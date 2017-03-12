Watch Skal Labissiere annihilate Mason Plumlee with a huge dunk

Skal Labissiere has had some room to operate for the Sacramento Kings now that DeMarcus Cousins is in New Orleans. On Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets, he had enough room to throw down a monster jam all over Denver’s Mason Plumlee.

The dunk came near the beginning of the fourth quarter off an assist from Tyreke Evans. The Kings wing was on a hard, spinning drive down the middle of the lane with Labissiere off to the right side of the hoop.

After the Nuggets defense collapsed on Evans, he simply dumped it off to Labissiere for the finish.

Plumlee tried to contest, but there wasn’t much he could do about it.