops,” Andariese was honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Born Aug. 19, 1938, Andariese was a three-time All-City player for Fordham from 1956-60 and is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. He made his broadcasting debut doing college games in the 1968-69 season before joining the Knicks a few years later.
Andariese also was one of the first collegiate basketball color analysts for ESPN and eventually became co-host of NBA2Night with Greg Gumbel.
He later worked for Turner Sports for two years before being rehired by the Knicks to work with Albert again.
The best part of this is he had the English on the shot to make it stick.
John Wall was going to the ground and decided to put the shot up (likely looking for an and-1, although he didn’t get the call) and spun in one of the best circus shots of the season.
This ended up being a very entertaining game, with Ricky Rubio doing his part for the show and leading the Timberwolves to the win.
Ricky Rubio‘s court vision just makes him fun to watch.
The Wizards did a lot of watching on defense in the first quarter as the Timberwolves put up 41 points and Ricky Rubio had 10 assists. The 10th, which you can see above, in transition to the rim running Nemanja Bjelica.
That had the Timberwolves up 20, but the Wizards fought back to make it a more interesting game in the fourth quarter.
What if the NBA set up a nationally televised showdown between the two best teams in the NBA and no stars showed up?
It happened Saturday night when the Spurs beat the Warriors. San Antonio was without three key players due to legitimate injuries (Tony Parker‘s back, Kawhi Leonard‘s concussion, and LaMarcus Aldridge‘s heart condition). However, Steve Kerr and the Warriors chose to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala because it was the end of a long road trip and they had played tired. With that, the Spurs won easily and are just half a game back of the Warriors.
On Player’s Only Night on TNT (broadcasting the Hawks/Spurs), former Bad Boy Piston Isiah Thomas teased the Warriors’ Draymond Green asking, “Why’d y’all forfeit the game?”
Draymond took it in stride, and the thing is it wasn’t his call anyway. Steve Kerr gets the blame, but frankly, it was him, the team trainers, and the team management that all thought their team looked tired and needed to get their legs fresh. Rest in that game and they have three nights off before the next one, back at home.
What to do about players resting in big, nationally televised games — and even just road games in general — needs to be a topic discussed around the league this summer. It’s not something just the league can or should make an edict on, rather the league, players union, team representatives and others need to sit in a room and come to some kind of consensus. Don’t bet on it happening soon, but the conversation needs to begin.
Chandler Parsons has had a disappointing season in Memphis as he tried to bounce back from right knee surgeries. He only played in 34 games and shot 33.8 percent overall and 26.6 percent from three when he did get on the court. The Grizzlies have been 4.9 points per 100 possessions better when Parsons sits this season. In his last five games he’s up to playing 22 minutes a night, shooting 30.8 percent, and scoring six points per night.
Now it looks like that season is over.
Parsons has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee (not the one that had the previous surgeries), the team announced. He is officially out indefinitely, but with 16 games left in the season it almost certain he is done for this season and the playoffs.
“To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough. That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute,” General Manager Chris Wallace said. “Chandler has the full support of myself, Coach Fizz and the entire team and we are all focused on getting him healthy.”
Parsons has not been near the floor-spacing, perimeter shot creator the Grizzlies hoped to be getting when he signed a four-year, $94.4 million max contract last summer. Hopefully, for him and the Grizzlies, he can bounce back next summer.