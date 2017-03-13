Kawhi Leonard returns to Spurs lineup Monday night vs. Hawks

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT

The Spurs have kept winning despite Tony Parker missing time with his back, Kawhi Leonard with a concussion, and LaMarcus Aldridge (heart condition). They kept winning, but the team was not the same.

San Antonio is getting one of them back Monday night against Atlanta.

Leonard had been out since the third quarter of a game against the Thunder, when he took a blow to the head (see video at the top of the post).

The Spurs are just half a game back of the Warriors for the best record in the West and the NBA, and the two teams are tied in the loss column. The Spurs have made up ground quickly as the Warriors stumbled, but the Warriors are home now for a stretch with a soft schedule and likely turn things around. The Spurs need to keep getting wins, and the Hawks will present a challenge.

Having Leonard back will help. He is having an MVP-caliber season averaging 26.2 points per game, shooting 38.4 percent from three, and he has become the fulcrum of the Spurs offense. On the other end of the court, he draws the toughest perimeter assignments. He made his case for MVP with some plays against James Harden recently.

Aldridge and Parker remain out. More clarity on Aldridge’s situation is expected later in the week after more tests.

Grizzlies’ Chandler Parsons has partial tear of the left knee meniscus, likely done for seson

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

Chandler Parsons has had a disappointing season in Memphis as he tried to bounce back from right knee surgeries. He only played in 34 games and shot 33.8 percent overall and 26.6 percent from three when he did get on the court. The Grizzlies have been 4.9 points per 100 possessions better when Parsons sits this season. In his last five games he’s up to playing 22 minutes a night, shooting 30.8 percent, and scoring six points per night.

Now it looks like that season is over.

Parsons has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee (not the one that had the previous surgeries), the team announced. He is officially out indefinitely, but with 16 games left in the season it almost certain he is done for this season and the playoffs.

“To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough. That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute,” General Manager Chris Wallace said. “Chandler has the full support of myself, Coach Fizz and the entire team and we are all focused on getting him healthy.”

Parsons has not been near the floor-spacing, perimeter shot creator the Grizzlies hoped to be getting when he signed a four-year, $94.4 million max contract last summer. Hopefully, for him and the Grizzlies, he can bounce back next summer.

Jimmy Butler reiterates he wants to stay with Bulls

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT

Does Chicago Bulls management want to build a future contender around Jimmy Butler, or do they want to move on from him and start over? Is the entire front office even on the same page about this? It’s hard to tell when last summer we heard about the plans to keep and build around Butler after the Derrick Rose trade, then they made stopgap moves to bring in Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo (but not enough shooting).

Will Butler be a Bull at the start of next season?

This much we know: He’d like to be. From an interview with ESPN where he as asked directly, “Do you hope to finish your career with the Bulls?”

“Yes. I can’t see what tomorrow will bring, but I love it here. You know, they took a risk on a kid that was not very good with the 30th pick in the 2011 draft, so I feel like I owe the city the little amount of talent that I have on that basketball court. I love it here. I love these people. I want to be here.”

Butler has said this before. He would join a long list of elite players who said this only to leave via trade or free agency (Butler is under contract for three seasons after this, so he would need to be traded).

The Bulls have at least listened to offers for Butler since at least last summer, but have yet to see an offer that would bring them back close to what they are sending out — a top 15 player who can impact the game at both ends. It would take a front-line player and an impressive pick just to get the conversation started, and there are limited teams which could make that kind of offer.

The thing is, the Bulls have done an odd job of building around Butler, or building a team with the shooting to play the system coach Fred Hoiberg was brought in to run.

Dwyane Wade is right, the questions about the Bulls’ direction need to be answered by the front office. But it’s not likely we will get good answers or see a change there either.

Dion Waiters says he wants to re-sign with Heat, not even explore free agency

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT

Last summer, Dion Waiters let his $6,777,589 qualifying offer linger – until the Thunder, suddenly without Kevin Durant and wanting to renegotiate-and-extend Russell Westbrook, pulled it. Waiters settled in late July for a two-year, $5,926,410 contract with the Heat.

This year, Waiters – who’s a sure bet to decline his $3,028,410 player option – plans a more aggressive approach. And he wants to stay in Miami.

Waiters, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

“I want to get it done as quick as possible,” he said, hoping Heat longterm interest is mutual. “Let’s keep this thing rolling by any means. I don’t want to go into free agency with a couple days and make a decision. I don’t want that. I know where I want to be. Let’s just get it done. My mom loves it here. Would be mad at me [if I left]. My son loves it. My family loves it.”

The Heat could have major cap space if they waive Chris Bosh and get his salary removed from their team salary. If he plays 25 games with another team after that, though, his salary would again count for Miami. So, the Heat are essentially set up to spend big this summer. Rolling over the cap space is risked by a Bosh comeback.

Does Miami, a premier destination, want to use this one-time opportunity on locking up Waiters?

He has been awesome for the red-hot Heat, especially in crunch time, but beware of small samples. This is the type of stretch that induces mistakes by teams.

That said, Waiters is 25. Maybe he’s just coming into his own. You don’t want to lose a player like that.

If I were the Heat, I’d try to leverage his and his family’s happiness in Miami to re-sign him at a discount. But, given Waiters’ self-confidence, I doubt my initial offer would be enough to keep him from exploring the market. The Heat should hunt bigger stars first, even if that risks Waiters getting away.

Andre Iguodala fined $10,000 for “inappropriate comments” after Warriors’ loss

8 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

When asked if he knew why Steve Kerr was going to rest most of his starters against the Spurs, Andre Iguodala said:

“Nope, no clue. I do what master say.”

Seconds later he was asked about what led to the Warriors’ loss to the Timberwolves that night.

“We gotta score more than the other team. Yep, they want dumb n—as, so I’m going to give y’all a dumb n—a.”

Iguodala is a very smart guy, he knew he was creating a controversy that would explode on social media (and it became a topic of broadcast discussion before and during the nationally televised game against the Spurs’ Saturday).

Monday, the NBA came down on Iguodala with a $10,000 fine for “making inappropriate comments during a postgame media interview.”

Steve Kerr and some in the Warriors media said this was just “Andre being Andre,” playing with the media. However, Iguodala has a long history of passive aggressive comments, or things hinting at a larger point. Was Iguodala making a larger point about the NBA’s ridiculous stretches of scheduling? Or was he just string the pot because he could?

Whatever the answer, hopefully, it was worth 10K to him.