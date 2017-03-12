Watch Skal Labissiere annihilate Mason Plumlee with a huge dunk

Skal Labissiere has had some room to operate for the Sacramento Kings now that DeMarcus Cousins is in New Orleans. On Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets, he had enough room to throw down a monster jam all over Denver’s Mason Plumlee.
The dunk came near the beginning of the fourth quarter off an assist from Tyreke Evans. The Kings wing was on a hard, spinning drive down the middle of the lane with Labissiere off to the right side of the hoop.
After the Nuggets defense collapsed on Evans, he simply dumped it off to Labissiere for the finish.
Plumlee tried to contest, but there wasn’t much he could do about it.
Steve Kerr and Andre Iguodala have a close relationship, Kerr may be closer to him than anyone else on the team.
Iguodala also occasionally likes to create a little controversy. Which is what Iguodala did when asked Friday night about Kerr’s plans to rest him, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for a nationally televised game against the Spurs Saturday.
“Do what master say… What would dumb (N-word) say?
It became a firestorm on Twitter and was even discussed by Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy during the game Saturday night (both chastising Iguodala).
What did Kerr think? Via Chris Haynes at ESPN.
“You guys just got Andre’d,” Kerr said to a group of reporters prior to Saturday’s 107-85 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. “You got Andre’d.”
“Andre is one of those guys who likes to stir the pot and has a lot of cryptic messaging at times,” Kerr said. “[He] jokes around. I didn’t take anything from it. It’s just Andre being Andre.”
Cryptic? I would say Iguodala has a history of passive-aggressive comments aimed at coaches, management, and whoever else he may be frustrated with. So it shouldn’t be a shock some thought there was more to this comment than the inside joke he — and seemingly most of the Warriors — seemed to see it as.
Now with Kerr’s comments, this likely all dies down and goes away. This was an inside joke. But make no mistake, Iguodala knew what he was doing and what the reaction would be, and he was just good with it.
Whatever is being built in Phoenix, Devin Booker is at the heart of it.
The Suns’ second-year shooting guard was the guy with the ball in his hands with the game tied 98-98 and the clock running down. Booker was given the ball and space out top, the Mavericks put a good defender in Wesley Matthews on him, but Booker drove, spun, then hit the jumper from the top of the key as time expired. Ballgame.
Booker is going to be a good player for a long time. We’ll see if the Suns put a good team around him.
The Indiana Pacers are on their way back to the playoffs this season, probably, although exactly where they land remains up in the air. Indiana is currently the sixth seed, two games ahead of the nine seed and three games out of the five seed.
Playoff dreams stirred some memories in Indiana, specifically of Reggie Miller’s banked three in the 2002 playoffs against the Nets to force overtime.
Two current Pacers, C.J. Miles and Georges Niang, tried to recreate Miller’s shot. Which turns out is fun to watch.
Okay, so how long did that take?
But Miles was pumped to have made it…
He was joking, people.
(Hat tip to Indiana Pacers sideline reporter/radio host Pat Boylan)
Portland and Washington — two teams who need wins in their playoff chase — went to overtime on Saturday night.
It was there that Markief Morris drained the game winner. He took a kick-out from John Wall in the corner, took a step back and pump faked when Allen Crabbe closed out, stepped inside the arc and hit the shot with just 0.4 seconds left.
But when Morris stepped back, did he step out of bounds?
The referees on the court did not consult the video replay, despite the protests of the Trail Blazers. After the game fans threw beer and trash on the court in anger.
Portland gets the loss and the league is now not going to overturn the outcome, but Portland has a right to be pissed that the play was not reviewed. That said, the Blazers led this game by 21 at the half and couldn’t hold the lead, so this loss is not all on the refs.