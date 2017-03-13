Bulls score 9 in first quarter vs. Celtics, Boston’s bench does wave (VIDEO)

Things did not go well for the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Chicago opened the game by scoring single-digit points in the first quarter, an embarrassing feat for a team with many of them this season.
Thanks to that dismal first quarter, Chicago was somehow the first team this season to go without a made basket inside of the painted area during a quarter.
Dwyane Wade‘s first quarter defense was emblematic of the issues Chicago had against the Celtics in Massachusetts. On one play, it appeared the future Hall of Famer was simply unwilling to move his feet in order to defend a backdoor cutter.
That was followed up by some pretty awful spacing on the offensive side of the floor. One play saw Jimmy Butler quite literally dribble straight into Robin Lopez as his teammates crowded around him:
The game would end up as a 20-point blowout, but not before the Celtics bench got in on the wave as the crowd in Boston celebrated their eventual win.
This is as good a time as any to remind you that league thinking is that the jobs of Bulls front office duo John Paxson and Gar Forman are expected to be safe heading into the offseason.
Boston beat Chicago, 100-80.
New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is an acute shot blocker. His long arms can stretch out and alter shots, swat them away, or — apparently — just straight up pick them out of the sky.
Against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, that’s exactly what Porzingis did to Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie.
I mean, just look at this rejection.
Ah yes, the old LaPhonso Ellis move.
That’s just ridiculous. Porzingis didn’t even give him a chance.
Allen Iverson came into the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick from the 1996 NBA Draft. The Georgetown product would go on to own the NBA during his prime, with his impact both on the court and culturally shaping the league for the decade that followed.
But on March 12, 1997, it was one single play against Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan that we remember as Iverson’s announcement to the league.
It’s now the 20 year anniversary of Iverson’s crossover on Jordan, so let’s watch it one more time:
While Chicago took home a win that day, 108-104, it was Iverson who scored 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting. He finished the game with an offensive rating of 145.
Long live AI.
The Brooklyn Nets announced this week that they were going to have a night honoring Brooklyn native Biggie Smalls. On Sunday against the New York Knicks, the Nets followed through with those plans.
First, they hung Biggie’s name from the rafters at Barclays Center. Brooklyn chose to put the number 72 — the year of Christopher Wallace’s birth — up above the floor.
The Nets also had a few key people speak to the crowd at Barclays, including Wallace’s mother and friend Sean Combs.
The Boston Celtics were having a better time on Sunday than the Chicago Bulls. While the two teams matched up at the TD Garden — and as the Bulls struggled to score — the Celtics were putting on a passing clinic.
One play included something you’re unlikely to see again this season: a volleyball-style set/slap pass from Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas.
The slap pass helped Boston score on a ball-sharing possession against Chicago.
Hey, however you can get it done.