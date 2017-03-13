Lakers G D’Angelo Russell loses track of ball, trips, falls, and turns it over (VIDEO)

Remember this last week when Atlanta Hawks teammates Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard couldn’t stop arguing, allowing Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to hit a 3-pointer? It seems possible that Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell might not have seen that clip.
Russell failed to keep a close eye on an inbounds play — that he was supposed to be running — and wound up losing the ball out of bounds while falling down.
It was, as you might guess, less than graceful.
Heh.
Philadelphia won a close game down the stretch, 118-116.
It’s not a good idea to run out onto the court during an NBA game. It’s annoying, potentially dangerous to players, and people will straight up boo you. Also, it’s not great move for your legal record.
The guy who ran onto the court during the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets matchup on Sunday found that out shortly before he went into the fetal position and was swarmed by security.
Halfway through the second quarter of the game, a fan was able to make it onto the court and run through players before eventually circling and giving himself up to arena security.
It appeared as though he was trying to get some kind of message out by stripping layers of shirts off, but he never really got around to it.
Don’t run on the floor, kids. It’s dumb and nobody cares. The only thing that can come of it is people like me having to write about you being dumb.
Things did not go well for the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Chicago opened the game by scoring single-digit points in the first quarter, an embarrassing feat for a team with many of them this season.
Thanks to that dismal first quarter, Chicago was somehow the first team this season to go without a made basket inside of the painted area during a quarter.
Dwyane Wade‘s first quarter defense was emblematic of the issues Chicago had against the Celtics in Massachusetts. On one play, it appeared the future Hall of Famer was simply unwilling to move his feet in order to defend a backdoor cutter.
That was followed up by some pretty awful spacing on the offensive side of the floor. One play saw Jimmy Butler quite literally dribble straight into Robin Lopez as his teammates crowded around him:
The game would end up as a 20-point blowout, but not before the Celtics bench got in on the wave as the crowd in Boston celebrated their eventual win.
This is as good a time as any to remind you that league thinking is that the jobs of Bulls front office duo John Paxson and Gar Forman are expected to be safe heading into the offseason.
Boston beat Chicago, 100-80.
New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is an acute shot blocker. His long arms can stretch out and alter shots, swat them away, or — apparently — just straight up pick them out of the sky.
Against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, that’s exactly what Porzingis did to Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie.
I mean, just look at this rejection.
Ah yes, the old LaPhonso Ellis move.
That’s just ridiculous. Porzingis didn’t even give him a chance.
Allen Iverson came into the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick from the 1996 NBA Draft. The Georgetown product would go on to own the NBA during his prime, with his impact both on the court and culturally shaping the league for the decade that followed.
But on March 12, 1997, it was one single play against Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan that we remember as Iverson’s announcement to the league.
It’s now the 20 year anniversary of Iverson’s crossover on Jordan, so let’s watch it one more time:
While Chicago took home a win that day, 108-104, it was Iverson who scored 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting. He finished the game with an offensive rating of 145.
Long live AI.