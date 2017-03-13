John Wall hits ridiculous, falling, circus shot vs. Timberwolves (VIDEO)

Chandler Parsons has had a disappointing season in Memphis as he tried to bounce back from right knee surgeries. He only played in 34 games and shot 33.8 percent overall and 26.6 percent from three when he did get on the court. The Grizzlies have been 4.9 points per 100 possessions better when Parsons sits this season. In his last five games he’s up to playing 22 minutes a night, shooting 30.8 percent, and scoring six points per night.

Now it looks like that season is over.

Parsons has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee (not the one that had the previous surgeries), the team announced. He is officially out indefinitely, but with 16 games left in the season it almost certain he is done for this season and the playoffs.

“To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough. That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute,” General Manager Chris Wallace said. “Chandler has the full support of myself, Coach Fizz and the entire team and we are all focused on getting him healthy.”

Parsons has not been near the floor-spacing, perimeter shot creator the Grizzlies hoped to be getting when he signed a four-year, $94.4 million max contract last summer. Hopefully, for him and the Grizzlies, he can bounce back next summer.